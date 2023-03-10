Study: A royal tomb discovered goes back to the time when a female pharaoh ruled the ancient Egyptian empire

Photo by Photo by Sumit Mangela on Unsplash

In a recent study, archaeologists have made an exciting discovery in Egypt, uncovering a royal tomb dating back 3,500 years near Luxor. The tomb is believed to have been constructed during the co-rule of Thutmose III and Hatshepsut, a rare female pharaoh of ancient Egypt. Evidence found in the form of partial inscriptions and ceramics points to this joint reign period.

A team of archaeologists from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and the New Kingdom Research Foundation mission discovered the tomb. The group found the tomb while exploring the Wadi Gabbanat el-Qurud area near Luxor, near the famous Valley of the Kings.

The reign of Thutmose III and Hatshepsut saw the construction of significant structures, such as the temple at Deir el-Bahri and a successful Egyptian expedition to Punt, thought to be located in East Africa. The tomb that has been discovered contains multiple burials, and its architecture has been altered several times since its initial construction.

It is currently unclear why the tomb was originally built for, as surviving decoration and accessible chambers suggest the burial of someone of significant royal importance, such as a great royal wife or children of a Thutmosid king. It is not yet known how many human remains are inside the tomb.

The tomb has been damaged by flooding over time, with the main axis now filled with debris, and the ceilings weakened and collapsed. Excavation and analysis of the remains are ongoing, and it is expected to take several seasons to clear the chambers and make the tomb safe.