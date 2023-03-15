The mystery of Buchdahl stars: Black holes without horizons

Photo by Photo by BoliviaInteligente on Unsplash

Black holes have fascinated scientists and the public alike for decades. They are the ultimate embodiment of gravity, crushing everything in their path and bending the fabric of space and time. However, what if there was an object that looked and acted like a black hole but lacked one of its defining features: the event horizon?

This is the mysterious Buchdahl star, an object that German-Australian physicist Hans Adolf Buchdahl first theorized about in 1959. A Buchdahl star is the densest object that can exist in the Universe without becoming a black hole. It is like a black hole without an event horizon, meaning you can escape its gravitational clutches if you try hard enough.

The existence of Buchdahl stars is still a matter of debate among scientists. No one has ever observed one, leading to questions about whether they exist. However, recent research by physicist Naresh Dadhich suggests that Buchdahl stars may be more than just a theoretical construct.

Dadhich has uncovered a new property of Buchdahl stars that could help to answer the question of their existence. In a new paper submitted to the preprint server arXiv.org, he explains that as a hypothetical star collapses into a Buchdahl star, the total kinetic energy of the star is equal to half its potential energy. This relationship is known as the virial theorem, and it applies to numerous situations in astronomy where the force of gravity is in balance with other forces. This means a Buchdahl star could theoretically exist as a stable object with known, well-understood properties.

According to Dadhich, Buchdahl stars could be considered “black hole mimics” because their observable properties would be nearly identical to those of black holes. However, because they lack an event horizon, scientists could potentially interact with a Buchdahl star and study what it is made of, which may give us clues as to what black hole interiors are like.

Finding a Buchdahl star is no easy feat, though. To date, no known arrangement of matter can create a Buchdahl star. However, Dadhich’s work points towards a path forward to understanding how they might work. Further research will be needed to discover what other properties these exotic objects might have and what they might tell us about black holes.

In conclusion, the Buchdahl star is a fascinating object that challenges our understanding of the Universe and the laws of physics. While their existence is still debatable, recent research suggests they may be more than just a theoretical construct. The quest to find a Buchdahl star will undoubtedly continue as scientists seek to unlock the secrets of these mysterious objects and the black holes they resemble.