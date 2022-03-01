Fargo, ND

Indie pop powerhouse Begonia plays The Hall at Fargo Brewing with local hip-hop artist Durow this Wednesday, March 2

Fargo Moorhead Spotlights

Her debut album, Fear, was nominated for a JUNO Award for Adult Alternative Album Of The Year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xhHDu_0eSjPvgq00
Courtesy of Begonia

Begonia is a stage name for Candian pop singer-songwriter Alexa Dirks. With media praise, numerous awards, and two #1 songs on Canada’s CBC national radio chart, Begonia has blossomed into a glittery supernova who feels like music’s best-kept secret to her fans.

As Begonia, Alexa Dirks is bold and brazen with her florid, surprising pop that is tempered with sensitivity and wisdom. In her music, Begonia leans hard into a sense of arrival. Whether it’s learning to come into her own or processing a brutal heartbreak, Dirks’ intimate lyrics and audacious sound allow for her audience to relate to the messiness of life. She is truly an artist fully embracing their past and present self.

About local artist Durow

Begonia will be joined on stage by local hip-hop artist Alexander Steven Durow, known professionally as 'Durow'. He is a 23-year-old singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and recording artist hailing from Fargo, North Dakota. With over 300 performances in 9 states and 2 countries, almost 2 million cumulative streams in over 100 countries, and a new album set to release later this year, Durow is poised to become an internationally known artist and creator.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GtQre_0eSjPvgq00
Courtesy of Durow and Jade Presents

The details

Begonia with Durow at The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company

Wednesday, March 2 | Doors 7PM | Show 8PM | 21+

Tickets will be available at the door or here: bit.ly/BegoniaFargoND

Follow Fargo Moorhead Spotlights for more local unique events and stories.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Music# Events# Nightlife# Local Music# Beer

Comments / 0

Published by

Local spotlights and stories in the Fargo Moorhead area.

Fargo, ND
26 followers

More from Fargo Moorhead Spotlights

Fargo, ND

The Shift Series Motorcycle Show is back at Fargo Brewing this weekend featuring bike displays and flash tattoos

A unique moto event displaying tracker, brat, and cafe custom motorcycles. All weekend long, NTRL MOTO Collective's Shift Series Motorcycle Show will take place at The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company. It joins a series of free winter moto shows that go through April and highlight different kinds of custom motorcycle builds. The focus this weekend is tracker, brat, and cafe bikes.

Read full story
Fargo, ND

North Dakota's first ultramarathon continues on the North Country Trail near Fargo this March

The Extreme North Dakota Sandhills Ultra Run Experience. Extreme North Dakota Racing boasts the toughest races in the state, including North Dakota's first ultramarathon, the Sandhills Ultra Run Experience. Ultramarathons are races that take place over distances greater than the standard 26.2-mile marathon. These events can range in length from 50 miles to over 100 miles, and participants must be prepared for a challenging experience with various terrains and weather.

Read full story
West Fargo, ND

Tati's Mediterranean Saveur brings the flavor as West Fargo's first Mediterranean-style restaurant

Set to open this Spring at The Lights in West Fargo. A new restaurant is set to open this spring at The Lights on Sheyenne in West Fargo. Tati's Mediterranean Saveur will serve authentic Lebanese cuisine, a flagship of the Mediterranean diet, made of fresh ingredients like sumac, zaatar, tahini, fresh lemon, garlic, and olive oil. It is light, flavorful, delicious, and popular among gourmets across the globe.

Read full story
Fargo, ND

Grand Ole Brewery is a brand new concept at Fargo Brewing that features local country artists on the rise

Grand Ole Brewery is on Friday, March 4, and draws inspiration from Nashville's longest-running variety and radio show. Presented by Radio Free Fargo and Jade Presents, local country artists from the FM area will gather to perform short sets both solo and together. The evening finale is an all-star jamboree. There will also be a charity component with the night benefitting Landon’s Light Foundation.

Read full story
Fargo, ND

Post Traumatic Funk Syndrome plays The Hall at Fargo Brewing this Friday for a good cause

Fargo’s hottest classic rock, horn band bringing the funk for Pray for Gray with a pop-up from Nova Eatery. Jade Presents and Fargo Brewing present Brain Beats featuring Post Traumatic Funk Syndrome. This event will be benefiting Pray for Gray, North Dakota's only nonprofit brain tumor organization that raises money for patients and their families. Jade Presents will be donating all ticket proceeds to Pray for Gray. Nova Eatery will also have a pop-up that evening, so come early for food brought to you by the chefs from Luna and Sol Avenue.

Read full story
Fargo, ND

Retro Hearts is the ultimate Valentine's date night at the Jasper Hotel and the Fargo Theatre.

Featuring a Valentine cocktail and "Moonstruck". Cher and Nicolas Cage starring in "Moonstruck".Image by Shutterstock. Jasper Hotel and the Fargo Theatre have teamed up to create a retro date night this coming Valentine's Day.

Read full story
1 comments
Fargo, ND

Fargo Brewing's Crafted Community Concert Series featuring The Knotties

Knotties Fest is Friday, February 4 at The Hall at Fargo Brewing. The Knotties play The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company with Hiahli and The Heavy Sweater tomorrow night. The show joins Fargo Brewing's Crafted Community Concert Series, which focuses on a shared passion for local music, quality craft beer, and fostering connection in the community. With Jade Presents as a partner, the series is a unique collaboration between local musicians, venue, promoter, and brewery.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy