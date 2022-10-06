The archipelagoes of ancient Malta: Ancient civilization that survived only for two generations

Fareeha Arshad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uW5JX_0iNinMap00
Wikipedia

Nearly 6000 years ago, several thousand Maltese resided in the archipelagoes of Malta. However, within 1500 years, they vanished for mysterious reasons. Archaeologists consider several possible reasons behind their collapse 4000 years ago — from their fragile island ecology to the prevailing weather conditions. Yet, most of what could have happened remain unknown.

The livelihood

Despite the stable island conditions, these people realized the value of soil management for cultivation. Studies suggest that within a few centuries after their arrival on the 316-kilometre island, trees collapsed because of unlivable conditions and drastic soil erosions. Oddly enough, the old Maltese population didn’t eat fish. Rather, they reared dairy animals and depended on animal products, not only meat.

Scientists have discovered odd, parallel tracks on the ground — possibly cart tracks — that bear testimony to the native ancient people who enriched the soil using livestock manure and collected the soil washed away to revitalize the eroded land patches. Sometimes these tasks were so tedious, repetitive, and harsh that the workers died. The shreds of skeletons lying buried along the tracks give clues to the strenuous lifestyle those ancient people embraced.

The temples

The standing temples share the story of the harmony and cooperation that existed among the ancient people of Malta. Archaeologists believe that their collaborative efforts towards survival in such a challenging environment could be because the Maltese believed in some form of a higher entity. No skeleton evidence has been discovered that could potentially point towards violent deaths, competitions, or fortifications.

According to a detailed study by Dr Caroline Ann Tuke and her team on the Maltese land, a clubhouse culture could have dominated in that area instead of complete temple culture. People could have displayed their harvests and livestock on the temple altars, feasted on them, and kept the food instead of offering it to their deities.

The collapse

Despite their social and cultural strengths, the ancient Maltese could not survive for long. As the soil and climatic conditions worsened, 2600 and 2400 BC saw more deaths — especially of young children. The evidence-based on the skeletal findings reveals that those people faced a lot of dietary deficiencies. Variation in their DNA also indicates the arrival of immigrants from the Eurasian Steppes and the sub-Saharan African lands that could have caused a surge in population and an onset of new diseases.

Around 2350 BC, an unexpected catastrophe occurred, with a dust cloud emanating from a volcanic eruption that could have easily killed the entire population. This is likely to have occurred around 2350 BC, the same year that devastating climatic conditions were experienced in Malta’s surrounding region. This could have been the final blow that ended the 1500-years-long civilization of peaceful and hardworking people.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a scientist by profession and a historian by passion. I write about current affairs, history, science, and lifestyle.

Texas State
36235 followers

More from Fareeha Arshad

The silent Gibbons sisters: The twins who ONLY spoke to each other

In April 1963, a pair of beautiful and perfectly normal twins, June and Jennifer Gibbons, was born at a military hospital in Yemen. They were not any different from normal babies. However, when they started speaking, their parents realized that the girls were very different from the rest of the children their age. They didn’t talk like normal children. The twins had developed a language of their own that only they could both speak and understand.

Read full story
9 comments

Men in History who betrayed their own people: Maurice Papon, Anthony Johnson, Mir Jafar

Maurice Papon was a French politician and the police secretary-general who shook hands with the Nazis during the Second World War. When the Nazis occupied France, many French political figures betrayed their people. However, unlike the others, Papon’s betrayal wasn’t even evident at the time and therefore wasn’t put on any trial then. Instead, he managed to grow in ranks after the war. In 1968, he was elected as a member of the French National Assembly and served in the cabinet of Prime Minister Raymond Barre from 1978 to 1981. He was even honoured with the Legion d’honneur.

Read full story
9 comments

Thonis-Heracleion: The sunken ancient Egyptian city submerged undersea for 1000 years

Like many past ancient cities, Thonis-Heracleion was tragically lost to time — submerged along with its traditions, culture, and maybe even its people. The lost city was rediscovered in 1933, and by 2000, archaeologists started uncovering what was once considered a myth.

Read full story
3 comments

Researchers have finally discovered a potential treatment option to cure cancers within days

In a recent study, researchers discovered a unique cancer treatment option that has completely wiped out advanced-stage cancers of the ovary and colorectal in less than a week. Though the research has been tried and successful only in animal samples, scientists aim to hold human clinical trials of the same experiment in less than a week.

Read full story
165 comments

What do researchers know about left-handedness: What makes someone left-handed?

Handedness is one thing that is easily noticeable: that is whether you are left-handed or right-handed. If you ever pay closer attention to this, you will notice that there are far fewer left-handed people than right-handed ones. Ever wondered why? Well, here is all scientists know so far.

Read full story
191 comments

Researchers have developed a material that can transform sewage water into safe drinking water within minutes

If there is one technology that the world needs now, it is the one that can convert salty seawater into pure and drinkable water in a matter of minutes. If the scientific community can achieve that, the water crisis will no longer be a major global concern. It will completely change the lives of the people in underdeveloped areas. Researchers have been working on this principle for a long time, and thankfully they have finally found a solution to this dilemma.

