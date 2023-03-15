Researchers discovered a woman from the 3rd century BC buried with a nail hole in her skull

Photo by Photo by Nika Benedictova on Unsplash

The burial of the young woman in Sardinia with a nail-shaped hole in her skull has piqued the interest of archaeologists and historians. The strange facedown position of the burial may have been an indication that the individual had epilepsy, a condition that was believed to be contagious during ancient times. According to the study's co-author, Dario D’Orlando, the medical belief at the time was that the disease that killed the person in the grave could be a problem for the entire community.

Using a nail to prevent the spread of epilepsy may have been based on the Greek belief that certain diseases were caused by “miasma” or bad air. This remedy was described in the first century AD by the Roman general and natural historian Gaius Plinius Secundus or Pliny, the Elder, who recommended nailing body parts after a death from epileptic seizures to prevent the spread of the condition. D’Orlando suggested that nailing the skull, and perhaps the woman’s unusual facedown burial, could be explained by introducing new Roman ideas, which were heavily influenced by ancient Greek ideas, into rural Sardinia.

The Monte Luna necropolis, where the burial was found, was first used by Punic people after the sixth century BC and continued in use until the second century BC. The pottery in the tomb suggests that the woman was buried in the last decade of the third century BC or the first decades of the second century BC. This was when Sardinia, a centre of Punic or Phoenician culture for hundreds of years, had come under the Roman rule since the end of the First Punic War against Carthage.

The analysis of the young woman’s skeleton confirmed that she died between the age of 18 and 22. She had suffered trauma to her skull shortly before or around the time she died, with evidence of blunt-force trauma, which could have occurred during an accidental fall, and a sharp-force injury in the form of a square hole in her skull consistent with an impact by an ancient Roman nail. Such nails have been found at several archaeological sites in Sardinia. D’Orlando said that the sharp-force injury by a nail might have been inflicted after the woman’s death to prevent the perceived “contagion” of her epilepsy.