A TikToker murdered his estranged wife and her friend after installing a spy app on his 5-year-old daughter's iPad

Fatim Hemraj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23W6s8_0chjfRgD00
Ali and Ana Marie AbulabanThe Sun

Ana Marie Abulaban was born in Okinawa, Japan. The 28-year-old obtained a bachelor’s degree in Science from the Technological University of the Philippines. Following graduation, she moved to Virginia where she met 29-year-old social media content creator Ali Abulaban, who would later become both her husband and the man who would take her life.

The couple married in January 2017 and moved to San Diego with their 5-year-old daughter, Amina. Ali posted popular comedy skits, celebrity impressions and parodies of the videogame Skyrim on TikTok under the account JinnKid which boasts nearly 1 million followers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PJM75_0chjfRgD00
A screengrab of Ali’s TikTok accountTikTok

The Abulabans’ often posted heartwarming videos singing and dancing with their daughter on social media, but not everything was as it seemed. Ana had a flourishing social life and a large circle of friends, something her incredibly jealous and possessive husband didn’t like. He demanded to know what Ana was doing and with whom, at all times of the day.

In September, Ana called the police alleging that Ali had pushed her in front of their daughter. On October 18, she asked him to move out of their downtown high-rise apartment, stating she planned to file for both a protective order and a divorce. Ali did as Ana asked and checked into a hotel, but only after he made a copy of his apartment key.

On October 21, Ali returned to the apartment while Ana was out and installed a listening app on their daughter’s iPad in an effort to spy on her. Later that evening, he heard Ana and a man talking and giggling through the app. Enraged, he rushed back to the apartment and allegedly shot and killed Ana and her friend, 29-year-old Rayburn Caderas Barron.

After calling his mother and confessing to the double-murders, Ali picked Amina up from school and told her, “daddy hurt mommy.” He was arrested 45 minutes later.

According to Ali’s cousin, Louie Marinari, he used social media as an escape and believed he was untouchable:

I definitely think it empowered him. I do think it made him feel like he was better than other people and that nobody could touch him. It created a fake reality for him to escape his insecurities, to escape his depression, to escape whatever it was that was going on in his head.
I think fame created a monster.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02UxUq_0chjfRgD00
Rayburn Caderas BarronDaily Mail

A fundraiser organized by Rayburn Barron’s grieving family will help transfer his remains into the hands of his loved ones in Mexico where they will hold a celebration of life for the man described by those who knew him as a loyal and dedicated son, brother and friend, who touched many lives with his thoughtful and generous nature.

Ana is remembered as a kind-spirited woman with a contagious laugh. A fundraiser organized by her family will use the funds to fly her mother to San Diego so that she can take her beloved daughter back to the Philippines where she was raised, and lay her to rest.

Ali has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder. He is being held without bail and a temporary protective order prohibits him from contacting their daughter. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 5, 2022. He faces life in prison or the death penalty.

If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic violence, visit the National Domestic Violence Hotline or text “START” to 88788 for help.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 9

Published by

Former criminal justice major, 7+ years working in surveillance. TBI survivor. Follow me on Twitter @ fatim_hemraj

16144 followers

More from Fatim Hemraj

Valley Stream, NY

32 years ago, 13-year-old Kelly Ann Tinyes visited a neighbor and never came home. Her killer is now up for parole.

Kelly Ann Tinyes with her dog, ArbutusFind a Grave. Kelly Ann Tinyes lived in Valley Stream, New York, with her parents, 8-year-old brother, Richard, and her faithful dog, Arbutus. The 13-year-old was a student at Woodmere Middle School.

Read full story
23 comments
Castro Valley, CA

27 years ago, gifted teen violist Jenny Lin was killed in her own home. Her case remains unsolved.

Jennifer “Jenny” Han-chi Lin lived with her parents and older sister in Castro Valley, California. She was a straight-A student who dreamed of becoming a marine biologist. In addition to being a talented dancer and pianist, Jenny was also a gifted violist and the youngest member of the Castro Valley Orchestra. Her loved ones described her as a vibrant girl with a vivacious and easy-going personality. On May 25, 1994, Jenny celebrated her 14th birthday with her family. Two days later, she was gone forever.

Read full story
9 comments
Oil City, PA

29 years ago, 11-year-old Shauna Howe was abducted as she walked home from a Halloween party.

On Halloween night, 1992, vampires, witches and fairies went door to door screaming “trick-or-treat!” Their little eyes gleamed at fun dip and full-sized candy bars. They rushed home to pick out their favourite pieces, ate until their stomachs hurt and went to bed with a smile. Shauna Howe wasn’t one of those children, but she should have been.

Read full story
20 comments

A U.S. Airman murdered a Sunday school teacher because he held a grudge against Mennonites

27-year-old Sasha Krause was a devout Mennonite described as a soft-spoken bookworm and a light in the community. She enjoyed writing poems and hymns and learning new languages. After teaching in Texas for six years, Sasha moved to Farmington, New Mexico, for a job with Lamp & Light Publishers and a position as a Sunday School teacher at Farmington Mennonite Church. Sadly, Sasha would lose her life just 18 months later.

Read full story
1 comments
Bay Village, OH

32 years ago, a man asked 10-year-old Amy Mihaljevic to help him buy a gift at the mall. She was never seen alive again.

10-year-old Amy Renee Mihaljevic lived with her parents and her 13-year-old brother Jason in Bay Village, Ohio. Every day at 3 pm, the siblings would call their mother Margaret at work to let her know they had returned home from school safely. But on October 27, 1989, she received a very different call.

Read full story
69 comments
Louisville, KY

The Most Hated Man in Louisville: He Confessed to The Murder of His Ex-Fiancé After He Was Acquitted

After two tumultuous relationships, all Brenda Sue Schaefer wanted was a good, kind man to settle down and make a family with. When Melvin Ignatow proposed to her with a 2.3-carat diamond engagement ring on Valentine’s Day 1987, the 36-year-old nursing assistant thought she was finally going to have the storybook romance she had always dreamed of.

Read full story
7 comments

Beauty Queen Kidnaps Mormon, Turns Him Into Her Sex Slave

Joyce McKinney was a popular small-town beauty queen with a 168 IQ — according to her. The North Carolina native graduated early, obtained a Bachelor’s Degree, and was crowned Miss Wyoming-World all before the age of 24. Joyce had beauty and brains but the only thing she wanted was the one thing she couldn’t have: Kirk Anderson.

Read full story

"Being Creeped" - Teen's Final Text on Halloween Night Murder

Taylor lived in Armstrong, British Columbia, a small town just five hours from Vancouver, with her mom Marie, and twin sister, Kirstie. The 18-year-old was an old soul who enjoyed listening to jazz, and a gamer who spent her free time playing World of Warcraft with friends. Every October, Taylor looked forward to Halloween. It was her favourite day of the year and tragically, it’s also the day she lost her life.

Read full story
Orlando, FL

Where Is Miya Marcano? Main Suspect in Case of Missing Student Found Dead

On Friday, September 24, 2021, 19-year-old Miya Marcano, a student at Valencia College, was scheduled to fly from Orlando to Fort Lauderdale to visit her family, but she never boarded the plane. She was reported missing by her parents after she failed to respond to texts or calls.

Read full story
17 comments

Susan Smith: The Woman Who Murdered Her Children For a Man

Susan and her ex-husband David pleading for the safe return of their two children. David had no idea it Susan had already murdered them.PennLive. It was the summer of 1988 and 17-year-old Susan had just scored a job at the local Winn-Dixie grocery store in Union, South Carolina. In high school, Susan was known for her happy-go-lucky enthusiastic disposition. She was outgoing and did well academically speaking.

Read full story
2 comments

The Thanksgiving Killer: Man Guns Down His Own Family

In his younger years, Paul Merhige was known as a talented athlete, an honor student, and a lover of the arts. He appeared to be well-liked and well-adjusted, never resorting to violence. In his later years, Paul became known as the Thanksgiving Killer after he gunned down 4 members of his own family.

Read full story
4 comments

The Story of Keeley Bunker: Aspiring Teacher Murdered by Childhood Friend After Night Out

On September 18, 2019, Keeley Bunker and her best friend, Monique Riggon, went to see UK rapper Aitch at O2 Academy, a live music venue in Birmingham. Keeley had recently turned 20 and the concert was a birthday present to herself. Afterward, the girls met up with Keeley’s childhood friend, 19-year-old Wesley Streete, at a nightclub called “Snobs.”

Read full story
1 comments
Connecticut State

The Story of Annie Le: Yale Student Found Stuffed Inside Wall on Her Wedding Day

In high school, Annie Le was voted, “most likely to be the next Einstein.” She graduated as class valedictorian and went on to attend the University of Rochester in New York where she met the love of her life, Jonathan Widawsky. The couple planned to say “I do” on September 13, 2009, followed by a lavish honeymoon in Greece. Tragically, Annie never got a chance to wear the beaded veil she had excitedly sewed by hand. Instead of a wedding, her loved ones attended a funeral.

Read full story
9 comments
Texas State

From Astronaut to Astro-Nut: The Woman Who Tried to Kidnap a U.S. Air Force Captain

Lisa was only 6-years-old when she watched Apollo 11 and decided she wanted to become an astronaut. She graduated high school as co-valedictorian, enrolled in the United States Naval Academy, and became an Aerospace Engineer. In 1996, Lisa was chosen by NASA out of 2,400 applicants, and it was during training she met and fell in love with Richard Nowak. The couple married, moved to Texas, and had three children; a boy and twin girls.

Read full story
2 comments
Channelview, TX

The Mom Who Hired a Hit on Her Teen Daughter's Cheerleading Rival

As a teenager, Wanda Holloway dreamed of being the girl with the most popular boy in school hanging off her arm, a privileged member of the cool girl's clique, and of course, a highly sought-after spot on the cheerleading squad. But it wasn’t meant to be. A religious man, Wanda’s father asserted ‘all cheerleaders are whores’ and proclaimed that no daughter of his would ever take part in such a demeaning, and sinful act.

Read full story
42 comments

The Belgian Backpacker Who Outsmarted Her Captor After He Chained Her Inside a Pig Shed

Davine Arckens was only sure of one thing; she wanted to see the world. By age 24, she was already a seasoned traveler. After backpacking her way through China, Guatemala, and South Africa, the Belgium native headed to Australia on a 1-year working visa. She assured friends and family that aside from a few dangerous animals, Australia was safe.

Read full story
17 comments
Atlanta, GA

A New Grocery Store Has Opened in Atlanta. The Best Part? It’s 100% Free.

Rapper Gunna and CEO of Goodr, Jasmine Crowe, at Gunna's Drip Closet and Goodr Grocery Store in Atlanta, GeorgiaABC News. There's a new grocery store taking Atlanta by storm and it's different from every other supermarket for two reasons: it's inside a school and it's completely free.

Read full story
100 comments

Lovable School Teacher Murdered on Her Way to First Date

On September 17, 2021, 28-year-old school teacher, Sabina Nessa, was both nervous and excited for a first date with an old friend. The pair were scheduled to meet at The Depot Bar in Pegler Square, Greenwich, at 8:30 pm. Tragically, Sabina never made it.

Read full story
6 comments
Hillsboro, OR

Death on Pumpkin Ridge: What Happened to Allyson Watterson?

Allyson Watterson lived in Hillsboro, Oregon, with her mom Misty, and her older brother Blake. She was a creative soul, a huge animal lover, and an advocate for mental health awareness. Although Allyson suffered from Tourette's, Scoliosis, and severe anxiety, the 20-year-old chose to adopt a positive outlook on life and worked through her difficulties with the help and support of her loving family.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy