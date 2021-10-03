The Story of Keeley Bunker: Aspiring Teacher Murdered by Childhood Friend After Night Out

Fatim Hemraj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gg5Xb_0cFXpNtv00
Keeley BunkerMetro.co.uk

On September 18, 2019, Keeley Bunker and her best friend, Monique Riggon, went to see UK rapper Aitch at O2 Academy, a live music venue in Birmingham. Keeley had recently turned 20 and the concert was a birthday present to herself. Afterward, the girls met up with Keeley’s childhood friend, 19-year-old Wesley Streete, at a nightclub called “Snobs.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sijfe_0cFXpNtv00
Keeley and Wesley dancing at Snobs nightclubAkahi News

At 4 am, all three took a cab to Monique’s house in Tamworth. Rather than staying the night at Monique’s, Keeley decided to head home. She had an interview for a teaching assistant position at a children’s school later that day and wanted to make sure she was prepared and well-rested.

Wesley offered to accompany Keeley on the 20-minute walk home since he lived nearby. Before they took off, Monique told Wesley to take care of her best friend. Wesley promised he would get her home safe but it was the first of many lies he would tell.

“The most horrendous scream I’ve ever heard.”

Keeley’s last words to Monique were, “I’ve got Wes, he’ll walk me back. It’ll be fine.” But it wasn’t. Keeley never made it to the job interview, let alone home. The next day, neither her parents nor her friends could get a hold of her. At 5:30 pm, Keeley’s father reported her missing.

Keeley’s loved ones formed a search group and found her purse abandoned in Wiggington Park. Two hours later, Keeley’s uncle, Jason Brown, found her body face down, partially submerged in a nearby pond. Her pants and underwear were pulled down to her ankles.

One member of the search party described Jason’s scream upon finding his niece's body as, “the most horrendous scream or shout I’ve ever heard in my life.

Since he was the last known person to see Keeley alive, Wesley immediately became a suspect. He told authorities he parted ways with Keeley at a telephone box near his home, but CCTV captured him ushering her into Wiggington Park. Keeley tried to get away and dropped her purse in the process. It was the last time she was seen alive.

Wesley was arrested and charged with rape and murder. Along with CCTV footage and phone records placing him in the park at the time of Keeley’s murder, Wesley’s DNA was also found on her body.

He claimed she was killed during consensual sex

Wesley pleaded not guilty and testified that his childhood friend was accidentally killed during consensual sex. He claimed they went into the park after Keeley began “teasing” him and told him she wanted to have sex.

Wesley told jurors he placed his arm around Keeley’s neck during sex and when he realized she was no longer breathing, he panicked and tried to hide her body in the pond. He returned to the park fives times to cover Keeley’s body with branches. He then went home, put his clothes in the washing machine, and went to sleep.

Wesley said he only lied about being involved in Keeley’s disappearance because he was “scared and embarrassed” by how she died but her loved ones rejected his claim that the sex was consensual. The evidence agreed.

Although victims can’t speak from beyond the grave, their bodies can, and Keeley’s told a different story. Her neck was covered in scratches signifying she attempted to loosen Wesley’s grip and fought for her life. The medical examiner confirmed that Keeley died as a result of “strangulation” after being held in a chokehold for several minutes.

Wesley was convicted and sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 29 years and 45 days. Shortly afterward, three women came forward with rape and sexual assault allegations against him, one taking place the same year as Keeley’s murder. He was convicted of two additional rapes and three sexual assaults, increasing his sentence by 8 years and 9 months.

“We will never forget our Keeley.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t5fgl_0cFXpNtv00
Tamworth was covered in pink ribbons in honor of KeeleyBirmingham Mail
As a mother I could give you a thousand images and say a million words, but nothing could ever describe the beautiful daughter cruelly taken away from her parents, her family and her friends. Keeley was the kindest, most caring, innocent young lady you could ever meet… We will never forget our Keeley.

Keeley dreamt of becoming a teacher. She adored children and wanted nothing more than to have a family of her own someday. Tragically, her life was cut short before it could even begin.

Mourners left candles, flowers, and teddy bears for Keeley in Wiggington Park. Ribbons were placed all over Tamworth, turning the town pink as residents banded together to honor the memory of a young woman who left a lasting impression on so many.

