Study: The largest galaxy ever discovered shocks the researchers

In a new study published in the journal 'Astronomy & Astrophysics', researchers have reported the discovery of the largest galaxy ever seen, called Alcyoneus. Situated roughly 3 billion light-years away from Earth, Alcyoneus is an elliptical galaxy with a diameter of 16.3 million light-years, making it 160 times wider than our Milky Way galaxy.

Alcyoneus is also a radio galaxy, meaning it has a supermassive black hole at its centre that gobbles up matter and emits two plasma jets close to the speed of light. After travelling millions of light-years, these jets slowed down and spread out, emitting light in the form of radio waves, which allowed astronomers to detect the galaxy.

While it is not unusual for galaxies to have plasma-filled radio lobes, the size of Alcyoneus' lobes is unprecedented, making it a mystery of how it grew to such proportions. The researchers used data collected by the Low-Frequency Array (LOFAR), a network of radio telescopes across Europe, to discover Alcyoneus by chance while poring through data looking for large, diffuse radio lobes.

The researchers are still investigating the potential causes of Alcyoneus' massive size, with one possibility being that its surrounding environment has a lower density than usual, allowing its jets to expand across unprecedented scales. Another possibility is that Alcyoneus is situated inside a filament of the cosmic web, a gas and dark matter structure that links galaxies.

The researchers believe that discovering what is causing Alcyoneus to grow to such a massive size will help understand how other galaxies grow. They note that if host galaxy characteristics are important for giant radio galaxy growth, the largest giant radio galaxies will likely possess them. If particular large-scale environments are highly conducive to giant radio galaxy growth, then the largest radio galaxies will likely be found there.

Despite its gigantic size, Alcyoneus is still a relatively ordinary galaxy at its core, with a total mass roughly half that of the Milky Way and a central supermassive black hole 100 times less massive than the largest known black hole.