The Belgian Backpacker Who Outsmarted Her Captor After He Chained Her Inside a Pig Shed

Fatim Hemraj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3USsHM_0c8AdUQj00
Davine ArckensNZ Herald

Davine Arckens was only sure of one thing; she wanted to see the world. By age 24, she was already a seasoned traveler. After backpacking her way through China, Guatemala, and South Africa, the Belgium native headed to Australia on a 1-year working visa. She assured friends and family that aside from a few dangerous animals, Australia was safe.

It turned out Davine had one especially dangerous animal to fear: a seemingly innocent family man living a double life.

In February 2017, Davine posted an ad on Gumtree looking for work. A man who called himself “Max” offered her a job rearing baby calves on his farm two hours outside of Adelaide. He told Davine there were plenty of other women working on the farm and even offered to pick her up from a bus depot in Murray Bridge.

When Davine got off the bus, Max was waiting for her as promised. Using backroads, he took a longer, 2-hour route to the farm in an effort to make Davine believe it was in a remote area. When they arrived, he lured her into a feces-covered pig shed, containing only a broken fridge, and a sofa bed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lm1bs_0c8AdUQj00
The shed where Davine was chained and held captive for 2 daysCanberra Times

It didn’t take long for Davine to realize that there was no job. Within seconds, Max was on top of her, digging a gun into her spine. He claimed he was part of a large sex trafficking ring, that the police were in on it and that he would kill her if she put up a fight.

Max told the terrified woman there was nowhere to hide, and no one to hear her screams for miles. In reality, the home where he lived with his family was right next door, and the local police station was just down the road.

But, Davine didn’t any know that. In her mind, she was all alone.

Max chained her to a grate, keeping one leg and one arm free. Before joining his unsuspecting family for dinner next door, the man sexually assaulted Davine multiple times.

Once she was alone in the shed, Davine realized Max had left her backpack behind. Inside was her laptop and a Wi-Fi stick.

Using her free arm, Davine picked up a metal hook lying next to the fridge and unchained herself. With one eye on the door, she grabbed her laptop and sent Facebook messages to anyone who was online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xCdOe_0c8AdUQj00
Facebook messages between Davine and EchoDaily Mail

Luckily, Davine’s friend and fellow backpacker, Echo Wang, was scrolling through her phone when her message popped up on the screen. She told Davine to stay calm and quickly called Queensland Police.

Fearing Max would return any moment, Davine chained herself back up and waited for help to come.

The police tracked Davine’s phone and by early the next morning, she could hear the sound of planes circling above, searching for her.

Fearing he was about to get caught, Max released Davine from her shackles and checked her into a motel. He rushed home, shaved his head, and attempted to wipe the shed clean of all evidence.

An officer spotted Davine near the motel and took her to the police station where she shared gory details of her 48-hour long captivity. She led officers to the farm where they arrested 54-year-old Gene Charles Bristow, a father of four, in front of his shocked family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qe6L3_0c8AdUQj00
Gene Charles BristowSky News

Gene was charged with aggravated kidnapping, rape, and indecent assault. He denied the allegations and insisted Davine had invented the story for financial gain. Of course, the evidence said otherwise.

The chains used to shackle the backpacker was found dumped in a nearby well, her phone was found in a water tank, and the gun, which turned out to be a replica purchased off eBay, was found dumped in a nearby field. The shed was also covered with Davine’s DNA.

Gene was ultimately convicted and sentenced to 18 years in prison. He lost an appeal in 2020 and continues to send letters to his family pleading his innocence. His son, David Bristow, says that the man he once looked up to is dead to him, and he hopes his father rots in hell.