Sources: Keeley Bunker — Chilling Crimes, Watch the moment murderer Wesley Streete is arrested after killing Keeley Bunker — Stoke-on-Trent Live (stokesentinel.co.uk), Keeley Bunker’s mum will ‘never forgive’ coward killer who raped and murdered barmaid, 20, as he’s jailed for 30 years (thesun.co.uk), Keeley Bunker’s friends and family want to turn Tamworth pink in her memory — Birmingham Live (birminghammail.co.uk), Keeley Bunker’s body ‘found face-down in pool by uncle’ after being ‘raped and murdered’ — Mirror Online, Wesley Streete sentenced for rape, sexual assault and murder | The Crown Prosecution Service (cps.gov.uk)

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

https://chameleontruecrimestories.com

15675 followers

More from Fatim Hemraj

Beauty Queen Kidnaps Mormon, Turns Him Into Her Sex Slave

Joyce McKinney was a popular small-town beauty queen with a 168 IQ — according to her. The North Carolina native graduated early, obtained a Bachelor’s Degree, and was crowned Miss Wyoming-World all before the age of 24. Joyce had beauty and brains but the only thing she wanted was the one thing she couldn’t have: Kirk Anderson.

Read full story

"Being Creeped" - Teen's Final Text on Halloween Night Murder

Taylor lived in Armstrong, British Columbia, a small town just five hours from Vancouver, with her mom Marie, and twin sister, Kirstie. The 18-year-old was an old soul who enjoyed listening to jazz, and a gamer who spent her free time playing World of Warcraft with friends. Every October, Taylor looked forward to Halloween. It was her favourite day of the year and tragically, it’s also the day she lost her life.

Read full story
Orlando, FL

Where Is Miya Marcano? Main Suspect in Case of Missing Student Found Dead

On Friday, September 24, 2021, 19-year-old Miya Marcano, a student at Valencia College, was scheduled to fly from Orlando to Fort Lauderdale to visit her family, but she never boarded the plane. She was reported missing by her parents after she failed to respond to texts or calls.

Read full story
17 comments

Susan Smith: The Woman Who Murdered Her Children For a Man

Susan and her ex-husband David pleading for the safe return of their two children. David had no idea it Susan had already murdered them.PennLive. It was the summer of 1988 and 17-year-old Susan had just scored a job at the local Winn-Dixie grocery store in Union, South Carolina. In high school, Susan was known for her happy-go-lucky enthusiastic disposition. She was outgoing and did well academically speaking.

Read full story
2 comments

The Thanksgiving Killer: Man Guns Down His Own Family

In his younger years, Paul Merhige was known as a talented athlete, an honor student, and a lover of the arts. He appeared to be well-liked and well-adjusted, never resorting to violence. In his later years, Paul became known as the Thanksgiving Killer after he gunned down 4 members of his own family.

Read full story
4 comments
Connecticut State

The Story of Annie Le: Yale Student Found Stuffed Inside Wall on Her Wedding Day

In high school, Annie Le was voted, “most likely to be the next Einstein.” She graduated as class valedictorian and went on to attend the University of Rochester in New York where she met the love of her life, Jonathan Widawsky. The couple planned to say “I do” on September 13, 2009, followed by a lavish honeymoon in Greece. Tragically, Annie never got a chance to wear the beaded veil she had excitedly sewed by hand. Instead of a wedding, her loved ones attended a funeral.

Read full story
9 comments
Texas State

From Astronaut to Astro-Nut: The Woman Who Tried to Kidnap a U.S. Air Force Captain

Lisa was only 6-years-old when she watched Apollo 11 and decided she wanted to become an astronaut. She graduated high school as co-valedictorian, enrolled in the United States Naval Academy, and became an Aerospace Engineer. In 1996, Lisa was chosen by NASA out of 2,400 applicants, and it was during training she met and fell in love with Richard Nowak. The couple married, moved to Texas, and had three children; a boy and twin girls.

Read full story
2 comments
Channelview, TX

The Mom Who Hired a Hit on Her Teen Daughter's Cheerleading Rival

As a teenager, Wanda Holloway dreamed of being the girl with the most popular boy in school hanging off her arm, a privileged member of the cool girl's clique, and of course, a highly sought-after spot on the cheerleading squad. But it wasn’t meant to be. A religious man, Wanda’s father asserted ‘all cheerleaders are whores’ and proclaimed that no daughter of his would ever take part in such a demeaning, and sinful act.

