Study: Blood group determines the risk of developing an early stroke

Photo by Photo by Emin BAYCAN on Unsplash

New research published in the ‘Neurology’ journal suggests that people with type A blood may be more likely to experience a stroke before age 60 than those with other blood types. Blood types are determined by the chemical markers on the surface of red blood cells, with the most common types being A, B, AB, and O.

Researchers analyzed data from more than 15,000 stroke patients and found that people with a specific variant of the A blood group gene have more than 15% higher risk of early-onset stroke than those with other blood types. In contrast, individuals with the O blood group type had a 12% lower risk.

The exact reason why type A blood might increase the risk of stroke is unclear, but the researchers suspect it could be related to blood-clotting factors, such as platelets and proteins. However, the researchers stressed that the additional risk of stroke associated with type A blood is quite small.

Also, the increased stroke risk associated with type A blood appears only among those who experienced a stroke before reaching 60. Strokes in younger people are less likely to be caused by the build-up of fatty deposits in the arteries and more likely to be related to blood clotting.

The study also discovered that people with type B blood had an 11% higher risk of stroke. Previous research has linked the ABO blood group locus to heart disease and blood clotting disorders. However, further research will be needed to understand the mechanisms associated with blood type and stroke risk.