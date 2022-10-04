Understanding the legalities of the billion-dollar legal Cannabis Market in New York

This article is authored and sponsored by Farmer BobCat, the founding farmer of the NYKushKing.com cannabis collective. Collective members receive insight into news, trends, emerging research & development. We aim to innovate the cannabis market and empower the people of the state to participate in the billion-dollar legal cannabis marketplace while promoting a responsible, safe, and considerate experience to our fellow members. To find out more &/or join us, check out NYKushKing.com/Join

As the cannabis industry continues to grow, so does the number of states legalizing marijuana for both medical and recreational use. As legislatures write laws, such as the 120pg MRTA document, we are forced into a position - as every day people - to educate ourselves and take action. In this we provide a quick overview of the current cannabis landscape in New York and focus exploiting the legal loopholes which allow the creation of a member-owned and operated decentralized farmers market. Also known as a collective.

New York is home to one of the most anti-progressive bodies of legislature. The complex "recreational" licensing scheme requires a non-refundable application fee ($2k-100k+). The application process also requires the people of the state of New York to "submit to the jurisdiction" of the New York State Courts.

NYS is manipuating its citizens to 'submit' to its jurisdiction... NYKushKing.com

Our Founding Farmer, BobCat, wondered... What happens if we, the people do not submit to the jurisdiction of the Courts?

This required some legal analysis and we consulted first with the New York State Bill of Rights / Civil Rights Law - NY Civ Rights L § 2 - which states the people have the ultimate authority. Therefore we concluded that the everyday person does not have to submit to the jurisdiction of the state to obtain one of those fancy, overly priced, plastic license cards. As we say this, we must let folks know - that the state will disagree & attempt to force you into compliance with 'law enforcement' compliance. So you must be both respectful and civil as you outline the lack of jurisdiction.

the people have the supreme authority in New York NYKushKing

We suggest to our readers that the people within New York have the legal right & ultimate decision making authority to boycott this licensing / taxation / middle-management scheme which has created a RICO-like organization within the state agency known as the Office of Cannabis Management.

Our dislike of the New York State 'middle-management' approach to the cannabis market began in 2014 when New York State legalized cannabis for medical users. The program failed to provide the most vulnerable population with access to cannabis, raw cannabis, and/or reasonable priced cannabis. The central state agency was both unwilling and incapable to provide information, services, and cannabis products.

New York has since legalized recreational cannabis for marijuana users. Now - the state embraces cannabis, openly, as a massive source of revenue opportunity. The cannabis market in New York is in its early stages and there is considerable room for growth without being forced and manipulated into compliance by an invisible state agency which only aims to secure it's share of profit.

While some suggest the state is attempting to provide equity to those who have been most harmed, we respectfully disagree. Those disagreements will come in another publication. Until then, we encourage you to all join the follow Farmer BobCat on Medium and stay tuned. The NYKushKing.com collective is building a network of micro-cannabis farmer huts to serve the needs of our members.