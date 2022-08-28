Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley House

Photo by Ján Jakub Naništa on Unsplash

The Waverly Hills Sanatorium

When the country was afflicted with deathly tuberculosis in 1910, a hospital was built in Louisville, Kentucky. Back then, no ultimate cure was present for the disease and stories about doctors’ ‘experiments’ on such patients were commonly known. Because of such ‘treatments’ by doctors, the hospital walls saw many deaths at that time. Most historians agree that fewer than 10,000 people have died in the hospital over the years.

This place, Waverly Hills, became a hospital to treat geriatric patients from 1960 to the 1980s. Several similar stories from the past – about the mistreatment of patients – were again widely circulated even during this period. Over the years, this hospital became one of the spookiest places in America: homing stories about the ghosts of the patients who unjustly lost their lives became of evil, insensitive doctors. Several people have claimed to see mysterious figures in the area that tell them to ‘go away’. Most people believe that the voices and the shadow belong to the ghosts of the patients who lost their lives in the hospital.

The Whaley House

According to ‘Life Magazine’, the Whaley House is ‘the most haunted house in America’. Dating back to the 1850s, the house was constructed over a graveyard site. Over the decades, it has served multiple purposes – as a home, courthouse, theatre, school, and museum. Most people, including the property residents, believe that the place is haunted by the ghost of a robber who was mercilessly hanged on the property back in the 1850s.

The Whaley family, who resided on the property, claimed to have heard heavy footsteps in the house. Similar paranormal activities were observed on the property for the next decades. Few people also claim to have ‘seen’ the ghosts of the Whaley family members and their dog.