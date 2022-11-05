Raziya Sultan, the first female 'Sultan' in history: When Delhi flourished under a Muslim woman's leadership

Fareeha Arshad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lbvw4_0izRYRDq00
Photo by Dhaval Parmar on Unsplash

South Asian history is filled with male Sultans, and a female name never pops up. Raziya Sultan was the first female ever to bear the title of ‘Sultan.’ What makes it more surprising is her family background. She came from a family of slaves. Her father, Iltumish, arrived in Delhi as a slave.

Over the years, Iltumish gained enough power and influence to inherit the Mamluk Dynasty and become the Sultan of Delhi. He announced his only daughter, Raziya Sultan, as his heir over her two half-brothers on his deathbed. His decision spoke volumes of the crown princess’s wisdom and capability.

Let’s dig a little deeper to understand how the first female Sultan came into power and how her struggles ended her life.

Family history

In the twelfth century, Muhammad of Ghur, the Sultan of the Ghurid Empire, had just toppled the Ghaznavids to become the eastern Muslim world’s supreme power. After conquering the east, Mohammad of Ghur went back to the west and left Qutb-al-Din Aybak, one of his faithful Turk slaves and an army officer in charge in Delhi.

After Mohammad of Ghur passed away, Aybak became the ruler of a new dynasty within the Ghurid Empire — the Mamluk regime — or the ‘slave’ dynasty. His slavery background did not stop him from setting up a kingdom in Delhi. Aybak had a faithful Turk, Shams al-Din Iltumish, brought to India as a slave.

Like Aybak, Iltumish was faithful to his master. He was also one of the most important officers in Aybak’s army. Aybak saw a reflection of himself in Iltumish — the zeal, energy, and need to do something for the underprivileged resonated with the Sultan. Aybak married his daughter to Iltumish, thus strengthening their relationship.

After Aybak passed away in 1210, Iltumish — already a governor of many cities — took Mamluk Sultanate’s reins into his hands. Iltumish’s coming into power was well supported by Aybak’s ministers and Islamic religious scholars. Under the new ruler’s influence, Delhi cut off from the original Ghurid Empire and became a complete entity of its own — the Mamluk Sultanate.

Sultan’s dying wish

Iltumish declared his daughter, Raziya, on his death bed, as his sole heir. Despite having two sons, his unconventional decision resulted from several issues. Raziya, unlike most women of her time, was raised with a lot of freedom and open-mindedness. Iltumish came from a Turkish slave background and rose through the ranks with hard work and sheer determination. During his struggle period, he was exposed to the struggles of women and the more prominent roles they played in society. This made him respect them even more. He came from an environment where women were not kept from political aspects and were encouraged to be a part of rulings and decisions.

Seeing an unmatched leadership potential in his daughter, Iltumish chose Raziya as his heir, not his sons. As expected, his decision was neither happily accepted nor respected by his court and family members. After Iltumish’s death, his son, Rukn-al-Din, unfairly ascended to the throne, and Raziya was pushed to a corner. Rukn-al-Din and his mother, Shah Turkan, wreaked havoc on the Sultanate.

Rise of Raziya

At this point, Raziya had the choice of sinking into oblivion. She could value her life and be safe from the drama that would never stop following her. But she chose to pursue the legacy her father had left behind. She wanted to hold the banner of justice the Sultan had until his last breath. Raziya appealed to the empire’s commoners to listen to her and fight against the entire nation’s injustice. Seeing the determination in the female heir’s eyes, the majority of the army supported her claim. Because of the growing unrest that stirred up the nation, within six months after coming into power, Rukhn-al-Din was dethroned, and Raziya was bestowed with the power she deserved.

During the four years Raziya reigned, from 1236 to 1240, she became known as a very effective Sultan. She walked like a man, dressed like a man, rode horses like a man, talked like a man, and fought like a man. She did not let her feminine characteristics stop her from being the Sultan the nation deserved. Raziya kept the title of ‘Sultan’ and did not change it to ‘Sultana’ — the female word for a ruler; because she swore to act and live like one. She was indeed the ‘Queen of Eras’ as she inscribed on the coins distributed during her rule.

Struggle to keep the throne

Raziya Sultan was a very concerned ruler. She was very particular about her people and her country. Following her father’s steps, the lady Sultan alone kept all the kingdom’s power and raised the flag of justice. She ordered the renovation of streets and wells. Raziya placed schools and educational institutions on a high pedestal, making education compulsory for her people. She also understood the importance of craftsmanship and culture and progressively worked towards furthering artisans' and craftsmen’s reach to the people outside her kingdom.

During the four years of her rule, the female Sultan tried very hard to strengthen her hold on the Mamluk Dynasty. Yet, not everybody was happy with the position and the kind of power a ‘woman’ held — especially the nobles whose ‘manhood was endangered’ because of such a setting. Over the years, the animosity snowballed, forcing Raziya off the throne and the land. Thus, Raziya left Delhi along with her supporters.

Malik Ikhtiyar al-Din Altuniya was a noble who was significantly ‘hurt’ by being under the shade of a female Sultan. Altuniya was the governor of the state of Bhatinda and Raziya’s childhood friend. With the rage to restore patriarchy within the dynasty, he teamed up with Raziya’s second brother, Muizuddin Bahram Shah, who was already lusting for the throne.

When Raziya fled the kingdom, Altuniya and his army relentlessly followed the Sultan. When the two caught up to her, it resulted in a short battle, which ended with Raziya on the losing side and being taken as a prisoner in Bhatinda. On the other side, Bahram Shah became the next Sultan of Delhi.

The death of the last woman Sultan of Delhi

The Sultan died at the tender age of thirty-five. How exactly she died and what happened to result in her death remains a mystery. However, several theories point to the behind-the-scenes of what could have happened.

One of the most popular theories is Altuniya’s infatuation with Raziya. Despite being jealous of the kind of power Raziya held, Altuniya was deeply in love with her all along. After being taken as a prisoner to Bhatinda, Raziya was treated like royalty even inside the cage. Eventually, the lady Sultan married Altuniya, who planned to take back the kingdom that was once Raziya’s.

Raziya and Altuniya again found themselves on the battlefield. However, this time, they weren’t against each other. Instead, they were together against Raziya’s brother, Bahram Shah. The fate was again not in the Sultan’s favour. They lost the battle against Shah’s forces and fled the kingdom. On the way back to their sanctuary, the husband and wife were robbed and killed by local thieves.

And that’s how Delhi’s only female Sultan’s four-year rule came to a tragic end in 1240. She now rests in her tomb in the Mohalla Bulbuli Khana near Turkman Gate in Old Delhi, India.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

I am a scientist by profession and a historian by passion. I mostly write about history and science.

Texas State
38122 followers

More from Fareeha Arshad

Study: Cleaning every day improves mental health

She said, grabbing the pillow by my feet and brushing off the crumbs from the sofa seat. She then hurried and picked up the papers and books strewn across the chair and the floor.

Read full story
1 comments

When Hitler missed death by thirteen minutes: The story of the man who almost killed Hitler

On 8th November 1939, the annual event commemorating Beer Hall Putsch was organized at Munich Beer Hall. Like every year, Adolf Hitler made his speech paying tribute to the early Nazi struggles of the 1920s. That day, the Führer also mocked his international enemies. While he boasted about Germany’s successful start at World War II, a thirty-six-year-old carpenter stood a few feet away from the Nazi leader with a bomb —patiently waiting for it to go off.

Read full story
2 comments

Famous historical celebrities who betrayed their own people: Mir Jafar, Antony Johnson, Maurice Papon

If there is anybody to be blamed for the gruesome history we know today, then we can all agree on one word: traitors. Throughout the past and across cultures, some people were hypocrites of the worst kind. They never feel uncomfortable selling out their people in exchange for money and fame. Let’s have a look at three of such cowards from history.

Read full story
9 comments

Little known facts about Genghis Khan: He promoted meritocracy, introduced a uniform writing system, reconstructed roads

Without any doubt, Genghis Khan was a barbaric conqueror. He had an equally brutal army. With his army, not only did he rule more than half the world, he killed over forty million people to reach his goal and become the ultimate victor. The Mongol empire made the largest contiguous land empire in history and stretched over twenty-three million square kilometres. Though his rule is known for the acts of remorselessness, there are a few surprising qualities to this Mongol leader that only a few know. Let’s dig into these details.

Read full story
9 comments

The Wild West was not as 'wild' as we assumed

It’s strange how fiction has romanticized reality. It’s everywhere. We often get so engrossed in fiction that it becomes a new reality for us: a reality entirely different from the truth. As a result, we tend to believe that what we have in our heads is correct while everything else is not.

Read full story
7 comments

Old age is not the end of your life: It is a start of an exciting, independent phase

I was 23 and couldn’t stop thinking about ageing— until the Japanese senior citizens saved me. It was embarrassing even admitting that. But trust me, there was a time in my life when I couldn’t stop myself from thinking about it.

Read full story
31 comments

Margaretha Von Waldeck: The real-life historic Snow White

There is something about the fairytales — their storyline, heroes, and villains, you can’t seem to get enough of them. It’s as though you have put up a crazy fairytale lens through which you see the world, even today, long after you have grown up.

Read full story
6 comments

Medieval Royals with strange habits: Louis XIV, King Adolf Frederick, King Charles VI

Past and present royals are always associated with honour, heritage, and majesty. Yet, despite their respect, some aspects of their lives are not as they appear from the outside. Most of the time, their lives are an illusion when seen from outside. Several royals were addicted to insanely weird habits that were deeply ingrained into their lifestyle throughout history. Let’s have a look at some of such instances from the past.

Read full story
11 comments

Weapons that could have helped Japan win WWII but were brought in too late: Shimakaze, Kikka, Kyushu J7W, I401 submarine

The Germans possessed some of the most sophisticated weapons during the world war. Regardless, they overestimated themselves and ended up losing against the Allies. On the other hand, the Japanese also possessed some of the most technologically advanced weapons the world had ever seen. Unfortunately, however, they were deployed a bit late; or their weapons could have changed the game for them.

Read full story
12 comments

Facts about the ancient Romans: They taxed urination, abhorred left-handedness, and drank gladiator blood

Ancient Romans have dominated a vast part of history, thanks to their influential presence in the world. Yet, despite their superiority in world history, some practices and beliefs originating from this part of the world make no sense now. Let’s look at three of such Roman practices that would have been vehemently opposed if introduced in the present times.

Read full story
186 comments

What made the Domesday Book the most important ancient document to be penned: Understanding the British history

Wiliam the Conqueror, also known as William, the Bastard, was the first Norman ruler of England. His infamous conquest of 1066 brought him a position and power that were unmatched then. However, his authority didn’t remain stable for long. Two decades after coming to power, his son Robert started looking for ways to overthrow his father and become the sole ruler of England. Meantime, Denmark’s King Cnut also planned to destroy the great conqueror.

Read full story
26 comments

Strange facts about the ancient Romans: Caesar's last words were not et tu Brute, and Greek was their official language

Romans were one of the strongest and mightiest empires in history. Yet, the way we remember them has been marred with details that may not be precisely true. Despite the vastness and the long duration of this fearsome empire at that time, there is very little we know about them.

Read full story
49 comments

The downfall of the Ancient Maya: The story of how the Mayans left their advanced limestone cities

In times past, the European colonists were out in the sea, always looking for new places to uncover, new lands to conquer, and new wealth to win. During such searches, they were sometimes successful in finding new lands to colonize. But, sometimes, they discovered abandoned lands with nobody to look after — like the Maya civilization that collapsed a long time before their arrival.

Read full story
13 comments

The incessant love for cats ultimately led to the downfall of the ancient Egyptians

Egypt was perhaps the first civilization that took cats as pets. Over 10,000 years ago, the Egyptian civilization was among the first to domesticate wild cats. Back then, people regularly spot cats roaming in their agricultural fields. When the farmers would get bored, they would rub the back of these pretty little wild creatures and offer them scraps that lay around. Those were the first cats to be petted by humans.

Read full story
27 comments

Understanding the Egyptian hieroglyphics: Messages in the ancient Egyptian texts

From 1798 to 1801, the French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte expanded his military campaign towards Egypt in the East Mediterranean region. He did this to extend his rule in this area and threaten the British empire’s holdings in the Indian subcontinent. During this invasion of Egypt, the French soldiers accidentally discovered an old artefact that changed how we view ancient Egyptian society and its history.

Read full story
1 comments

Strange historical theories: ‘Miasma theory’, ‘Everything is made up of air or water’, 'Earth is surrounded by shells'

The development and elaboration of the scientific field as we see it today came about recently. Before that, like you, science, too, had to go through some awkward stages before taking the form it has today. Along the way, science gave us some bizarre theories that would be completely unacceptable now.

Read full story

Things ancient humans had that we don't: They owned pesticide beds, could walk on lava, and cohabited with other species

As unbelievable as this may sound, the humans that inhabited Earth thousands of years ago were not dumb. They did not just eat bananas and swing from one tree to the next. If anything, our ancestors were smart and brave. Living in the wilderness sharpened their survival instincts. They knew when to fight and when to let go of the urge and live in peace. Our ancestors and their cousins were sophisticated, intelligent, and hard-working.

Read full story
206 comments

The Scorpion King of ancient Egypt and the tale of ancient Egypt’s oldest unsolved mystery

For over thirty centuries, Egypt was the leader of the Mediterranean world. From its consolidation in 3100 B.C. to its conquest in 332 B.C. by Alexander the Great, no other country surpassed the Pharaohs’ land in terms of power. The great pyramids, the studying of the Old Kingdom, and the mystery surrounding them have always attracted archaeologists, historians, and even scientists across the globe.

Read full story
13 comments

Rosetta Stone: The stone that leads to the doorway of the rich ancient Egyptian history

From 1798 to 1801, the French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte expanded his military campaign towards Egypt in the East Mediterranean region. He did this to extend his rule in this area and threaten the British empire’s holdings in the Indian subcontinent. During this invasion of Egypt, the French soldiers accidentally discovered an old artefact that changed how we view ancient Egyptian society and its history.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy