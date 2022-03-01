Indie pop powerhouse Begonia plays The Hall at Fargo Brewing with local hip-hop artist Durow this Wednesday, March 2

Her debut album, Fear, was nominated for a JUNO Award for Adult Alternative Album Of The Year.

Courtesy of Begonia

Begonia is a stage name for Candian pop singer-songwriter Alexa Dirks. With media praise, numerous awards, and two #1 songs on Canada’s CBC national radio chart, Begonia has blossomed into a glittery supernova who feels like music’s best-kept secret to her fans.

As Begonia, Alexa Dirks is bold and brazen with her florid, surprising pop that is tempered with sensitivity and wisdom. In her music, Begonia leans hard into a sense of arrival. Whether it’s learning to come into her own or processing a brutal heartbreak, Dirks’ intimate lyrics and audacious sound allow for her audience to relate to the messiness of life. She is truly an artist fully embracing their past and present self.

About local artist Durow

Begonia will be joined on stage by local hip-hop artist Alexander Steven Durow, known professionally as 'Durow'. He is a 23-year-old singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and recording artist hailing from Fargo, North Dakota. With over 300 performances in 9 states and 2 countries, almost 2 million cumulative streams in over 100 countries, and a new album set to release later this year, Durow is poised to become an internationally known artist and creator.

Courtesy of Durow and Jade Presents

The details

Begonia with Durow at The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company

Wednesday, March 2 | Doors 7PM | Show 8PM | 21+

Tickets will be available at the door or here: bit.ly/BegoniaFargoND

