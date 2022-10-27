Weapons that could have helped Japan win WWII but were brought in too late: Shimakaze, Kikka, Kyushu J7W, I401 submarine

Fareeha Arshad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dc9Jz_0io3mRfS00
Photo by UX Gun on Unsplash

The Germans possessed some of the most sophisticated weapons during the world war. Regardless, they overestimated themselves and ended up losing against the Allies.

On the other hand, the Japanese also possessed some of the most technologically advanced weapons the world had ever seen. Unfortunately, however, they were deployed a bit late; or their weapons could have changed the game for them.

1. The Shimakaze-Class Destroyer

Japanese built some of the strongest world-class battleships, irrespective of their sizes. The Shimakaze was the first of its kind as a ‘super destroyer’, and its plan was laid out in 1941. With a top speed of forty knots, this battleship was equipped with five-inch guns and fifteen torpedo tubes. As a result, the Shimakaze became unparalleled and the world’s most heavily armed destroyer with these features.

However, because of the ship’s structure and components' complexity, the Japanese couldn’t build it within a short time frame and enter it into the war. So by the time one Shimakaze was wholly developed in 1943, the war was not in favour of the Japanese. Perhaps if a fleet of these ships had entered the war at the start, it could have proven more beneficial for the Japanese. However, not much later, the vessel sank during an air attack.

2. The Nakajima Kikka

Inspired by the German fighter aircraft Messerschmitt Me 262, the Japanese envisioned building their version of the jet fighter, the Nakajima Kikka. Accordingly, the Japanese government gave the project to develop these fighter planes to the Nakajima Aircraft Company. The prototype was soon developed by 1945 and resembled the Me 262 but was smaller and had straight wings. Also, the control flaps were covered with fabric and not metallic structures.

This prototype of Kikka underwent a couple of test flights, one of which was successful, but the next suffered a significant accident, causing the aircraft to crash into Tokyo Bay. With this catastrophe, the Japanese suffered a significant setback. Unfortunately, the war had already ended before they could do something about the jet and repair it.

3. The Kyushu J7W Shinden

Also known as the ‘magnificent lightning’, the Kyushu J7W was unique because it was the only propeller aircraft furnished with canard and was given the green signal for its mass production during the second world war.

Japan started producing these aircraft in 1944. However, because of the dire situation, they hastened the completion of the Kyushu J7W development even before the prototype was entirely tested. The Japanese were under attack and needed these to fight against the B-29 raids. But unfortunately, because of the multiple delays in the transport of the aircraft parts, the production of the J7W was delayed. So the war had almost ended when these aircraft started flying.

4. The I-401 Submarine

The I-401 was one of the world’s largest submarines ever built. Though its size was very formidable, that is, about sixty per cent bigger than most US submarines. It could also keep three aircraft simultaneously and possess double-pressure halls. These features made this jumbo Japanese submarine unique and gave them an upper hand on any other war machine present at the time.

This I-401 was built to be secretly placed near the American borders to launch the aircraft and wreak chaos in closeby areas like the Panama Canal and San Francisco. In 1942, the Japanese Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto was given the reins over the submarines. With the I-401, they could easily defeat the US. However, the Japanese were already losing the war by the time this jumbo submarine was wholly developed in 1945.

So, as soon as the I-401 was entirely developed, it was first intended to annihilate the Panama Canal so that the US could not move their vessels from the Pacific Ocean into the Atlantic. However, this strategy was not followed because the Americans were already a step ahead and were already very close to the Japanese borders.

Instead, the submarines were planned to be sent to bomb the US fleet at the Ulithi Atoll. However, the war had already ended before the submarines reached the American naval forces. So it was shifted to Hawaii to investigate further the sophisticated technology used for its development.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 13

Published by

I am a scientist by profession and a historian by passion. I write about current affairs, history, science, and lifestyle.

Texas State
37787 followers

More from Fareeha Arshad

Margaretha Von Waldeck: The real-life historic Snow White

There is something about the fairytales — their storyline, heroes, and villains, you can’t seem to get enough of them. It’s as though you have put up a crazy fairytale lens through which you see the world, even today, long after you have grown up.

Read full story
1 comments

Medieval Royals with strange habits: Louis XIV, King Adolf Frederick, King Charles VI

Past and present royals are always associated with honour, heritage, and majesty. Yet, despite their respect, some aspects of their lives are not as they appear from the outside. Most of the time, their lives are an illusion when seen from outside. Several royals were addicted to insanely weird habits that were deeply ingrained into their lifestyle throughout history. Let’s have a look at some of such instances from the past.

Read full story
4 comments

Facts about the ancient Romans: They taxed urination, abhorred left-handedness, and drank gladiator blood

Ancient Romans have dominated a vast part of history, thanks to their influential presence in the world. Yet, despite their superiority in world history, some practices and beliefs originating from this part of the world make no sense now. Let’s look at three of such Roman practices that would have been vehemently opposed if introduced in the present times.

Read full story
177 comments

What made the Domesday Book the most important ancient document to be penned: Understanding the British history

Wiliam the Conqueror, also known as William, the Bastard, was the first Norman ruler of England. His infamous conquest of 1066 brought him a position and power that were unmatched then. However, his authority didn’t remain stable for long. Two decades after coming to power, his son Robert started looking for ways to overthrow his father and become the sole ruler of England. Meantime, Denmark’s King Cnut also planned to destroy the great conqueror.

Read full story
25 comments

Strange facts about the ancient Romans: Caesar's last words were not et tu Brute, and Greek was their official language

Romans were one of the strongest and mightiest empires in history. Yet, the way we remember them has been marred with details that may not be precisely true. Despite the vastness and the long duration of this fearsome empire at that time, there is very little we know about them.

Read full story
49 comments

The downfall of the Ancient Maya: The story of how the Mayans left their advanced limestone cities

In times past, the European colonists were out in the sea, always looking for new places to uncover, new lands to conquer, and new wealth to win. During such searches, they were sometimes successful in finding new lands to colonize. But, sometimes, they discovered abandoned lands with nobody to look after — like the Maya civilization that collapsed a long time before their arrival.

Read full story
13 comments

The incessant love for cats ultimately led to the downfall of the ancient Egyptians

Egypt was perhaps the first civilization that took cats as pets. Over 10,000 years ago, the Egyptian civilization was among the first to domesticate wild cats. Back then, people regularly spot cats roaming in their agricultural fields. When the farmers would get bored, they would rub the back of these pretty little wild creatures and offer them scraps that lay around. Those were the first cats to be petted by humans.

Read full story
27 comments

Understanding the Egyptian hieroglyphics: Messages in the ancient Egyptian texts

From 1798 to 1801, the French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte expanded his military campaign towards Egypt in the East Mediterranean region. He did this to extend his rule in this area and threaten the British empire’s holdings in the Indian subcontinent. During this invasion of Egypt, the French soldiers accidentally discovered an old artefact that changed how we view ancient Egyptian society and its history.

Read full story
1 comments

Strange historical theories: ‘Miasma theory’, ‘Everything is made up of air or water’, 'Earth is surrounded by shells'

The development and elaboration of the scientific field as we see it today came about recently. Before that, like you, science, too, had to go through some awkward stages before taking the form it has today. Along the way, science gave us some bizarre theories that would be completely unacceptable now.

Read full story

Things ancient humans had that we don't: They owned pesticide beds, could walk on lava, and cohabited with other species

As unbelievable as this may sound, the humans that inhabited Earth thousands of years ago were not dumb. They did not just eat bananas and swing from one tree to the next. If anything, our ancestors were smart and brave. Living in the wilderness sharpened their survival instincts. They knew when to fight and when to let go of the urge and live in peace. Our ancestors and their cousins were sophisticated, intelligent, and hard-working.

Read full story
191 comments

The Scorpion King of ancient Egypt and the tale of ancient Egypt’s oldest unsolved mystery

For over thirty centuries, Egypt was the leader of the Mediterranean world. From its consolidation in 3100 B.C. to its conquest in 332 B.C. by Alexander the Great, no other country surpassed the Pharaohs’ land in terms of power. The great pyramids, the studying of the Old Kingdom, and the mystery surrounding them have always attracted archaeologists, historians, and even scientists across the globe.

Read full story
13 comments

Rosetta Stone: The stone that leads to the doorway of the rich ancient Egyptian history

From 1798 to 1801, the French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte expanded his military campaign towards Egypt in the East Mediterranean region. He did this to extend his rule in this area and threaten the British empire’s holdings in the Indian subcontinent. During this invasion of Egypt, the French soldiers accidentally discovered an old artefact that changed how we view ancient Egyptian society and its history.

Read full story

The silent Gibbons sisters: The twins who ONLY spoke to each other

In April 1963, a pair of beautiful and perfectly normal twins, June and Jennifer Gibbons, was born at a military hospital in Yemen. They were not any different from normal babies. However, when they started speaking, their parents realized that the girls were very different from the rest of the children their age. They didn’t talk like normal children. The twins had developed a language of their own that only they could both speak and understand.

Read full story
44 comments

The archipelagoes of ancient Malta: Ancient civilization that survived only for two generations

Nearly 6000 years ago, several thousand Maltese resided in the archipelagoes of Malta. However, within 1500 years, they vanished for mysterious reasons. Archaeologists consider several possible reasons behind their collapse 4000 years ago — from their fragile island ecology to the prevailing weather conditions. Yet, most of what could have happened remain unknown.

Read full story

Men in History who betrayed their own people: Maurice Papon, Anthony Johnson, Mir Jafar

Maurice Papon was a French politician and the police secretary-general who shook hands with the Nazis during the Second World War. When the Nazis occupied France, many French political figures betrayed their people. However, unlike the others, Papon’s betrayal wasn’t even evident at the time and therefore wasn’t put on any trial then. Instead, he managed to grow in ranks after the war. In 1968, he was elected as a member of the French National Assembly and served in the cabinet of Prime Minister Raymond Barre from 1978 to 1981. He was even honoured with the Legion d’honneur.

Read full story
9 comments

Thonis-Heracleion: The sunken ancient Egyptian city submerged undersea for 1000 years

Like many past ancient cities, Thonis-Heracleion was tragically lost to time — submerged along with its traditions, culture, and maybe even its people. The lost city was rediscovered in 1933, and by 2000, archaeologists started uncovering what was once considered a myth.

Read full story
3 comments

Researchers have finally discovered a potential treatment option to cure cancers within days

In a recent study, researchers discovered a unique cancer treatment option that has completely wiped out advanced-stage cancers of the ovary and colorectal in less than a week. Though the research has been tried and successful only in animal samples, scientists aim to hold human clinical trials of the same experiment in less than a week.

Read full story
166 comments

What do researchers know about left-handedness: What makes someone left-handed?

Handedness is one thing that is easily noticeable: that is whether you are left-handed or right-handed. If you ever pay closer attention to this, you will notice that there are far fewer left-handed people than right-handed ones. Ever wondered why? Well, here is all scientists know so far.

Read full story
235 comments

Researchers have developed a material that can transform sewage water into safe drinking water within minutes

If there is one technology that the world needs now, it is the one that can convert salty seawater into pure and drinkable water in a matter of minutes. If the scientific community can achieve that, the water crisis will no longer be a major global concern. It will completely change the lives of the people in underdeveloped areas. Researchers have been working on this principle for a long time, and thankfully they have finally found a solution to this dilemma.

Read full story
14 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy