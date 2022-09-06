More than 500 ‘murder' hornets destroyed by the American authorities: But there could be more out there

Photo by Bee Safe on Unsplash

For the first time, a nest of ‘murder hornets’ was discovered and destroyed near the Canadian border in Washington State. The fourteen by nine inches nest of deathly insects was hidden inside a tree in the area. The researchers from the Washington State Department of Agriculture used a radio tag ploy to track down the nest in the area.

The destruction of the nest was a massive victory for the American authority, considering that they could prevent the ‘murder’ hornets from establishing any concrete foothold in America. With this step, a deeper look into the large-scale bug threat can be perceived. Had the destruction not been carried out, this single nest could singlehandedly give rise to a massive wave of invasion and colonisation by the murder hornets – a considerable threat for most living organisms, including humans.

Upon further investigation of the destroyed nest, scientists discovered more than 70 adult queens and more than 100 capped cells with pupae were found in the nest. The researchers believe that these pupae could give rise to future queens. In addition to these approximately 200 queens, scientists further discovered about 100 workers, a little less than 200 larvae, and about six unhatched eggs – each having the potential to give rise to future hornets.

Researchers are trying to figure out how this Asian hornet found its place in North America. This is particularly dangerous because hornets tend to wipe out local bee populations – which is why they are ‘murderous’. Though the scientists wiped out all the queens from the nest, a few out there may pose a considerable threat to all life forms. Therefore, reporting any sightings of hornets to the local authorities will significantly help against any imminent threat from these deathly creatures.