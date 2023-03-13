Researchers have discovered that stress could be contagious: Second-hand stress is easy to spread

Photo by Photo by Gift Habeshaw on Unsplash

According to recent research published in the journal 'Psychoneuroendocrinology', researchers have discovered that stress can be contagious - almost like a common cold. However, the conditions under which it may get transferred may vary.

According to the study, researchers discovered that seeing someone else in a stressful situation can easily worry and make us stressed. This happens because stress triggers the release of a hormone, cortisol, involved in stress response. Such an experience is called 'empathetic stress' and is more prominent when we see someone we love in distress. However, some people also experience stress when they see a stranger suffering. Regardless, the extent of stress may vary by individual.

Also, according to the researchers, emotions could pass on from one individual to another through the 'mirror neurons'. For instance, there is a high chance that if you see someone yawn, there is a high chance that you will end up yawning too. Similarly, if you see someone tired around you, you will also feel tired. Emotions - negative or positive - tend to be 'mirrored' among individuals who are constantly around each other.

While stress is important in preparing our bodies and brains to deal with stressors, it can also be damaging if it occurs too often. Psychological stressors, such as daily hassles, can activate the stress response too frequently, leaving stress hormones circulating in the body for too long.

Therefore, sometimes it is necessary to distance oneself from stressful situations and also from stressed people to live a more balanced and stress-free life.