‘I was locked in chains, held against my will and had to endure things that nobody should have to endure…He took everything from me. Not only did he take my clothes and belongings, but also my freedom, my mind and my family…It’s a very important message for me to come back and face how it was because you don’t want anyone to ruin the rest of your life. Then for me, it would feel like he won and I don’t want that at all.” — Davine Arckens

Sources: Backpacker kidnapped and shackled in abandoned pig shed by madman | 60 Minutes Australia — YouTube, Backpacker, 24, shackled and raped in pig shed escaped after posting cries for help on Facebook — The Sun, Backpacker cries as she details ordeal at hands of alleged rapist in ‘dirty pig shed’ — ABC News, Backpacker who was kidnapped and raped on Australian farm used Facebook to raise alarm | World News | Sky News

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 16

Published by

https://chameleontruecrimestories.com

15604 followers

More from Fatim Hemraj

Susan Smith: The Woman Who Murdered Her Children For a Man

Susan and her ex-husband David pleading for the safe return of their two children. David had no idea it Susan had already murdered them.PennLive. It was the summer of 1988 and 17-year-old Susan had just scored a job at the local Winn-Dixie grocery store in Union, South Carolina. In high school, Susan was known for her happy-go-lucky enthusiastic disposition. She was outgoing and did well academically speaking.

Read full story
2 comments

The Thanksgiving Killer: Man Guns Down His Own Family

In his younger years, Paul Merhige was known as a talented athlete, an honor student, and a lover of the arts. He appeared to be well-liked and well-adjusted, never resorting to violence. In his later years, Paul became known as the Thanksgiving Killer after he gunned down 4 members of his own family.

Read full story
3 comments

The Story of Keeley Bunker: Aspiring Teacher Murdered by Childhood Friend After Night Out

On September 18, 2019, Keeley Bunker and her best friend, Monique Riggon, went to see UK rapper Aitch at O2 Academy, a live music venue in Birmingham. Keeley had recently turned 20 and the concert was a birthday present to herself. Afterward, the girls met up with Keeley’s childhood friend, 19-year-old Wesley Streete, at a nightclub called “Snobs.”

Read full story
1 comments
Connecticut State

The Story of Annie Le: Yale Student Found Stuffed Inside Wall on Her Wedding Day

In high school, Annie Le was voted, “most likely to be the next Einstein.” She graduated as class valedictorian and went on to attend the University of Rochester in New York where she met the love of her life, Jonathan Widawsky. The couple planned to say “I do” on September 13, 2009, followed by a lavish honeymoon in Greece. Tragically, Annie never got a chance to wear the beaded veil she had excitedly sewed by hand. Instead of a wedding, her loved ones attended a funeral.

Read full story
9 comments
Texas State

From Astronaut to Astro-Nut: The Woman Who Tried to Kidnap a U.S. Air Force Captain

Lisa was only 6-years-old when she watched Apollo 11 and decided she wanted to become an astronaut. She graduated high school as co-valedictorian, enrolled in the United States Naval Academy, and became an Aerospace Engineer. In 1996, Lisa was chosen by NASA out of 2,400 applicants, and it was during training she met and fell in love with Richard Nowak. The couple married, moved to Texas, and had three children; a boy and twin girls.

Read full story
2 comments
Channelview, TX

The Mom Who Hired a Hit on Her Teen Daughter's Cheerleading Rival

As a teenager, Wanda Holloway dreamed of being the girl with the most popular boy in school hanging off her arm, a privileged member of the cool girl's clique, and of course, a highly sought-after spot on the cheerleading squad. But it wasn’t meant to be. A religious man, Wanda’s father asserted ‘all cheerleaders are whores’ and proclaimed that no daughter of his would ever take part in such a demeaning, and sinful act.

Read full story
42 comments
Orlando, FL

Where Is Miya Marcano? Main Suspect in Case of Missing Student Found Dead

On Friday, September 24, 2021, 19-year-old Miya Marcano, a student at Valencia College, was scheduled to fly from Orlando to Fort Lauderdale to visit her family, but she never boarded the plane. She was reported missing by her parents after she failed to respond to texts or calls.

Read full story
5 comments
Atlanta, GA

A New Grocery Store Has Opened in Atlanta. The Best Part? It’s 100% Free.

Rapper Gunna and CEO of Goodr, Jasmine Crowe, at Gunna's Drip Closet and Goodr Grocery Store in Atlanta, GeorgiaABC News. There's a new grocery store taking Atlanta by storm and it's different from every other supermarket for two reasons: it's inside a school and it's completely free.

Read full story
100 comments

Lovable School Teacher Murdered on Her Way to First Date

On September 17, 2021, 28-year-old school teacher, Sabina Nessa, was both nervous and excited for a first date with an old friend. The pair were scheduled to meet at The Depot Bar in Pegler Square, Greenwich, at 8:30 pm. Tragically, Sabina never made it.

