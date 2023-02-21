Study: Bioengineered hybrid animals were present in the ancient Mesopotamian region

Fareeha Arshad

Photo by Birmingham Museums Trust on Unsplash

According to a recent study published in the journal ‘Science Advances’, researchers have discovered that the ancient Mesopotamians used hybrid animals of wild donkeys mated with other animals. Researchers believe that nearly 4500 years ago, the Mesopotamians used these hybrid animals to pull their carts during the wars. Upon detailed study of the DNA from the bones excavated from the Syrian regions, researchers now speculate the bones could belong to the ‘kungas’ –the animals used to pull the war wagons.

In the latest study, researchers have confirmed that the ‘kungas’ were sterile, strong animals and a hybrid of a female donkey and a wild male ass. Also, because these were sterile, they could not reproduce among themselves and had to be bred by mating a female donkey with a male wild ass. In addition, wild asses ran much faster than donkeys and were difficult to tame. Therefore, because of their rather intensive breeding process, kungas were quite expensive at the time and therefore held high esteem among the ancient people.

This means these hybrids were among the first animals to be bioengineered in history. Multiple ancient texts available in cuneiform on the Mesopotamian clay tablets confirm the same. There are often shown as animals pulling the war wagons like in the infamous ‘Standard of Ur’ displayed at the British Museum.

However, the ‘kungas’ can no longer be bred because the last Syrian wild ass died more than six decades ago in Austria. Scientists performed the genomic comparison of the last wild ass with the recent ancient bones discovered. Researchers believe that both animals belonged to the same species. However, the difference lay in the sizes – the ancient wild asses were much bigger than the ones that went extinct in 1927 in Vienna.

