Study: Apart from RNA, there was a lot more on Earth when life first started

Photo by Photo by ANIRUDH on Unsplash

The details behind how life first came to the planet have intrigued researchers for a long time. Human evolution and how the sophisticated Homo sapiens came about as we know it today have puzzled the scientific community for a while. Recently, a new study has claimed that an exact combination of nucleic acids – DNA and RNA- has contributed to the start of life on Earth.

DNA or deoxynucleic acids form the genetic blueprint of human beings, while RNA or ribonucleic acids function as the blueprint decoder. Previously, the scientific community believed that life on Earth started with RNA alone, which over time evolved into DNA and thus developed the sophisticated living organisms that we see today. However, according to a recent study published in the journal ‘Angewandte Chemie’, scientists have concluded that both nucleic acids were present around the same time and are responsible for starting a life together.

As per the study, scientists from the Scripps Research Institute in California have explained that diamidophosphate molecules that can synthesise deoxynucleosides to form DNA strands – were present on the planet since the early days and therefore played a crucial role in kick-starting life on Earth. Hence, this hypothesis negates the ‘RNA world’ hypothesis and suggests that both nucleic acids influenced the development of the life form of Earth.

Previously, other issues against the RNA world hypothesis were also put forward. For instance, how could RNA alone undergo duplication to form DNA without using enzymes? Also, these enzymes are known to have evolved after RNA. With the latest published data, researchers argue that the presence of DNA allowed the formation of chimeric molecular strands that further aid replication, protein expression, and the evolution of life on Earth.