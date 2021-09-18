Faith Hedgepeth's Killer Finally Caught After 9 Long Years

Faith Hedgepeth WomenAdvance

Earlier this year I wrote about the heart-wrenching murder of 19-year-old Faith Hedgepeth, a University of North Carolina student who was found brutally murdered, and sexually assaulted in her friend’s off-campus Chapel Hill apartment where she was staying. Though the killer left behind DNA, the murder weapon, and a mysterious note, the case went unsolved for 9 years.

For years, private investigators and internet sleuths have been convinced that Faith’s friend, Rosario, and her violent ex-boyfriend, Eriq, who once threatened to kill Faith, were guilty of the crime.

It turns out that may not be the case after all.

On September 16, 2021, 28-year-old Miguel Enrique Salguero-Olivares was finally arrested and charged with first-degree murder. His DNA allegedly matched semen found at the crime scene.

Miguel was 19-years-old at the time of Faith’s murder and was not a UNC student or familiar to her family. Details of how and why the crime took place have not yet been released.

The news came as a bittersweet surprise to Faith’s loved ones. At a press conference, her parents praised God for keeping them alive long enough to see justice. Ronald Hedgepeth stated it was an honor to be Faith’s father.

“When I got the news this morning, I didn’t do anything but cry and thank God and praise God because I put it in his hands and it was his timing. I don’t know why it took so long but I just know that it was him,” Faith’s mother, Connie, stated at a press conference.

The University of North Carolina also released the following statement:

“Today, our hearts and prayers are with Faith’s family and loved ones as we continue honoring her life and memory. We also want to thank our campus and community partners, including the Chapel Hill Police Department, UNC Police, state law enforcement and investigators for their perseverance in this case.”

Miguel is currently being held without bond at the Durham County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court on October 7th.

Sources: Man arrested for 2012 murder of UNC student Faith Hedgepeth (nypost.com), Man Charged in 2012 Death of College Student Faith Hedgepeth | PEOPLE.com, “A heart of gold:” Family releases statement on arrest in case of UNC student Faith Hedgepeth :: WRAL.com

