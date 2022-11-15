The Einstein effect: Why people trust anything that ‘researchers’ say

Fareeha Arshad

Photo by Taton Moïse on Unsplash

There is something about sentences that use bizarre big words that make no sense. When people hear intellectual phrases that go way above their heads and cannot understand them, they tend to believe them – only because they sound very ‘intelligent’. The same goes with any sentence that starts with ‘scientists have recently discovered’ or ‘researchers have concluded’.

In a recent study in Nature Human Behaviour, scientists studied the behavioural responses of more than 10,000 participants from over 25 countries. They discovered that most people agreed or believed any statement from any ‘scientist’ or ‘researcher’. On the contrary, when asked how much they would believe something coming from a spiritual ‘guru’ or a religious personality, most people agreed that they often did not believe them or questioned their credibility.

The team concluded that there exists an ‘Einstein effect’ among the general population. That is, people tend to trust information coming from a scientist more than anybody else, including their spiritual leaders or ‘gurus’. This could be because most people are willing to consider claims, especially from people who have a previous understanding of the subject, like scientists, who are subject experts and therefore can be ‘trusted’.

However, this perspective may vary around the globe, including other factors like the cultures they belong to and their political and worldview that may affect one’s perception of a given statement. Regardless, any claim made by any researcher is backed up by research work and an extensive peer review process, which often improves the credibility of a given data and can be trusted.

I am a scientist by profession and a historian by passion. I mostly write about history and science.

