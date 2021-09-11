She Killed Her Father, Hid His Body in the Shed and Threw a House Party

Crystal Howell The Sun

Michael Howell had a wife, two loving daughters, and a beautiful suburban Virginia home. He was living the all-American dream — until he discovered that his wife, Kristina, had been harboring a deep, dark secret: Michael's oldest daughter, Sierra, wasn’t his biological child.

After 19 years of marriage, Michael filed for divorce, and moved to an idyllic 8-bedroom cabin in Maggie Valley, North Carolina, taking their 12-year-old daughter, Crystal, with him.

Crystal didn’t take the news well. She acted out by lying, stealing, and even set a neighbor's property on fire. By the time she was 17, she was running away for weeks at a time, doing hard drugs, and cutting herself.

Kristina urged Michael to put their daughter on medication, or at least send her to therapy, but he refused. He felt drugs would only mask the problem or change Crystal’s personality, and didn’t want her to get bullied for seeking help, as he had in his childhood.

Shortly before his death, Michael told a friend he believed Crystal was a psychopath, and that when he looked into his daughter’s eyes, they were cold and empty.

On February 24, 2014, Michael caught Crystal shoplifting at an Ingles supermarket while he shopped for groceries. To teach her a lesson, he forced her to apologize to the store manager.

When they got home, Michael took a nap on the couch while Crystal took a shower. Afterward, she grabbed her father’s gun and shot him as he slept. She hid his body in the shed, and sold the shotgun to a friend’s father for $20.

Michael Howell National Gun Violence Memorial

Crystal told her friends her father had committed suicide while on a business trip and invited them to move in. She installed a stripper pole in the kitchen, and threw a never-ending drug-fueled house party for 50 guests.

Crystal plied her friends with food, drugs, and alcohol all on her father’s dime, while his body decomposed in the shed. In total, she spent $12,000.

A few weeks later, Crystal told her friends she was going back to Georgia to live with her mom but that they were free to continue living in her father’s home. There was only one rule: No one was allowed in the shed.

Crystal claimed that the shed was where she and her father had spent most of their time together. It was special to her, and she didn’t want anyone else inside. She put a lock on the door and took off in her father’s car.

A few days later, Crystal’s friends were looking for a place to store a pinball machine when they decided to pick the lock on the shed.

As soon as the doors opened, a revolting stench came pouring out. They followed the scent trail to a plastic container, pried it open, and found Michael’s body.

They ran out of the shed and called the police.

Crystal was arrested the next day at a Motel 6 in Georgia. She has since been diagnosed with several mental illnesses.

Crystal pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, concealing a death, and failing to report a death not from natural causes. She was sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility after 30 years.

By all accounts, Michael adored his daughter. But in his attempt to protect her, he denied her the help she so clearly needed.

In the end, it was a decision that cost him two lives.

