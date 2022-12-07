Environmental conservation a necessity: Humanity is headed towards impending doom, researchers warn

Photo by Photo by NASA on Unsplash

For the past few decades, the scientific community has warned against the steady decline of biodiversity, adverse effects of global warming, and environmental pollution. However, in a recent study published in the journal ‘Frontiers in Conservation Science’, researchers warn of an even bigger disaster that awaits.

According to the team, the environment is at risk, and humanity is in persistent danger of risks that will soon follow. In an analysis of over 150 studies, researchers analysed the decline of the natural world and the present and past world laws passed to conserve biodiversity.

The dominant reasons behind this steady decline include uncontrolled human consumption, unchecked human activities, and the growing human population. Since the past half a century alone, the human population have doubled. If the population keeps growing at the current rate, the human population will reach nearly ten billion by the end of this century. Scientists confirmed that humanity is headed towards the sixth major extinction at this rate.

The growing population has resulted in an increase in carbon release and food shortage, degradation in soil quality, and further destruction of biodiversity. In addition, other factors like increased fossil fuel consumption have reached a peak like never before.

Despite these factors that pose risks to the planet and humanity alike, no concrete steps are being taken to combat these issues. World leaders are not taking any stringent steps to combat these problems. Instead, other equally relevant and vital issues like unemployment, economic crises, and healthcare occupy central attention everywhere.

Therefore, it is time that not just the research community but also people from everywhere walk of life take small steps and actions to help preserve what is left of the blue planet.