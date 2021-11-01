A TikToker murdered his estranged wife and her friend after installing a spy app on his 5-year-old daughter's iPad

Ali and Ana Marie Abulaban The Sun

Ana Marie Abulaban was born in Okinawa, Japan. The 28-year-old obtained a bachelor’s degree in Science from the Technological University of the Philippines. Following graduation, she moved to Virginia where she met 29-year-old social media content creator Ali Abulaban, who would later become both her husband and the man who would take her life.

The couple married in January 2017 and moved to San Diego with their 5-year-old daughter, Amina. Ali posted popular comedy skits , celebrity impressions and parodies of the videogame Skyrim on TikTok under the account JinnKid which boasts nearly 1 million followers.

A screengrab of Ali’s TikTok account TikTok

The Abulabans’ often posted heartwarming videos singing and dancing with their daughter on social media, but not everything was as it seemed. Ana had a flourishing social life and a large circle of friends, something her incredibly jealous and possessive husband didn’t like. He demanded to know what Ana was doing and with whom, at all times of the day.

In September, Ana called the police alleging that Ali had pushed her in front of their daughter. On October 18, she asked him to move out of their downtown high-rise apartment, stating she planned to file for both a protective order and a divorce. Ali did as Ana asked and checked into a hotel, but only after he made a copy of his apartment key.

On October 21, Ali returned to the apartment while Ana was out and installed a listening app on their daughter’s iPad in an effort to spy on her. Later that evening, he heard Ana and a man talking and giggling through the app. Enraged, he rushed back to the apartment and allegedly shot and killed Ana and her friend, 29-year-old Rayburn Caderas Barron.

After calling his mother and confessing to the double-murders, Ali picked Amina up from school and told her, “daddy hurt mommy.” He was arrested 45 minutes later.

According to Ali’s cousin, Louie Marinari , he used social media as an escape and believed he was untouchable:

I definitely think it empowered him. I do think it made him feel like he was better than other people and that nobody could touch him. It created a fake reality for him to escape his insecurities, to escape his depression, to escape whatever it was that was going on in his head.

I think fame created a monster.

Rayburn Caderas Barron Daily Mail

A fundraiser organized by Rayburn Barron’s grieving family will help transfer his remains into the hands of his loved ones in Mexico where they will hold a celebration of life for the man described by those who knew him as a loyal and dedicated son, brother and friend, who touched many lives with his thoughtful and generous nature.

Ana is remembered as a kind-spirited woman with a contagious laugh. A fundraiser organized by her family will use the funds to fly her mother to San Diego so that she can take her beloved daughter back to the Philippines where she was raised, and lay her to rest.

Ali has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder. He is being held without bail and a temporary protective order prohibits him from contacting their daughter. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 5, 2022. He faces life in prison or the death penalty.