The Story of Elizabeth Shoaf 15 Years Later: Teen Held in Underground Bunker Tricks Captor and Rescues Herself

Fatim Hemraj

Elizabeth Shoaf, the hero who rescued herself from a real life chamber of horrors

On September 6, 2006, 14-year-old Elizabeth Shoaf got off the school bus and began the short walk to her Lugoff, South Carolina, home when she was suddenly approached by a strange man in a homemade police uniform. He told Elizabeth she was being arrested for a drug charge, placed her in handcuffs, and led the frightened girl away.

The man took Elizabeth deep into the woods until they reached a secret underground bunker he had built for his victim. It was booby-trapped, 15-feet deep, and concealed with plywood. He forced Elizabeth inside, and sexually assaulted her for what would be the first of many times.

Elizabeth’s parents called the police when she failed to return home but authorities deemed her a runaway and refused to broadcast an Amber Alert. It was only at their insistence that an investigation began the next day.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth was chained inside the bunker which had been stocked full with explosive devices, guns, cans of food, a television, and a small stove. The man strapped an explosive around Elizabeth’s neck, assaulted her repeatedly, and threatened to kill her brother younger if she tried to escape.

A look inside the bunker where Elizabeth was trapped for 10 excruciating days

A few days into captivity, the tenacious young girl realized she couldn’t rely on hope alone, she needed to take matters into her own hands. Using her resilient spirit and quick-wit, she began to bond with her captor. Elizabeth told the man about her life in an effort to humanize herself and when he called her “baby” and said “I love you,” she said it back.

“I always would do what he told me to do. I’d act like I really liked him and I wanted to be with him,” Elizabeth later stated in an interview.

Before long, the brave teen had gained her abductor’s trust. He occasionally released Elizabeth from her shackles and allowed her to exit the bunker. In the hopes her scent would be picked up by search and rescue dogs, she secretly planted her shoes in the woods and strands of her hair on tree branches.

Ten days into the nightmarish ordeal, Elizabeth asked the man if she could use his phone to play games. Much to her surprise, he agreed. When he fell asleep, Elizabeth sent a text to her mom Madeline:

“Hi mom. I’m in a hole across from Charm Hill where the big trucks go in and out. There’s a bomb. Call police.”

When Madeline received the text, she ran to her husband Don and they frantically dialed 911. Detectives believed the text to be a sick prank but Madeline insisted it was written by her daughter. She felt it in her gut.

Detectives traced the phone back to the trailer of 36-year-old Vinson Filyaw, an unemployed construction worker who was wanted for sexual assault. Ten months earlier, he was accused of assaulting the 12-year-old daughter of his common-law wife, Cynthia Hall. The young girl told her mother what had happened and when she refused to do anything, she turned to her school guidance counselor who called the police. Vinson began hiding out in the bunker after a judge signed a warrant for his arrest.

Within hours, Vinson saw his face plastered on the news and heard the sound of a helicopter scouring the area in search of the missing girl chained beside him. Panicked, he turned to Elizabeth for advice; she told him to run.

Armed with a hunting knife, a pellet gun, and a taser, Vinson took off. Early the next morning when Elizabeth was sure he was gone, she exited the bunker and called for help. She was located by detectives who were searching for her nearby. They rushed Elizabeth to the hospital where she was reunited with her relieved family after ten long days in what was later referred to as a “torture chamber.”

Vinson was arrested five miles away after a woman called 911 and reported that a man had attempted to carjack her. He was charged with kidnapping, criminal sexual assault, and impersonating a police officer.

Both Vinson’s 55-year-old mother, Ginger Nell Cobb, and his common-law wife Cynthia Hall were arrested for helping him evade capture by dropping food, water, and other supplies off near his bunker. Cynthia was also charged with unlawful neglect and her daughter was placed into foster care.

Vinson Filyaw

“I used an innocent young lady as a pawn and I can only hope one day they will be able to forgive me, because I cannot forgive myself,” Vinson told the court as the judge sentenced him to 421 years in prison.

He died in his cell on May 3, 2021, at the age of 51.

You can be a survivor just like I am. It simply takes faith, it takes talking to someone and encouragement that it’s not the end of the world.” — Elizabeth Shoaf

