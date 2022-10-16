Things ancient humans had that we don't: They owned pesticide beds, could walk on lava, and cohabited with other species

Fareeha Arshad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=480Rg4_0ib5mgxO00
Photo by Eugene Zhyvchik on Unsplash

As unbelievable as this may sound, the humans that inhabited Earth thousands of years ago were not dumb. They did not just eat bananas and swing from one tree to the next. If anything, our ancestors were smart and brave. Living in the wilderness sharpened their survival instincts. They knew when to fight and when to let go of the urge and live in peace. Our ancestors and their cousins were sophisticated, intelligent, and hard-working.

1. They owned inbuilt pesticide beds

Ancient humans didn’t have one of those fancy mattresses you own, but they were very clever in putting together a comfortable place to sleep. Archaeologists have discovered remains of cosy grass beds in Border Caves of South Africa, suggesting the existence of beds 200,000 years ago. They laid their bedding above an ash layer to create a dirt-free environment and repel crawling insects.

They discovered remnants of ash were mixed with natural insecticides that abraded insects’ exoskeletons, dehydrating and even killing them. These fossilized beds bear testimony that early humans not only built cosy homes and comfortable beds. They also knew how to create pesticides and insecticides and lived in good conditions. They were, in fact, more sophisticated than we initially thought — exhibiting cognitive, behavioural, and social complexity.

2. They had eight other human species to interact with

Studies reveal that there were nine human species that roamed the Earth 300,000 years ago. Cue: your long lost cousins.

Homo neanderthalensis were stocky hunters who inhabited the European land's cold steppes. Homo erectus were the first to stand upright and lived predominantly in Indonesia. Denisovans inhabited Asia, while Homo rhodesiensis lived in central Asia. Homo naledi, Homo luzonensis, Homo floresiensis were all short species with small-sized brains. They occupied South Africa, the Philippines, and Indonesia, respectively. Additionally, the mysterious people of Red Deer Cave occupied large areas of China.

Despite the vast diversity and thriving population, eight of the nine species were wiped out. Apart from Homo sapiens, there is no other human population alive. Though there were no apparent environmental catastrophes, most researchers suggest the spread of Homo sapiens as the root cause of this mass extinction. It's scary how we have always been a dangerously powerful and competitive species.

3. They could walk on a pyroclastic flow

A pyroclastic flow is a speeding current of hot gas and volcanic matter. They show an average speed of sixty-two miles per hour and may reach temperatures of 1830 degrees Fahrenheit. Only such a condition could explain the 345,000 years old humanoid footprints discovered on volcanic rocks in the Roccamonfina town of Italy.

Italian archaeologists and geologists explained that these footprints could be of curious Neanderthals. They could have visited the area during a volcanic eruption when the surface was soft yet cool — most likely not above 130 degrees Fahrenheit.

4. They lived in a multi-species neighbourhood

Though there were nine different human species throughout the evolutionary timeline, they were scattered throughout the earth in different periods. However, a few studies suggest that around 1,900,000 years ago, three human species cohabited in the same area of South Africa. Though not our direct ancestors, they were all human species — A. africanus, Paranthropus robustus, H. erectus.

Their remnants discovered in the Drimolen Paleo Cave System showed no violence between the three, indicating that they lived in peace and harmony. The coincidence of three species living in the area could be because of the migration of one or more species due to environmental factors. Much later, they could have shifted to other faraway places, scattering their populations across the globe.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 146

Published by

I am a scientist by profession and a historian by passion. I write about current affairs, history, science, and lifestyle.

Texas State
36884 followers

More from Fareeha Arshad

The Scorpion King of ancient Egypt and the tale of ancient Egypt’s oldest unsolved mystery

For over thirty centuries, Egypt was the leader of the Mediterranean world. From its consolidation in 3100 B.C. to its conquest in 332 B.C. by Alexander the Great, no other country surpassed the Pharaohs’ land in terms of power. The great pyramids, the studying of the Old Kingdom, and the mystery surrounding them have always attracted archaeologists, historians, and even scientists across the globe.

Read full story
4 comments

Rosetta Stone: The stone that leads to the doorway of the rich ancient Egyptian history

From 1798 to 1801, the French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte expanded his military campaign towards Egypt in the East Mediterranean region. He did this to extend his rule in this area and threaten the British empire’s holdings in the Indian subcontinent. During this invasion of Egypt, the French soldiers accidentally discovered an old artefact that changed how we view ancient Egyptian society and its history.

Read full story

The silent Gibbons sisters: The twins who ONLY spoke to each other

In April 1963, a pair of beautiful and perfectly normal twins, June and Jennifer Gibbons, was born at a military hospital in Yemen. They were not any different from normal babies. However, when they started speaking, their parents realized that the girls were very different from the rest of the children their age. They didn’t talk like normal children. The twins had developed a language of their own that only they could both speak and understand.

Read full story
42 comments

The archipelagoes of ancient Malta: Ancient civilization that survived only for two generations

Nearly 6000 years ago, several thousand Maltese resided in the archipelagoes of Malta. However, within 1500 years, they vanished for mysterious reasons. Archaeologists consider several possible reasons behind their collapse 4000 years ago — from their fragile island ecology to the prevailing weather conditions. Yet, most of what could have happened remain unknown.