Read full story
6 comments
Hillsboro, OR

Death on Pumpkin Ridge: What Happened to Allyson Watterson?

Allyson Watterson lived in Hillsboro, Oregon, with her mom Misty, and her older brother Blake. She was a creative soul, a huge animal lover, and an advocate for mental health awareness. Although Allyson suffered from Tourette's, Scoliosis, and severe anxiety, the 20-year-old chose to adopt a positive outlook on life and worked through her difficulties with the help and support of her loving family.

Read full story
10 comments

The Story of Elizabeth Shoaf 15 Years Later: Teen Held in Underground Bunker Tricks Captor and Rescues Herself

Elizabeth Shoaf, the hero who rescued herself from a real life chamber of horrorsBinged.com. On September 6, 2006, 14-year-old Elizabeth Shoaf got off the school bus and began the short walk to her Lugoff, South Carolina, home when she was suddenly approached by a strange man in a homemade police uniform. He told Elizabeth she was being arrested for a drug charge, placed her in handcuffs, and led the frightened girl away.

Read full story
49 comments
Chapel Hill, NC

Faith Hedgepeth's Killer Finally Caught After 9 Long Years

Earlier this year I wrote about the heart-wrenching murder of 19-year-old Faith Hedgepeth, a University of North Carolina student who was found brutally murdered, and sexually assaulted in her friend’s off-campus Chapel Hill apartment where she was staying. Though the killer left behind DNA, the murder weapon, and a mysterious note, the case went unsolved for 9 years.

Read full story
1 comments

The Story of Abby Hernandez: Abducted Teen Returns Home Alive After 9 Months in Captivity

On October 12, 2013, 14-year-old Abigail “Abby” Hernandez hugged her boyfriend Jimmy goodbye after school. The teen lovebirds usually took the bus together but on that particular day, Abby decided to walk to her North Conway home where she lived with her mom and older sister.

Read full story
10 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

She Called Campus Police 15 Times Begging for Protection Against Her Deranged Ex. Two Weeks Later, She Was Dead.

On September 2, 2018, 21-year-old University of Utah student, Lauren McCluskey and her friend Alex went to London Belle, a popular new bar in downtown Salt Lake City. While there, Lauren became friendly with a 28-year-old bouncer named Shawn Rowland. Lauren was instantly attracted to Shawn and on her way out, she scribbled her phone number on a napkin and handed it to him.

Read full story
20 comments

3 Historical Geniuses Who Had Epilepsy and Kicked Ass

In the 19th century, epileptics were thought to be deranged, and completely devoid of moral prowess. They were looked down upon by the religious, who regarded seizures as “demonic” and “possessed” convulsions. Epileptics were forbidden from marrying or entering public places and were often perceived as having a lower than average IQ.

Read full story
2 comments
Danvers, MA

Teen Murders His Algebra Teacher in the School Bathroom

When 14-year-old Philip Chism failed to return home from school on October 22, 2013, his mother anxiously called the police and reported him missing. The single mom and her son had just moved from Tennessee to Danvers, Massachusetts amid a bitter divorce.

Read full story
61 comments

She Killed Her Father, Hid His Body in the Shed and Threw a House Party

Michael Howell had a wife, two loving daughters, and a beautiful suburban Virginia home. He was living the all-American dream — until he discovered that his wife, Kristina, had been harboring a deep, dark secret: Michael's oldest daughter, Sierra, wasn’t his biological child.

Read full story
124 comments

Couple Kills Daughter for Wetting Diaper, Hides Body in Ceiling of Chinese Restaurant

Liang Zhao:She was sleeping in the back. We went to work and let her sleep. After it got busy we started cleaning up. We opened the door and she’s not here!. On January 10, 2017, at 9 pm, 34-year-old Liang Zhao made an alarming call to 911. His 5-year-old daughter, Ashley Zhao, had been missing — for 5 hours.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

The Annie McCann Mystery: Was This Teen Murdered or Did She Poison Herself?

On Halloween 2008, Daniel and Mary Jane McCann returned to their suburban Virginia home after a long day of work to find a red light blinking on their answering machine. It was a recording from West Potomac High School informing them that their 16-year-old daughter, Annie, had been absent.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy