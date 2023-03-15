Study: Massive black holes can give rise to other smaller black holes mashed up with each other

Photo by Photo by Jeremy Perkins on Unsplash

A new study has shown that ultramassive black holes, some of the largest objects in the Universe, may have formed from the merger of three massive galaxies. These black holes have masses over 10 billion times that of the Sun, and they have posed a significant challenge to astrophysicists trying to understand their formation. One galaxy, J2157, was spotted around 12.3 billion years ago and hosted a black hole of 34 billion solar masses, while another galaxy, S5 0014+81, had a 40 billion solar mass black hole some 12.1 billion years ago.

One way black holes gain mass is through accretion, but this process alone cannot explain the existence of ultramassive black holes. Instead, a new simulation using a powerful supercomputer has shown that ultramassive black holes may have formed from the collision and merger of three massive galaxies in the epoch of the “cosmic noon,” when star formation, active galactic nuclei, and supermassive black holes, in general, reach their peak activity. Using the 'Astrid' software, the simulation was run on the Frontera supercomputer at the Texas Advanced Computing Center.

The simulation showed that three ultramassive black holes with masses around 10 billion solar masses formed around 10 billion years ago during the cosmic noon. The researchers spotted an extreme and relatively fast merger of three massive galaxies, each with a supermassive black hole at its centre. The study suggests that these quasar triplet systems may be the progenitor of rare ultramassive black holes after those triplets gravitationally interact and merge.

Galaxies sometimes collide and merge, which can be three-way smash-ups. When these galaxies merge, their supermassive black holes also merge, sinking towards the centre of the newly combined massive galaxy. The black holes conduct an orbital dance that eventually leads to the coalescence of a massive black hole.