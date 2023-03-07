History of surgery: How people underwent medical operations without anaesthesia

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

In the 1700s, some scientists and doctors began experimenting with substances that could put patients into a state of unconsciousness or sleep before surgery to reduce pain and make operations safer. One of the substances they tried was ether, a colourless, flammable liquid that can vaporize into a gas.

However, these early attempts to use ether were not always successful. It was difficult to administer the right amount of ether to each patient, and some patients woke up in the middle of surgery, while others did not seem to be affected by the ether. As a result, ether fell out of favour as an anaesthetic for many years.

In the mid-1800s, a dental surgeon named William Morton began experimenting with ether again. He found that he could put patients into unconsciousness throughout the operation by carefully controlling the dose of ether and monitoring the patient's breathing and heart rate. In 1846, Morton performed the first public surgery using ether anaesthesia, painlessly removing a tumour from a patient's neck.

Around the same time, chloroform was also used as an anaesthetic. Chloroform is a clear, sweet-smelling liquid that can vaporize into a gas. It was particularly useful in childbirth, where it could help ease the pain of labour and delivery.

Despite their drawbacks, ether and chloroform were important breakthroughs in the history of anaesthesia. Allowing surgeons to put patients into a deep sleep during surgery gave doctors more time to operate and improved the outcomes of surgeries overall.

Today, ether and chloroform are no longer used as anaesthetics, as newer and safer drugs have replaced them. Nevertheless, their discovery paved the way for the development of modern anaesthesia. This sophisticated field involves carefully controlling the patient's vital signs and administering a range of drugs to achieve the desired level of unconsciousness and pain relief.

Overall, the history of anaesthesia has been a long and sometimes difficult journey, but it has led to huge improvements in medicine and made surgery a much safer and more humane process for patients.