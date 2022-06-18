Dia Del Taco Fest is today at Fargo Brewing Company

Fargo, ND

The 4th Annual Event runs today from 3PM-8PM.

Fargo Brewing Company and Jade Presents have curated an event that brings several local vendors, such as Pico, Lupe’s Tacos, Casa Delicia Eatery, Big Papa's BBQ, Broskis, and Nova Eatery together in one place. Each vendor will have a unique menu and offer lower-price street tacos so patrons can try them all. Everyone will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite tacos in the Ultimate Taco Showdown. In previous years, Pico and Lupe's Tacos were voted as local favorites.

Specialty beverages

Patrons who purchased a Tequila Tasting ticket will have the opportunity to sample five tequilas in a private indoor lounge and get a commemorative shot glass. General Admission will include access to the specialty margaritas and Palomas that Sanctuary Events Center will provide. Aside from crafted cocktails, Fargo Brewing Company will boast a hefty tap list for the event including their El Jefe Mexican Lime Lager and their famous Kenny's Lemonade.

Entertainment

Enjoy ring-side entertainment from Below Zero Wrestling. There will be a three-round tournament that is included with General Admission. There will also be a CCRI hot sauce challenge and fundraiser that will run all day long. For $5 you can challenge your palate with a variety of hot sauces. Or gamble the chance of getting something spicy for $10 and spin on the “Wheel of Death.”

Schedule

  • 3PM Gates open
  • 5PM Below Zero Wrestling kicks off their first three matches
  • 6:15PM The final two wrestling matches start
  • 7PM Vote collection
  • 7:30PM Taco Showdown Winner announcement
  • 8PM Dia Del Taco Fest wraps up but Fargo Brewing Company will be slinging beers in their taproom until 11PM

The details

Gates 3PM | 21+ | $15 tickets at the door

Park in the Sanford lot NW of the brewery or find street parking. There is very limited Family Fare parking and your car will be towed if it is not in a designated spot. Details: diadeltaco.com/fargo

