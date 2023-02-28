Halloween is widely celebrated; Trick or Treat

Disclaimer: This post includes affiliate links, if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission.

Source: https://www.history.com/topics/halloween/history-of-halloween

Photo by Flora Harvey

Halloween is a holiday celebrated every year on October 31st in many countries around the world, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It is a time when people dress up in costumes, go trick-or-treating, and decorate their homes with spooky decorations.

Now the question arises what is the history behind this popular holiday?

Halloween's origins can be traced back to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, which was celebrated on November 1st. Samhain marked the end of the harvest season and the beginning of the darker half of the year. It was believed that on this night, the boundary between the living and the dead was blurred, and ghosts and spirits could more easily cross over into the world of the living

To honor the dead and protect themselves from evil spirits, the Celts would light bonfires and wear costumes made from animal skins and heads. They also left food and offerings outside their doors to appease the spirits. This tradition was later adopted by the Romans, who added their own customs to the celebration.

In the 8th century, Pope Gregory III designated November 1st as All Saints' Day, a day to honor all saints and martyrs. The night before, October 31st, became known as All Hallows' Eve or Halloween. The Christian church attempted to replace the pagan festival of Samhain with a new holiday, but many of the old customs and traditions continued to be practiced.

Halloween was brought to North America by Irish immigrants in the 19th century, and it quickly became popular among all social classes. The holiday was celebrated with parties, costumes, and games such as bobbing for apples. Trick-or-treating also became popular, with children going door-to-door in costume and asking for treats.

In the 20th century, Halloween became a more commercial holiday with the mass production of costumes and decorations. The holiday was also popularized through movies and television shows, such as the 1978 horror film "Halloween" and the animated special "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown."

Today, Halloween is a widely celebrated holiday with many different traditions and customs. Some people still honor the holiday's pagan roots by holding bonfires and performing rituals to honor the dead. Others focus on the fun and festive aspects of the holiday, such as carving pumpkins and going to haunted houses. Trick-or-treating remains a popular activity for children, while adults often attend Halloween parties and costume contests.

Carving pumpkins

Carving pumpkins is a popular Halloween tradition. The practice originated in Ireland, where people would carve turnips or potatoes and place candles inside to ward off evil spirits. When Irish immigrants arrived in America, they discovered that pumpkins were easier to carve and began using them instead.

CONCLUSION