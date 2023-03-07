The story of demon core and the strange deaths caused in history

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

On the night of August 21, 1945, Harry Daghlian was working alone at the Los Alamos laboratory, conducting experiments with the plutonium core that would eventually become known as the demon core. Daghlian had been working at Los Alamos for several years and was highly experienced in criticality experiments, but on this particular night, he made a fatal mistake.

Daghlian used tungsten carbide bricks to reflect neutrons at the core, gradually edging it closer to criticality. He had been building up these reflective walls around the core, brick by brick until his neutron-monitoring equipment indicated that the plutonium was about to go supercritical if he placed any more.

At this point, Daghlian should have stopped the experiment, but he attempted to remove one of the bricks. In doing so, he accidentally dropped it onto the top of the sphere, inducing super criticality and generating a glow of blue light and a wave of heat. Daghlian immediately realized his mistake and reached out to remove the brick, but it was too late.

Daghlian received a lethal radiation dose immediately, and his burnt, irradiated hand blistered over. He eventually fell into a coma after weeks of nausea and pain and died 25 days after the accident. The security guard on duty also received a non-lethal dose of radiation.

Despite a review of safety procedures after Daghlian's death, any changes made were not enough to prevent a similar accident from occurring the following year.

On May 21, 1946, physicist Louis Slotin conducted a similar criticality experiment, lowering a beryllium dome over the core. Slotin used a screwdriver to maintain a small gap between the dome and the core, acting as a crucial valve to enable enough neutrons to escape.

Like Daghlian, Slotin was highly experienced in these experiments, but his screwdriver slipped, and the dome dropped for an instant, fully covering the demon core in a beryllium bubble, bouncing too many neutrons back at it. Another scientist in the room, Raemer Schreiber, turned around at the sound of the dome dropping, feeling the heat and seeing a blue flash as the demon core went supercritical for the second time in a year.

Slotin reacted quickly by flipping the tamper piece off, but the damage was already done again. He and seven others in the room received varying doses of radiation, and Slotin died from radiation sickness nine days after the accident.

The demon core was eventually melted down and recast, ending its deadly legacy. The accidents with the demon core were tragic reminders of the immense power and danger of nuclear weapons, leading to important safety improvements in handling nuclear materials.