Swing Barrel Brewing is having a "Silent Night" using sign language to order beer this Friday, December 9

Patrons will be encouraged to use sign language this Friday for an hour to help raise awareness for the deaf community.

Swing Barrel Brewing Co. is partnering with Chuck Eade, a local resource in accessibility. Chuck has lived his entire life with hearing loss and made the life-changing decision to get a cochlear implant last year. He'll be stopping by the brewery to share his story and teach some basic American Sign Language so that patrons can silently order beer at the taproom.

Silent Night starts at 6 PM this Friday, December 9. Chuck and the Swing Barrel staff will be there to help you learn how to order beer and seltzer silently for the following hour. For every pint sold, $1 will be donated to an organization benefitting the deaf and hard-of-hearing community. Swing Barrel hopes to create a supportive community environment with this event and elevate the voices of others.

About Chuck Eade

My name is Chuck and I have lived my entire life with hearing loss. I have relied on hearing aids, lipreading, and sign language at various times in my life to function in the "hearing world". While I prefer to use voice to communicate, sign language is a beautiful and useful language to learn. I have worked through many obstacles in my life due to my hearing loss and last year made a huge decision to get a cochlear implant. This completely changed my life and increased my hearing greatly. In sharing my story, I hope that when you see an individual with a disability or condition, treat them as you would want to be treated. Don't have a doubt about their loss or inability to do something unless they ask or tell you what they need. This is how I live my life. I am a dad to two beautiful little girls, a passionate professional, and always strive to be a good person.

About Swing Barrel Brewing Co.

Located in historic Downtown Moorhead. Swing Barrel Brewing Co. was started by two friends with a shared passion for building community and brewing delicious beer. The taproom is a place for new and old friends to gather, to listen to live local music, and to toast to the future with a few well-crafted pints.