Read full story
42 comments

The Belgian Backpacker Who Outsmarted Her Captor After He Chained Her Inside a Pig Shed

Davine Arckens was only sure of one thing; she wanted to see the world. By age 24, she was already a seasoned traveler. After backpacking her way through China, Guatemala, and South Africa, the Belgium native headed to Australia on a 1-year working visa. She assured friends and family that aside from a few dangerous animals, Australia was safe.

Read full story
16 comments
Atlanta, GA

A New Grocery Store Has Opened in Atlanta. The Best Part? It’s 100% Free.

Rapper Gunna and CEO of Goodr, Jasmine Crowe, at Gunna's Drip Closet and Goodr Grocery Store in Atlanta, GeorgiaABC News. There's a new grocery store taking Atlanta by storm and it's different from every other supermarket for two reasons: it's inside a school and it's completely free.

Read full story
100 comments

Lovable School Teacher Murdered on Her Way to First Date

On September 17, 2021, 28-year-old school teacher, Sabina Nessa, was both nervous and excited for a first date with an old friend. The pair were scheduled to meet at The Depot Bar in Pegler Square, Greenwich, at 8:30 pm. Tragically, Sabina never made it.

Read full story
6 comments
Hillsboro, OR

Death on Pumpkin Ridge: What Happened to Allyson Watterson?

Allyson Watterson lived in Hillsboro, Oregon, with her mom Misty, and her older brother Blake. She was a creative soul, a huge animal lover, and an advocate for mental health awareness. Although Allyson suffered from Tourette's, Scoliosis, and severe anxiety, the 20-year-old chose to adopt a positive outlook on life and worked through her difficulties with the help and support of her loving family.

Read full story
10 comments

The Story of Elizabeth Shoaf 15 Years Later: Teen Held in Underground Bunker Tricks Captor and Rescues Herself

Elizabeth Shoaf, the hero who rescued herself from a real life chamber of horrorsBinged.com. On September 6, 2006, 14-year-old Elizabeth Shoaf got off the school bus and began the short walk to her Lugoff, South Carolina, home when she was suddenly approached by a strange man in a homemade police uniform. He told Elizabeth she was being arrested for a drug charge, placed her in handcuffs, and led the frightened girl away.

Read full story
49 comments
Chapel Hill, NC

Faith Hedgepeth's Killer Finally Caught After 9 Long Years

Earlier this year I wrote about the heart-wrenching murder of 19-year-old Faith Hedgepeth, a University of North Carolina student who was found brutally murdered, and sexually assaulted in her friend’s off-campus Chapel Hill apartment where she was staying. Though the killer left behind DNA, the murder weapon, and a mysterious note, the case went unsolved for 9 years.

Read full story
1 comments

The Story of Abby Hernandez: Abducted Teen Returns Home Alive After 9 Months in Captivity

On October 12, 2013, 14-year-old Abigail “Abby” Hernandez hugged her boyfriend Jimmy goodbye after school. The teen lovebirds usually took the bus together but on that particular day, Abby decided to walk to her North Conway home where she lived with her mom and older sister.

Read full story
11 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

She Called Campus Police 15 Times Begging for Protection Against Her Deranged Ex. Two Weeks Later, She Was Dead.

On September 2, 2018, 21-year-old University of Utah student, Lauren McCluskey and her friend Alex went to London Belle, a popular new bar in downtown Salt Lake City. While there, Lauren became friendly with a 28-year-old bouncer named Shawn Rowland. Lauren was instantly attracted to Shawn and on her way out, she scribbled her phone number on a napkin and handed it to him.

Read full story
18 comments

3 Historical Geniuses Who Had Epilepsy and Kicked Ass

In the 19th century, epileptics were thought to be deranged, and completely devoid of moral prowess. They were looked down upon by the religious, who regarded seizures as “demonic” and “possessed” convulsions. Epileptics were forbidden from marrying or entering public places and were often perceived as having a lower than average IQ.

Read full story
2 comments
Danvers, MA

Teen Murders His Algebra Teacher in the School Bathroom

When 14-year-old Philip Chism failed to return home from school on October 22, 2013, his mother anxiously called the police and reported him missing. The single mom and her son had just moved from Tennessee to Danvers, Massachusetts amid a bitter divorce.

Read full story
61 comments

She Killed Her Father, Hid His Body in the Shed and Threw a House Party

Michael Howell had a wife, two loving daughters, and a beautiful suburban Virginia home. He was living the all-American dream — until he discovered that his wife, Kristina, had been harboring a deep, dark secret: Michael's oldest daughter, Sierra, wasn’t his biological child.

Read full story
130 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy