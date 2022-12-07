Researchers discovered drug that helps in weight loss and can be the golden ‘cure’ to obesity

Photo by Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash

Obesity is a widespread condition that has been steadily rising in the past decade. In America alone, over 40% of people are obese. Because of the rising number of obese individuals, researchers worldwide struggle to understand the reason behind this trend and how to treat this condition.

Obesity is one of the primary reasons behind some of the major chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. The most frustrating aspect of obesity is that it is tough to treat even if the individual works hard to change their lifestyle, like quitting food and exercising daily.

Recently, scientists have begun to understand options available to help treat obesity, like surgeries and medications. However, these options are rarely favourable. Surgeries are excruciating and may sometimes lead to further complications, while drugs do not show the desired effects and sometimes cause other harmful side effects.

In a recent study published in the ‘New England Journal of Medicine’, researchers performed a detailed study on over 2000 obese individuals from more than fifteen different countries. The individuals were given ‘semaglutide’, a drug used to treat diabetes. A small group was given a placebo instead of the actual medication. After 68 weeks, the participants who had taken semaglutide showed excellent results and had lost much weight. In comparison, the people who consumed only the placebo showed negligible weight loss.

Upon further analysis, researchers concluded that the semaglutide drug was responsible for suppressing the part of the brain that craves hunger. Therefore, the participants who consumed the drug showed over 15% loss of their body weight, while above 30% of the participants lost nearly 20% of their body weight. These promising results thus make this drug two times more effective compared to the existing drugs to treat obesity.

Apart from promoting weight loss, the drug also reduced risks associated with cardiometabolic disorders and showed positive effects in improving the quality of life.