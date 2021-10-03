The Story of Keeley Bunker: Aspiring Teacher Murdered by Childhood Friend After Night Out

Keeley Bunker Metro.co.uk

On September 18, 2019, Keeley Bunker and her best friend, Monique Riggon, went to see UK rapper Aitch at O2 Academy, a live music venue in Birmingham. Keeley had recently turned 20 and the concert was a birthday present to herself. Afterward, the girls met up with Keeley’s childhood friend, 19-year-old Wesley Streete, at a nightclub called “Snobs.”

Keeley and Wesley dancing at Snobs nightclub Akahi News

At 4 am, all three took a cab to Monique’s house in Tamworth. Rather than staying the night at Monique’s, Keeley decided to head home. She had an interview for a teaching assistant position at a children’s school later that day and wanted to make sure she was prepared and well-rested.

Wesley offered to accompany Keeley on the 20-minute walk home since he lived nearby. Before they took off, Monique told Wesley to take care of her best friend. Wesley promised he would get her home safe but it was the first of many lies he would tell.

“The most horrendous scream I’ve ever heard.”

Keeley’s last words to Monique were, “I’ve got Wes, he’ll walk me back. It’ll be fine.” But it wasn’t. Keeley never made it to the job interview, let alone home. The next day, neither her parents nor her friends could get a hold of her. At 5:30 pm, Keeley’s father reported her missing.

Keeley’s loved ones formed a search group and found her purse abandoned in Wiggington Park. Two hours later, Keeley’s uncle, Jason Brown, found her body face down, partially submerged in a nearby pond. Her pants and underwear were pulled down to her ankles.

One member of the search party described Jason’s scream upon finding his niece's body as, “the most horrendous scream or shout I’ve ever heard in my life.”

Since he was the last known person to see Keeley alive, Wesley immediately became a suspect. He told authorities he parted ways with Keeley at a telephone box near his home, but CCTV captured him ushering her into Wiggington Park. Keeley tried to get away and dropped her purse in the process. It was the last time she was seen alive.

Wesley was arrested and charged with rape and murder. Along with CCTV footage and phone records placing him in the park at the time of Keeley’s murder, Wesley’s DNA was also found on her body.

He claimed she was killed during consensual sex

Wesley pleaded not guilty and testified that his childhood friend was accidentally killed during consensual sex. He claimed they went into the park after Keeley began “teasing” him and told him she wanted to have sex.

Wesley told jurors he placed his arm around Keeley’s neck during sex and when he realized she was no longer breathing, he panicked and tried to hide her body in the pond. He returned to the park fives times to cover Keeley’s body with branches. He then went home, put his clothes in the washing machine, and went to sleep.

Wesley said he only lied about being involved in Keeley’s disappearance because he was “scared and embarrassed” by how she died but her loved ones rejected his claim that the sex was consensual. The evidence agreed.

Although victims can’t speak from beyond the grave, their bodies can, and Keeley’s told a different story. Her neck was covered in scratches signifying she attempted to loosen Wesley’s grip and fought for her life. The medical examiner confirmed that Keeley died as a result of “strangulation” after being held in a chokehold for several minutes.

Wesley was convicted and sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 29 years and 45 days. Shortly afterward, three women came forward with rape and sexual assault allegations against him, one taking place the same year as Keeley’s murder. He was convicted of two additional rapes and three sexual assaults, increasing his sentence by 8 years and 9 months.

“We will never forget our Keeley.”

Tamworth was covered in pink ribbons in honor of Keeley Birmingham Mail

“As a mother I could give you a thousand images and say a million words, but nothing could ever describe the beautiful daughter cruelly taken away from her parents, her family and her friends. Keeley was the kindest, most caring, innocent young lady you could ever meet… We will never forget our Keeley.”

Keeley dreamt of becoming a teacher. She adored children and wanted nothing more than to have a family of her own someday. Tragically, her life was cut short before it could even begin.

Mourners left candles, flowers, and teddy bears for Keeley in Wiggington Park. Ribbons were placed all over Tamworth, turning the town pink as residents banded together to honor the memory of a young woman who left a lasting impression on so many.

