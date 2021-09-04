Denver, CO

The 'Denver Spider Man' Lived in His Victim’s Casket-Sized Attic for 9 Months

Fatim Hemraj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BCrKY_0bmrXMPO00
Theodore Coneys after his capture.NY Daily News

As a child, Theodore Coneys was perpetually ill; born with a respiratory disease, doctors swore he wouldn’t live past his 18th birthday. The sickly boy was ruthlessly tormented over his lanky physique, slender fingers, and sunken eyes. He left school at a young age and spent his days dreaming of a place where he could be himself, without the judgment of others.

When his mother died in 1912, Theodore left Colorado and traveled from state to state, unable to keep a steady job or a roof over his head. In 1941, the middle-aged homeless drifter returned to Denver to pay a visit to his old pal, retired railroad worker Philip Peters.

Theodore planned to ask Philip for some cash or a homecooked meal but when he arrived at 3335 West Moncrieff Place, he found the back door unlocked and the home empty.

Philip was at St. Anthony’s Hospital caring for his wife Helen, who was recovering from hip surgery.

Penniless and starved, Theodore helped himself to the fridge and ransacked the home in search of valuables. He found a small trap door on the ceiling of a closet and for once, Theodore’s thin frame proved to be valuable. He squeezed himself through the hole and into an attic barely larger than a casket.

Though it was covered in cobwebs and smaller than a prison cell, the attic became Theodore’s new home; it was a place where he could finally be alone.

Five weeks later, Philip’s neighbor stopped by after he failed to show up for dinner. After several unanswered knocks, she pried open a window and crawled inside. Moments later, a shrill scream drowned the neighborhood.

The 73-year-old man was lying in a pool of blood on his bedroom floor, bludgeoned to death. Next to his body was a recently cleaned cast iron stove shaker tool and bloody towel.

There were no signs of forced entry and both doors were locked and secured with a chain. Detectives were baffled; how did the killer enter and leave the home completely undetected? It was as if they had vanished into thin air.

Helen returned home a widow. Over time, both she and the new housekeeper began to notice strange happenings around the house. There were rattling noises in the walls, food would go missing, and things were often left out of place. One evening, Helen was spooked by a wretched creature, lurking underneath the stairwell. She cried out as she raced to the light switch, only to find herself completely alone.

Bizarre sightings of ghosts and ghouls peering out from behind the drapes of the second-floor window were reported by the neighbor children. Convinced the home was haunted, the terrified women packed their bags and left for good.

On July 30, 1942, officers made their way to the abandoned home after a neighbor reported seeing lights on and a figure walking about. As the men entered, they heard the sound of a lock clicking on the second floor. They raced up the stairs in time to see a man’s leg dangling from the closet ceiling.

The men reached up and pulled 59-year-old Theodore Coneys through the trap door. It turned out that the ‘ghost in the attic’ was just a frail, penniless man in ragged trousers and torn shoes, all along.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C3Lkr_0bmrXMPO00
Theodore used an ironing board as a mattress and littered garbage all around. A putrid stench filled the air.Dark Histories

Filthy and emaciated, Theodore was placed in handcuffs and taken to police headquarters where he confessed to the murder of his friend, Philip Peters:

Everything would have been all right and Phil Peters would have been alive today if he hadn’t caught me robbing the ice box. It was him or me. I thought he had gone out but he was taking a nap. I hit him with the stove shaker when he tried to run for help. I don’t know if he recognized me. It was nearly 30 years since he’d seen me last. When it was over, I ran to the attic after I washed and dried the shaker.
Whenever I heard him downstairs, I kept real still. Then I got bolder and used to shadow him from room to room. It was sort of a game. It gave me a thrill. It was the first time in my life I’d ever had anyone at my mercy.

Theodore was sentenced to life in prison. He died in the infirmary on May 16, 1967, at the age of 84.

An officer later told local media news outlets, “A man would have to be a spider to stand it long up there” unwittingly dubbing Theodore the 'Denver Spider Man.'