Read full story
14 comments

Researchers observed a star explode in the sky: It is not difficult to spot the glow in a night sky

In a report published last year in ‘The Astronomer’s Telegram’, researchers explained that a star from among the Cassiopeia constellation had exploded and visibly glowed for a long time in the night sky. Most people who live in the Northern Hemisphere observed the sky glow in the dark. Such a phenomenon was first recorded in the March of 2021 by researchers in Japan who used a 135-millimetre lens and observed a bright and glowing star with 9.6 magnitude.

Read full story
3 comments

Researchers discovered that doppelgangers not only look alike but also behave the same

There is someone somewhere around the globe who looks almost like you. Shared looks are a common coincidence that many experiences. However, according to a recent study, scientists make a surprising discovery: not only do people sometimes share their looks, but they also share behaviours.

Read full story
11 comments

Researchers record for the first time that crows have conscious thoughts

In a recent study, scientists have made an unprecedented discovery: crows are not only clever; they also show consciousness and are aware of the world around them. This means they also have experiences that they feel and remember.

Read full story
93 comments

Scientists discovered the reason behind the movement of eyes while we dream

If you ever look closely at somebody who is sleeping, you will see the continuous movements of their eyes behind their closed eyelids. Researchers have recently performed a deep study behind this strange phenomenon and observed that eye flickering happens primarily because of REM sleep patterns. Recent studies on mice, whose eyes also flicker while they sleep, have baffled scientists.

Read full story
Texas State

A sudden strange mass die-off in America could be responsible for the deaths of millions of birds

New Mexico has recently gone through an unexpected mass die-off of migratory birds that killed millions of birds at one go. Several hundreds of birds were discovered across several places in the land of New Mexico. Scientists have finally realised that this finding of unexpected bird carcasses is not a mere coincidence.

Read full story
93 comments
Washington State

More than 500 ‘murder' hornets destroyed by the American authorities: But there could be more out there

For the first time, a nest of ‘murder hornets’ was discovered and destroyed near the Canadian border in Washington State. The fourteen by nine inches nest of deathly insects was hidden inside a tree in the area. The researchers from the Washington State Department of Agriculture used a radio tag ploy to track down the nest in the area.

Read full story
106 comments

For the first time, researchers confirm that they finally received signals from the Moon

Back in 2009, when the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter of NASA entered the Moon’s orbit, scientists started sending signals toward it. Over the recent decades, researchers have been sending small laser signals toward the Moon. They have finally observed that the signals they sent all these years have bounced back to the Earth – a feat they have been trying for a long time.

Read full story
246 comments

The human heart can heal itself: Scientists have finally discovered the cells involved in the repair process

In a recent study, scientists have uncovered the self-repair process in the human heart, especially after an instance heart attack. With this discovery, researchers aim to find ways that will help develop better treatment options for patients with heart issues. Scientists have discovered that the immune and lymphatic systems play a fundamental role in heart repair immediately after a heart attack.

Read full story
17 comments
Louisville, KY

Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley House

When the country was afflicted with deathly tuberculosis in 1910, a hospital was built in Louisville, Kentucky. Back then, no ultimate cure was present for the disease and stories about doctors’ ‘experiments’ on such patients were commonly known. Because of such ‘treatments’ by doctors, the hospital walls saw many deaths at that time. Most historians agree that fewer than 10,000 people have died in the hospital over the years.

Read full story
48 comments

Researchers have discovered microbes in space: International Space Station is home to new, exciting living creatures

Microorganisms are diverse organisms that are found in a vast array of environments, ranging from sweltering climates to chilly ecosystems. Researchers have discovered that microorganisms live in the zero gravity conditions like the International Space Station (ISS). In a combined study involving Indian and American researchers and NASA, four uniquebacterial strains were discovered in three locations within the ISS.

Read full story
19 comments

Ancient Rome had a ‘gate to hell’ where most living beings suffocated to death while the priests remained unharmed

In 2011, the University of Salento discovered the exact location of the ancient ‘gateway to hell’ that was once the deadliest place one could. Dating back to more than 2000 years, this place suffocated many humans and animals. However, the human priests were left unharmed in this ancient town of Phrygia in present-day Turkey.

Read full story
186 comments

NASA calls for a discussion on what would happen after we discover life in space

Though researchers have not discovered any confirmation regarding the existence of life outside our planet, it does not mean there is no life present elsewhere in space. This is why scientists are worried about what would happen when life forms would finally discovered outside of the Earth. Many ongoing scientific pieces of research are looking for concrete proof of the existence of extraterrestrial life. Therefore, NASA says, we have to be ready for what would happen after researchers finally find evidence for the existence of life forms apart from our planet.

Read full story
199 comments

Researchers confirm that a woman who has HIV was cleared from the virus without any treatment

An Argentinian woman, called the ‘Esperanza patient’, became the second known woman who cleared any traces of HIV in her body despite not being given any stem cell transplant or any other relevant treatment. Since she was first diagnosed with the infection, she had undergone ten viral load tests in eight years. Finally, no trace of any virus related to HIV was detected inside her body.

Read full story
76 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy