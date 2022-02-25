Fargo, ND

North Dakota's first ultramarathon continues on the North Country Trail near Fargo this March

Fargo Moorhead Spotlights

The Extreme North Dakota Sandhills Ultra Run Experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zt995_0eOQ9o8j00
Courtesy of END Racing and Wes Peck

Extreme North Dakota Racing boasts the toughest races in the state, including North Dakota's first ultramarathon, the Sandhills Ultra Run Experience. Ultramarathons are races that take place over distances greater than the standard 26.2-mile marathon. These events can range in length from 50 miles to over 100 miles, and participants must be prepared for a challenging experience with various terrains and weather.

On March 19, the Sandhills Ultra Run Experience continues just 45 minutes southwest of Fargo in Mcleod, ND. This beautiful trail run has two distance options available at 50K and 100K. The 100K race spans the entire length of the Sheyenne National Grasslands section of the North Country Trail. Sections of wide-open prairie, pockets of forest, and rugged, rolling sandhills guarantee to keep the race interesting.

About Extreme North Dakota Racing (END Racing)

END Racing has a mission to provide top quality, challenging events that force people out of their comfort zone. They are focus on affordability and creating good experiences with smaller intimate races over big ones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UVlhe_0eOQ9o8j00
Courtesy of END Racing

About the North Country Trail

The North Country National Scenic Trail is the longest in the National Trails System, stretching 4800 miles across eight states from North Dakota to Vermont, traversing forests and farmlands, remote terrain and nearby communities.

The details

Saturday, March 19, 2022

Sheyenne National Grasslands, approximately 45 minutes SW of Fargo, ND. Base at the NE trailhead/Jorgen's Hollow Campground (6147 154th Ave SE, McLeod, ND 58057).

Online registration closes at 11:59PM on March 16, the Wednesday of race week. No race-day registration. Youth (17 and under) save 50% with coupon ENDSUREYOUTH. The race is capped at 120 participants.

Find END Racing online: https://endracing.com/

For social media updates: https://www.facebook.com/endracing

Follow Fargo Moorhead Spotlights for more unique local events.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Running# Ultramarathon# North Dakota# Fitness# Sports

Comments / 0

Published by

Local spotlights and stories in the Fargo Moorhead area.

Fargo, ND
25 followers

More from Fargo Moorhead Spotlights

Fargo, ND

The Shift Series Motorcycle Show is back at Fargo Brewing this weekend featuring bike displays and flash tattoos

A unique moto event displaying tracker, brat, and cafe custom motorcycles. All weekend long, NTRL MOTO Collective's Shift Series Motorcycle Show will take place at The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company. It joins a series of free winter moto shows that go through April and highlight different kinds of custom motorcycle builds. The focus this weekend is tracker, brat, and cafe bikes.

Read full story
West Fargo, ND

Tati's Mediterranean Saveur brings the flavor as West Fargo's first Mediterranean-style restaurant

Set to open this Spring at The Lights in West Fargo. A new restaurant is set to open this spring at The Lights on Sheyenne in West Fargo. Tati's Mediterranean Saveur will serve authentic Lebanese cuisine, a flagship of the Mediterranean diet, made of fresh ingredients like sumac, zaatar, tahini, fresh lemon, garlic, and olive oil. It is light, flavorful, delicious, and popular among gourmets across the globe.

Read full story
Fargo, ND

Grand Ole Brewery is a brand new concept at Fargo Brewing that features local country artists on the rise

Grand Ole Brewery is on Friday, March 4, and draws inspiration from Nashville's longest-running variety and radio show. Presented by Radio Free Fargo and Jade Presents, local country artists from the FM area will gather to perform short sets both solo and together. The evening finale is an all-star jamboree. There will also be a charity component with the night benefitting Landon’s Light Foundation.

Read full story
Fargo, ND

Post Traumatic Funk Syndrome plays The Hall at Fargo Brewing this Friday for a good cause

Fargo’s hottest classic rock, horn band bringing the funk for Pray for Gray with a pop-up from Nova Eatery. Jade Presents and Fargo Brewing present Brain Beats featuring Post Traumatic Funk Syndrome. This event will be benefiting Pray for Gray, North Dakota's only nonprofit brain tumor organization that raises money for patients and their families. Jade Presents will be donating all ticket proceeds to Pray for Gray. Nova Eatery will also have a pop-up that evening, so come early for food brought to you by the chefs from Luna and Sol Avenue.

Read full story
Fargo, ND

Retro Hearts is the ultimate Valentine's date night at the Jasper Hotel and the Fargo Theatre.

Featuring a Valentine cocktail and "Moonstruck". Cher and Nicolas Cage starring in "Moonstruck".Image by Shutterstock. Jasper Hotel and the Fargo Theatre have teamed up to create a retro date night this coming Valentine's Day.

Read full story
1 comments
Fargo, ND

Fargo Brewing's Crafted Community Concert Series featuring The Knotties

Knotties Fest is Friday, February 4 at The Hall at Fargo Brewing. The Knotties play The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company with Hiahli and The Heavy Sweater tomorrow night. The show joins Fargo Brewing's Crafted Community Concert Series, which focuses on a shared passion for local music, quality craft beer, and fostering connection in the community. With Jade Presents as a partner, the series is a unique collaboration between local musicians, venue, promoter, and brewery.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy