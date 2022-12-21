Study: Simple changes in diet can cut down the bowel cancer risks in men

Photo by Photo by Dan Gold on Unsplash

No matter how appetising meat-based cuisines are and how much they tingle our tongues, plant-based food items provide multiple health benefits, including improved heart health and blood pressure and reduced major lifestyle diseases, including diabetes and cancers.

In a recent study published in BMC Medicine, researchers claim that diets rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, seeds, and nuts help decrease the development of bowel cancers by 22% as compared to people who eat fewer plant-derived food products.

In a study involving over 80,000 American men, researchers discovered that plant-based food items are associated with better gut health. The study also concluded that cutting down on animal-based food items, refined grains, processed food, and sugar improves an individual's health. However, this link between improved bowel health upon switching to plant-based food items was observed in men alone, and such a trend was not seen among 90,000 American women who participated in the study.

The researchers further argued that certain antioxidants found in fruits, veggies, and whole grains help suppress chronic inflammation and reduce the risk of developing colorectal cancers. It was also noted that because more men, as compared to women, have higher chances of developing colorectal cancers, thus, such a positive trend was noted among men participants and not women. In addition, the team suggested that because women generally consume more fruits and vegetables, there is no increase in protection against cancers.

Furthermore, it was recorded that Japanese American and White men showed better and improved health upon switching to plant-based diets compared to African American men. That is, Japanese American men who consumed healthy green food showed a 20% reduction in the risks of developing bowel cancers. Similarly, White American men who switched to healthier food showed a 24% reduction in risk of developing colorectal cancer.

Therefore, additional factors like genetic and environmental details may also influence the risks of developing any form of cancer. Hence, further work is needed to understand the non-dietary lifestyle factors that play into developing cancer risks.