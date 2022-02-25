North Dakota's first ultramarathon continues on the North Country Trail near Fargo this March

The Extreme North Dakota Sandhills Ultra Run Experience.

Extreme North Dakota Racing boasts the toughest races in the state, including North Dakota's first ultramarathon, the Sandhills Ultra Run Experience. Ultramarathons are races that take place over distances greater than the standard 26.2-mile marathon. These events can range in length from 50 miles to over 100 miles, and participants must be prepared for a challenging experience with various terrains and weather.

On March 19, the Sandhills Ultra Run Experience continues just 45 minutes southwest of Fargo in Mcleod, ND. This beautiful trail run has two distance options available at 50K and 100K. The 100K race spans the entire length of the Sheyenne National Grasslands section of the North Country Trail. Sections of wide-open prairie, pockets of forest, and rugged, rolling sandhills guarantee to keep the race interesting.

About Extreme North Dakota Racing (END Racing)

END Racing has a mission to provide top quality, challenging events that force people out of their comfort zone. They are focus on affordability and creating good experiences with smaller intimate races over big ones.

About the North Country Trail

The North Country National Scenic Trail is the longest in the National Trails System, stretching 4800 miles across eight states from North Dakota to Vermont, traversing forests and farmlands, remote terrain and nearby communities.

The details

Saturday, March 19, 2022

Sheyenne National Grasslands, approximately 45 minutes SW of Fargo, ND. Base at the NE trailhead/Jorgen's Hollow Campground (6147 154th Ave SE, McLeod, ND 58057).

Online registration closes at 11:59PM on March 16, the Wednesday of race week. No race-day registration. Youth (17 and under) save 50% with coupon ENDSUREYOUTH. The race is capped at 120 participants.

