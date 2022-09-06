A sudden strange mass die-off in America could be responsible for the deaths of millions of birds

Photo by Richard Lee on Unsplash

New Mexico has recently gone through an unexpected mass die-off of migratory birds that killed millions of birds at one go. Several hundreds of birds were discovered across several places in the land of New Mexico. Scientists have finally realised that this finding of unexpected bird carcasses is not a mere coincidence.

Such unexpected deaths of birds started around late August 2020, and several dead bodies of multiple birds, like swallows, warblers, and wood-pewees, were discovered not only across New Mexico but also found in Arizona, Colorado, and Texas regions. Researchers believe that such a disastrous event could have possibly been because of the changes in migratory patterns of many birds and also because of a lack of food and water around the area, like the Chihuahuan Desert.

Researchers have added that only migratory birds have succumbed to such a fate, while the local birds have remained unaffected. Reports also hint at the changes in the behaviour of these birds before their death, like many started spending more time on the ground than in the air or trees. In addition, they appeared lazier and sleepier than their usual chirpiness. Also, further investigations concluded that these birds looked different – they appeared extremely emaciated – that is, they lacked muscle mass or any reserved fat.

Researchers believe that the cold front in the weather could have pushed them to migrate early towards the southern part before the onset of the winter season. Also, the smoke clouds formed post west coast fires could have led to the sudden deaths of the birds. With the thick blanket of smoke, the birds would have been forced to change their travel routes, and this sudden journey could not have given them ample amounts to feed and gain fat before the migration.