Read full story

Men in History who betrayed their own people: Maurice Papon, Anthony Johnson, Mir Jafar

Maurice Papon was a French politician and the police secretary-general who shook hands with the Nazis during the Second World War. When the Nazis occupied France, many French political figures betrayed their people. However, unlike the others, Papon’s betrayal wasn’t even evident at the time and therefore wasn’t put on any trial then. Instead, he managed to grow in ranks after the war. In 1968, he was elected as a member of the French National Assembly and served in the cabinet of Prime Minister Raymond Barre from 1978 to 1981. He was even honoured with the Legion d’honneur.

Read full story
9 comments

Thonis-Heracleion: The sunken ancient Egyptian city submerged undersea for 1000 years

Like many past ancient cities, Thonis-Heracleion was tragically lost to time — submerged along with its traditions, culture, and maybe even its people. The lost city was rediscovered in 1933, and by 2000, archaeologists started uncovering what was once considered a myth.

Read full story
3 comments

Researchers have finally discovered a potential treatment option to cure cancers within days

In a recent study, researchers discovered a unique cancer treatment option that has completely wiped out advanced-stage cancers of the ovary and colorectal in less than a week. Though the research has been tried and successful only in animal samples, scientists aim to hold human clinical trials of the same experiment in less than a week.

Read full story
166 comments

What do researchers know about left-handedness: What makes someone left-handed?

Handedness is one thing that is easily noticeable: that is whether you are left-handed or right-handed. If you ever pay closer attention to this, you will notice that there are far fewer left-handed people than right-handed ones. Ever wondered why? Well, here is all scientists know so far.

Read full story
207 comments

Researchers have developed a material that can transform sewage water into safe drinking water within minutes

If there is one technology that the world needs now, it is the one that can convert salty seawater into pure and drinkable water in a matter of minutes. If the scientific community can achieve that, the water crisis will no longer be a major global concern. It will completely change the lives of the people in underdeveloped areas. Researchers have been working on this principle for a long time, and thankfully they have finally found a solution to this dilemma.

Read full story
14 comments

Researchers observed a star explode in the sky: It is not difficult to spot the glow in a night sky

In a report published last year in ‘The Astronomer’s Telegram’, researchers explained that a star from among the Cassiopeia constellation had exploded and visibly glowed for a long time in the night sky. Most people who live in the Northern Hemisphere observed the sky glow in the dark. Such a phenomenon was first recorded in the March of 2021 by researchers in Japan who used a 135-millimetre lens and observed a bright and glowing star with 9.6 magnitude.

Read full story
3 comments

Researchers discovered that doppelgangers not only look alike but also behave the same

There is someone somewhere around the globe who looks almost like you. Shared looks are a common coincidence that many experiences. However, according to a recent study, scientists make a surprising discovery: not only do people sometimes share their looks, but they also share behaviours.

Read full story
13 comments

Researchers record for the first time that crows have conscious thoughts

In a recent study, scientists have made an unprecedented discovery: crows are not only clever; they also show consciousness and are aware of the world around them. This means they also have experiences that they feel and remember.

Read full story
95 comments

Scientists discovered the reason behind the movement of eyes while we dream

If you ever look closely at somebody who is sleeping, you will see the continuous movements of their eyes behind their closed eyelids. Researchers have recently performed a deep study behind this strange phenomenon and observed that eye flickering happens primarily because of REM sleep patterns. Recent studies on mice, whose eyes also flicker while they sleep, have baffled scientists.

Read full story
Texas State

A sudden strange mass die-off in America could be responsible for the deaths of millions of birds

New Mexico has recently gone through an unexpected mass die-off of migratory birds that killed millions of birds at one go. Several hundreds of birds were discovered across several places in the land of New Mexico. Scientists have finally realised that this finding of unexpected bird carcasses is not a mere coincidence.

Read full story
93 comments
Washington State

More than 500 ‘murder' hornets destroyed by the American authorities: But there could be more out there

For the first time, a nest of ‘murder hornets’ was discovered and destroyed near the Canadian border in Washington State. The fourteen by nine inches nest of deathly insects was hidden inside a tree in the area. The researchers from the Washington State Department of Agriculture used a radio tag ploy to track down the nest in the area.

Read full story
106 comments

For the first time, researchers confirm that they finally received signals from the Moon

Back in 2009, when the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter of NASA entered the Moon’s orbit, scientists started sending signals toward it. Over the recent decades, researchers have been sending small laser signals toward the Moon. They have finally observed that the signals they sent all these years have bounced back to the Earth – a feat they have been trying for a long time.

Read full story
243 comments

The human heart can heal itself: Scientists have finally discovered the cells involved in the repair process

In a recent study, scientists have uncovered the self-repair process in the human heart, especially after an instance heart attack. With this discovery, researchers aim to find ways that will help develop better treatment options for patients with heart issues. Scientists have discovered that the immune and lymphatic systems play a fundamental role in heart repair immediately after a heart attack.

Read full story
17 comments
Louisville, KY

Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley House

When the country was afflicted with deathly tuberculosis in 1910, a hospital was built in Louisville, Kentucky. Back then, no ultimate cure was present for the disease and stories about doctors’ ‘experiments’ on such patients were commonly known. Because of such ‘treatments’ by doctors, the hospital walls saw many deaths at that time. Most historians agree that fewer than 10,000 people have died in the hospital over the years.

Read full story
49 comments

Researchers have discovered microbes in space: International Space Station is home to new, exciting living creatures

Microorganisms are diverse organisms that are found in a vast array of environments, ranging from sweltering climates to chilly ecosystems. Researchers have discovered that microorganisms live in the zero gravity conditions like the International Space Station (ISS). In a combined study involving Indian and American researchers and NASA, four uniquebacterial strains were discovered in three locations within the ISS.

Read full story
19 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy