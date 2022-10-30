Medieval Royals with strange habits: Louis XIV, King Adolf Frederick, King Charles VI

Photo by Nathan Mcgregor on Unsplash

Past and present royals are always associated with honour, heritage, and majesty. Yet, despite their respect, some aspects of their lives are not as they appear from the outside. Most of the time, their lives are an illusion when seen from outside. Several royals were addicted to insanely weird habits that were deeply ingrained into their lifestyle throughout history. Let’s have a look at some of such instances from the past.

1. Louis XIV’s sat on a throne, which also worked as a toilet

King Louis XIV of France must have been the stinkiest ruler in history. His throne was a makeshift toilet seat, which he used all the time — even during court sessions. To make the matter smellier, the king bathed only three times in his lifetime.

To overcome the foul smell that would perhaps knock out many people at a time, Louis filled his palace with perfumed flowers. Though he didn’t bathe himself in water, he immersed his clothes in some of the best perfumes.

2. King Adolf Frederick’s habit of excessive eating killed him

The Swedish King, Adolf Frederick, was obsessed with a local dessert called the ‘semla’ cream rolls. So one time, after a rich meal of caviar, lobster and various seafood delicacies, the king gobbled down more than a dozen semlas at one go. Needless to say, the large quantity of food did not sit well with the king.

After the food fest, when Frederick slowly left his seat, he felt a sickening sensation in his stomach that only worsened with time and ultimately killed him. He was not the only king who killed himself with excessive eating: the English ruler, King Henry I, also died because he was obsessed with the slimy taste of lamprey eels.

3. Charles VI wore the same set of clothes for almost half a year

The French King Charles VI was mentally unstable. He believed that he was made of glass and thus was ‘breakable’ at one point in his life. Not wanting to bump into somebody and ‘shatter’ into pieces, he made sure not to move a single muscle of his body.

For over five months, Charles did not move and stayed in a quiet corner, during which he did not bathe or change his clothes.