Sources: The Tale of the Denver Spider Man | Denver Public Library History (denverlibrary.org), Theodore Edward Coneys | Murderpedia, the encyclopedia of murderers, The Bizarre Story Of The “Spiderman Of Denver,” Who Secretly Lived In An Attic For Nearly A Year (ranker.com), The Spider Man (archive.org), Theodore Coneys, the Spiderman of Denver, 1941 — HistoricalCrimeDetective.com

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

true crime writer w/ 3M+ views | founder + editor-in-chief of https://chameleontruecrimestories.com

14882 followers

More from Fatim Hemraj

Couple Kills Daughter for Wetting Diaper, Hides Body in Ceiling of Chinese Restaurant

Liang Zhao:She was sleeping in the back. We went to work and let her sleep. After it got busy we started cleaning up. We opened the door and she’s not here!. On January 10, 2017, at 9 pm, 34-year-old Liang Zhao made an alarming call to 911. His 5-year-old daughter, Ashley Zhao, had been missing — for 5 hours.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

The Annie McCann Mystery: Was This Teen Murdered or Did She Poison Herself?

On Halloween 2008, Daniel and Mary Jane McCann returned to their suburban Virginia home after a long day of work to find a red light blinking on their answering machine. It was a recording from West Potomac High School informing them that their 16-year-old daughter, Annie, had been absent.

Read full story

She Locked Her Own Daughter in an Attic for 25 Years for Falling in Love

Blanch Monnier, before and after her 25-year captivity.What to Laugh. Born to a highly respected bourgeoise family in Poitiers, France, Mademoiselle Blanche Monnier was a brown-eyed beauty, known for her charming joyful personality and breathtaking good looks.

Read full story
28 comments
Orlando, FL

Caught on Camera: Woman Murdered by Apartment Security Guard After a Night Out

27-year-old Sasha Samsudean lived in the luxury Uptown Place Condominiums in Orlando, Florida, and worked as a Social Media Manager. She was an award-winning charity volunteer and was described as a kind woman with an infectious personality.

Read full story
366 comments
Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis Police Officer Who Gunned Down Bride-To-Be After She Called 911 for Help Appeals Conviction

40-year-old Veterinarian Surgeon and Meditation Coach Justine Damond grew up in Sydney, Australia to a nurse-midwife and a bookstore owner. She met Minneapolis native Don Damond in 2012 while at a meditation retreat. Despite their 9000 mile distance, the pair fell in love and became engaged. Justine moved to Minneapolis and started planning the wedding, which was to take place in Hawaii on August 17, 2017. Instead, Justine's loved ones were forced to attend her funeral.

Read full story
46 comments
Kentucky State

Convicted Killer Freed by Former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin After Family Raises $21K for Campaign Faces Trial Once Again

Patrick Baker after being pardoned by former Gov. Matt BevinWKYT. On May 9, 2014, at approximately 5 am, two men wearing masks and dark clothing kicked in the front door of 29-year-old Donald Mills’ mobile home in Scarf, Kentucky, posing as law enforcement officers.

Read full story
38 comments

Twisted Couple Kill Woman for Revenge, Brag About Murder on Social Media

A Facebook post of Jack and Shaylyn bragging about killing her ex-boyfriend's mother.Law and Crime. In October of 2019, 18-year-old Shaylyn Moran met 20-year-old Leonard Troufield III online. Within four days of meeting in person, Shaylyn became utterly obsessed with Leonard causing him to end the relationship.

Read full story
104 comments
Colorado State

Father of Murdered Teen Catches Killer With Text Message

19-year-old Kenia Monge and 30-year-old Lydia Tillman were two women who both lived in Colorado. Kenia had recently graduated from high school and worked in customer service hoping to save enough money to enroll in college where she planned to study broadcasting. Lydia was a renowned sommelier and seasoned traveler who had just relocated to Ft. Collins for her dream job.

Read full story
Reno, NV

He Got Away With Murder — Until His Girlfriend Thought He Was Cheating

Carleen Harmon turned up the volume on the TV. 19-year-old college sophomore Brianna Denison had been missing for an entire week in a kidnapping that had made national headlines. Billboards with Brianna’s photo and ribbons in her favorite color, blue, could be found all around Reno.

Read full story
7 comments
Lawrence, MA

Jealous Teen Murders Classmate for Saying Hi to His Girlfriend

It was December 1, 2016, a cold, snowy day in Lawrence, Massachusetts, when a couple decided to take their dog for a walk along the Merrimack riverbank. It seemed just like any other day — until they came across a body in the water.

Read full story
8 comments

KFC Receipt Solves Murder of Russian Bride Found Dead in the Woods

In 2016, 27-year-old Moscow native Anna Repkina created a profile on a Russian dating website hoping to meet the man of her dreams, someone to settle down and start a family with. Just a couple of weeks later, she received a message from 26-year-old mechanic Will Hargrove.

Read full story
17 comments
Dayton, OH

Missing Mom's Fiancé Cancelled Their Wedding and Sold His Ring Only 3 Days After She Vanished

Niqui McCown with her daughter, Payton.Source: WDTN. 28-year-old Marilyn “Niqui” McCown lived in Richmond, Indiana with her fiancé, Bobby Webster. She worked as an accounting clerk at a state prison in Dayton, Ohio. Niqui had big dreams of becoming a United States Marshal and took Criminal Justice classes part-time at Sinclair Community College.

Read full story
10 comments
Chapel Hill, NC

Student Beaten to Death Left Behind Voicemail Screaming for Help-Was She Set Up by Her Own Friend?

19-year-old Faith Hedgepeth was a student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, which she attended on a scholarship. She was set to be the first person in her family to graduate from university and had big dreams of becoming a pediatrician or a teacher.

Read full story
9 comments

The Real-Life Runaway Bride: She Faked Her Own Kidnapping and Turned Her Fiancé Into a Murder Suspect

Julia Roberts in 'Runaway Bride.'www.throwbacks.com. 39-year-old Tiffiny Bray lived in Fletcher, Oklahoma, with her fiancé, Chad McGuire. The couple was just months away from tying the knot when Tiffiny suddenly up and vanished.

Read full story
1 comments
Monrovia, CA

Man Raps About Killing and Burying Ex at Comedy Club-Could Amanda Custer be Buried in Yucaipa?

Amanda Custer, Robert Camou.Made by the author with photos from Facebook and The Mirror. 31-year-old Amanda Kathleen Custer lived in the 600 block of Vaquero Road in Monrovia, California with her grandmother. She had graduated from Lyles College of Beauty and was the mother to an 8-year-old boy.

Read full story
7 comments
Chalfant Valley, CA

16-Year-Old Karlie Gusé Feared Her Stepmother Was Going To Kill Her. The Next Day, She Vanished.

16-year-old Karlie Lain Gusé lived with her father Zac, stepmother Melissa and two younger brothers in Chalfant Valley, California, a small rural town with a population of less than 700. Karlie's biological mother, Lindsay Fairley, lives in Nevada.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

30 Years Ago a Black Teen Was Shot in the Head Over a $1.79 Bottle of Orange Juice and Her Killer Walked Free

A memorial for Latasha Harlins in South Los Angeles.The Grio. Latasha Harlins was a student at Westchester High School in Los Angeles. Her father, Sylvester, worked in a steel factory while her mother, Crystal, waitressed at a pub part-time while working towards obtaining her real estate license. While drunk and high, Sylvester would routinely beat Crystal in front of their three children. The couple fought incessantly over their financial troubles and in 1984, Crystal obtained a restraining order against her husband and filed for divorce.

Read full story
91 comments

She Faked a Pregnancy, Killed Her Childhood Friend of 22 Years and Stole Her Newborn Baby

Magen Fieramusca left, Heidi Broussard right.Daily Mail. 33-year-old Heidi Broussard worked as a waitress at Cracker Barrel in Buda, Texas while attending Veterinary school. She was recently engaged to her boyfriend of 10 years, Shane Carey, with whom she had a 5-year-old son.

Read full story
1 comments
Topeka, KS

Teen Accused of Killing Best Friend’s Mom With Bat All Because He Wouldn’t Let Him Smoke in His Car

46-year-old Hester Workman lived in Topeka, Kansas where she worked as a legal support supervisor with the Kansas State Board of Healing Arts. She had two children, 16-year-old Dillon Jay who lived with her and 13-year-old Sidney who lived with their father, David.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy