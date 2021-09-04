The 'Denver Spider Man' Lived in His Victim’s Casket-Sized Attic for 9 Months

Theodore Coneys after his capture. NY Daily News

As a child, Theodore Coneys was perpetually ill; born with a respiratory disease, doctors swore he wouldn’t live past his 18th birthday. The sickly boy was ruthlessly tormented over his lanky physique, slender fingers, and sunken eyes. He left school at a young age and spent his days dreaming of a place where he could be himself, without the judgment of others.

When his mother died in 1912, Theodore left Colorado and traveled from state to state, unable to keep a steady job or a roof over his head. In 1941, the middle-aged homeless drifter returned to Denver to pay a visit to his old pal, retired railroad worker Philip Peters.

Theodore planned to ask Philip for some cash or a homecooked meal but when he arrived at 3335 West Moncrieff Place, he found the back door unlocked and the home empty.

Philip was at St. Anthony’s Hospital caring for his wife Helen, who was recovering from hip surgery.

Penniless and starved, Theodore helped himself to the fridge and ransacked the home in search of valuables. He found a small trap door on the ceiling of a closet and for once, Theodore’s thin frame proved to be valuable. He squeezed himself through the hole and into an attic barely larger than a casket.

Though it was covered in cobwebs and smaller than a prison cell, the attic became Theodore’s new home; it was a place where he could finally be alone.

Five weeks later, Philip’s neighbor stopped by after he failed to show up for dinner. After several unanswered knocks, she pried open a window and crawled inside. Moments later, a shrill scream drowned the neighborhood.

The 73-year-old man was lying in a pool of blood on his bedroom floor, bludgeoned to death. Next to his body was a recently cleaned cast iron stove shaker tool and bloody towel.

There were no signs of forced entry and both doors were locked and secured with a chain. Detectives were baffled; how did the killer enter and leave the home completely undetected? It was as if they had vanished into thin air.

Helen returned home a widow. Over time, both she and the new housekeeper began to notice strange happenings around the house. There were rattling noises in the walls, food would go missing, and things were often left out of place. One evening, Helen was spooked by a wretched creature, lurking underneath the stairwell. She cried out as she raced to the light switch, only to find herself completely alone.

Bizarre sightings of ghosts and ghouls peering out from behind the drapes of the second-floor window were reported by the neighbor children. Convinced the home was haunted, the terrified women packed their bags and left for good.

On July 30, 1942, officers made their way to the abandoned home after a neighbor reported seeing lights on and a figure walking about. As the men entered, they heard the sound of a lock clicking on the second floor. They raced up the stairs in time to see a man’s leg dangling from the closet ceiling.

The men reached up and pulled 59-year-old Theodore Coneys through the trap door. It turned out that the ‘ghost in the attic’ was just a frail, penniless man in ragged trousers and torn shoes, all along.

Filthy and emaciated, Theodore was placed in handcuffs and taken to police headquarters where he confessed to the murder of his friend, Philip Peters:

Everything would have been all right and Phil Peters would have been alive today if he hadn’t caught me robbing the ice box. It was him or me. I thought he had gone out but he was taking a nap. I hit him with the stove shaker when he tried to run for help. I don’t know if he recognized me. It was nearly 30 years since he’d seen me last. When it was over, I ran to the attic after I washed and dried the shaker.

Whenever I heard him downstairs, I kept real still. Then I got bolder and used to shadow him from room to room. It was sort of a game. It gave me a thrill. It was the first time in my life I’d ever had anyone at my mercy.

Theodore was sentenced to life in prison. He died in the infirmary on May 16, 1967, at the age of 84.

An officer later told local media news outlets, “A man would have to be a spider to stand it long up there” unwittingly dubbing Theodore the 'Denver Spider Man.'

