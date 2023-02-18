Study: A super-virus can be successfully applied to treat deathly bacterial infections

Photo by Photo by CDC on Unsplash

In an experimental therapy involving a woman with an untreatable oozing wound, viruses called bacteriophages were used to cure her of the infection completely. She was afflicted by a superbug, Klebsiella pneumoniae, which would not heal despite undergoing several antibiotic medications for over two years.

In a recent study published in the 'Nature Communications' journal, researchers confirmed that the wound completely dried within a few days after exposing the woman’s wound to the bacteriophage therapy. Furthermore, within three months of the treatment, the superbug infection completely disappeared, and no signs of infection remained.

Therefore, this study aimed to develop bacterial treatment options, including antibiotics and bacteriophage therapies, that can help eradicate any lingering presence of superbugs effectively.

Researchers are now interested in understanding how changing the genetic makeup of bacteriophages can influence the extent to which they can fight off bacterial infections. This process is called pre-adaption. Unlike antibiotics that cannot kill the bacteria protected by biofilms, bacteriophages can destroy the biofilms, thus allowing the antibiotics to carry out their functions to kill the bacteria easily. After the surgery, the woman received phage therapy to get the damaged and wounded tissues out of her leg. Then bone grafts containing the antibiotic were introduced, and a catheter was placed into the wound, allowing the bacteriophages to be inserted.

Researchers believe integrating bacteriophages and antibiotics can be very promising in treating drug-resistant bacterial strains. Several stubborn bacterial strains can be successfully treated with further studies in this field and help improve many lives.