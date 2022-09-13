Researchers discovered that doppelgangers not only look alike but also behave the same

Photo by Marlon Alves on Unsplash

There is someone somewhere around the globe who looks almost like you. Shared looks are a common coincidence that many experiences. However, according to a recent study, scientists make a surprising discovery: not only do people sometimes share their looks, but they also share behaviours.

In a recent study published in the journal ‘Cell Reports’, scientists explained that people who share facial features show similar genetic makeup too and therefore tend to show similar behaviours. However, depending on switching on or off a few genes, the genetic and physical features still vary among the doppelgangers. In addition, the researchers stressed that environmental factors also play a crucial role in determining the physical and genetic makeup of the individual.

Through this unique study involving more than thirty look-alike pairs of individuals, researchers concluded that doppelgangers, apart from looking similar, also share common genetics and differ in epigenetics.

The researchers performed an in-depth study of the genomic structure of the doppelgangers by analyzing their DNA. Among the sixteen very similar ‘ultra’ look-alike pairs, scientists discovered that nine appeared identical in their physical features and shared more than 19,000 similar genetic variations in over 3730 genes. Researchers further observed that these people also shared lifestyles like smoking habits and weight gained over the years.

Scientists believe that these recent findings will play a crucial role in rapidly evolving fields of evolutionary sciences, medicine, and forensic education. Researchers also believe that with further studies on the topic, it will be easier to reconstruct the facial structures of criminals using DNA samples.

Also, the image of any given patient will help doctors and scientists predict their genomic structure so that proper treatment strategies can be employed during treatments. More importantly, this study will pave the path to predict the facial features of any person by studying their genetic makeup and the environmental factors they live in.