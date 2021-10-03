The Thanksgiving Killer: Man Guns Down His Own Family

Paul Merhige Murderpedia

In his younger years, Paul Merhige was known as a talented athlete, an honor student, and a lover of the arts. He appeared to be well-liked and well-adjusted, never resorting to violence. In his later years, Paul became known as the Thanksgiving Killer after he gunned down 4 members of his own family.

It’s unclear why or when, but at some point in Paul’s life his mental health began to spiral downward. At one point, he attempted to commit suicide and threatened to kill his sister, Carla. He was diagnosed with chronic depression and became estranged from his family for a number of years.

In 2009, Paul’s parents decided it was time to make amends and invited him to Thanksgiving dinner. It was a decision they would soon regret as Paul followed through on his threat to take his sister’s life, and she wasn’t the only one to die on what was supposed to be a joyous occasion.

A Thanksgiving dinner turned deadly

Thanksgiving dinner took place at the Sitton home. Paul’s cousin, Muriel Sitton, lived with her husband Jim and their 6-year-old daughter Makayla in Jupiter, Florida. Paul and 17 guests enjoyed a traditional turkey dinner followed by an evening gathered around the grand piano.

Suddenly, a relatively calm and serene Paul shifted into an erratic and deranged mood. The 35-year-old went to his car and returned with a loaded pistol which he then used to execute several members of his family after muttering the words, “I’ve been waiting 20 years to do this.”

Paul shot and killed his twin-sisters Carla and Lisa first; the latter was eight months pregnant at the time. Next, he shot Lisa’s husband Patrick in the stomach, who would survive and become the star witness at the murder trial.

Paul then shot his 76-year-old aunt Raymonde in the shoulder. Her husband rushed to her aid as she lay dying on the floor. As he applied pressure to her wound, Paul shot Raymonde again, this time hitting her in the chest and ending her life. In one final act of horror, Paul entered Makayla’s bedroom and shot the 6-year-old as she slept. She died instantly.

A calculated choice

After annihilating four members of his family, Paul went on the run. Five weeks later, on January 2, 2010, the owner of The Edgewater Lodge where he was hiding out in the Florida Keys called the police after he saw the mass murderer’s face on America’s Most Wanted.

During the murder trial, it was revealed that Paul’s reign of terror was not a last-minute decision. It was a carefully thought-out and calculated choice. Weeks prior to the murders, he spent $2,000 on firearms and withdrew $12,000 from his bank account to live off of while on the run.

In an effort to avoid the death penalty, Paul pleaded guilty. He received seven consecutive life sentences and is currently incarcerated at the Palm Beach County Jail. Recounting his cruel and callous crimes, Paul told his father:

“I think about them. I think about heaven, you know? I think about them constantly. I don’t know how I could have done what I’ve done to everybody, everybody I’ve hurt.”

A new beginning

Paul had been harbouring feelings of resentment towards his family for decades and in a blind rage, he took the lives of four people including an innocent child. Ultimately, his goal to take happiness away from his relatives was squandered when in a bittersweet moment during the murder trial, The Sittons’ announced they were pregnant with a baby girl.

They had tried for some time to become pregnant as Muriel wanted nothing more than to become a mother again and in 2012, their prayers were answered with the arrival of their daughter, Natalia Grace. Two years later, baby Rayla would complete the Sitton family.

“One morning I woke up and I heard Muriel faintly singing. My ears perked up and she was singing to Natalia, baby Natalia, Amazing Grace. And at that moment I was like, wow, we’re going to make it.” — Makayla’s father, Jim

Sources: Murderpedia, Forensic Tales, CBS

