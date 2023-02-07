One hormone among men helps predict their future health: The INSL3

Photo by Photo by Giordano Rossoni on Unsplash

According to a recent study, a single hormone, the INSL3, can help predict many age-related disorders among men, including weakening bones and inability to perform during intercourse. Many also indicate some major lifestyle diseases, including diabetes and cancers.

According to the study published in the journal ‘Frontiers in Endocrinology’, the hormone is first released when a boy hits puberty and remains a constant over the years. However, the INSL3 levels decrease during old age; therefore, any changes in the hormone’s levels hint at an underlying condition.

The hormone INSL3 is developed by the testes – the male reproductive organ. Also, the INSL3 levels have remained almost constant over the years. If somebody has lower levels of INSL3 during adolescence, they may also have lower levels of the hormone during old age. Moreover, these lower hormone levels translate to health complications with growing age.

Therefore, with early detection of this hormone, multiple health conditions can be avoided and managed from an early age among men. This will be especially beneficial to lead a healthy and disease-free life.

Furthermore, this discovery is particularly promising because it will help researchers understand the parameters that influence people to lead the kind of life they live and how it influences their major life decisions as they grow old.

According to the study, though the INSL3 levels remain constant among men, the levels vary among individuals. This could be because the hormone level is directly related to the number of Leydig cells in the testes. Therefore, lower Leydig cells and decreased testosterone levels have been associated with health complications with increasing age among men.

Several genetic and environmental factors are crucial in regulating INSL3 levels. With further studies in this field, scientists aim to develop protocols to help predict age-related health complications by measuring the hormone INSL3.