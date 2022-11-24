Study: Giant Neanderthals’ footsteps in Italy suggest that they walked over molten volcanic ashes

Photo by Photo by Tanya Grypachevskaya on Unsplash

Large footprints near an extinct volcanic site in Roccamonfina, Italy, could have once belonged to the Neanderthals. Also known as the ‘Devil’s Trails’, these giant footsteps could have belonged to the ancient Neanderthals and not to some ‘devil’ as the legends say.

These large footprints have puzzled researchers since the early 2000s, a mystery that has remained unexplainable until recently. Several scientific expeditions have been carried out in recent years in an attempt to understand the giant foot marks that trail away from the volcanic area.

Recently, a group of Italian researchers have finally gathered substantial data to understand over fourteen such marks in the area. The team observed that most of these marks moved towards the mountain, not away from it. Their research study was published in the ‘Journal of Quarternary Science’.

Further investigation of the area using radiometric and geological dating methods has confirmed that these footprints are imprinted over soft ashes that remained immediately after a volcanic eruption over 350,000 years ago. The fossil remains, though, appear very closely similar to the human bare footprints; researchers believe they do not belong to our species.

Our species, the Homo sapiens, evolved recently, around 315,000 years ago. Therefore, these footprints could belong to one of the human ancestors – possibly Neanderthals. On further analysis, scientists believe the footprint belongs to an adult male Neanderthal. Also, because the footprints have appeared on the soft ash, researchers believe Neanderthals could walk barefoot over hot surfaces, including over 150 degrees Fahrenheit pyroclastic flow.