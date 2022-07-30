Researchers confirm that a woman who has HIV was cleared from the virus without any treatment

Fareeha Arshad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x6F7A_0gyYUga900
Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

An Argentinian woman, called the ‘Esperanza patient’, became the second known woman who cleared any traces of HIV in her body despite not being given any stem cell transplant or any other relevant treatment. Since she was first diagnosed with the infection, she had undergone ten viral load tests in eight years. Finally, no trace of any virus related to HIV was detected inside her body.

Previously, two other patients had shown shocking results in their history: the Berlin patient and the London patient. However, unlike the recent case, these patients cleared the virus post stem cell treatment.

On the contrary, Esperanza’s patient took no medication except between 2019 and 2020 when she was pregnant and took antiretroviral drugs. Then, after she delivered a healthy baby who was HIV negative, she quit the medications. Soon after, upon repeated tests, her body showed no signs of the virus.

Since these cases where the virus cleared out on their own, researchers have been actively studying their cases and how they were able to overcome the virus naturally. So far, scientists have figured out that very few people possess unique ‘elite controllers’ that can control the virus without using any medications.

Scientists believe that elite controllers like the Esperanza patient also demonstrate the signs of the existence of a virus inside the body. However, the doctors have to perform multiple tests in such cases to confirm the presence or absence of the virus.

Regardless, researchers are excited about obtaining a virus-free state without taking any medicines or treatment strategies. With further work in this field, scientists believe they will be able to further the HIV study and research field.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 73

Published by

I am a scientist by profession and a historian by passion. I write about current affairs, history, science, and lifestyle.

Texas State
32523 followers

More from Fareeha Arshad

NASA calls for a discussion on what would happen after we discover life in space

Though researchers have not discovered any confirmation regarding the existence of life outside our planet, it does not mean there is no life present elsewhere in space. This is why scientists are worried about what would happen when life forms would finally discovered outside of the Earth. Many ongoing scientific pieces of research are looking for concrete proof of the existence of extraterrestrial life. Therefore, NASA says, we have to be ready for what would happen after researchers finally find evidence for the existence of life forms apart from our planet.

Read full story
200 comments

Chinese researchers confirmed that they received signals from the outer space

Chinese scientists have claimed that they received signals from a faraway alien civilization through their giant ‘Sky Eye’ telescope. According to a report published by the official Chinese newspaper, ‘Science and Technology Daily’ by the Ministry of Science and Technology, researchers from Beijing University have found multiple technological traces from the civilization that are present far away from our planet.

Read full story
418 comments

Researchers discovered microbes in glacier ice that can cause severe illnesses

Researchers have recently found less than a thousand unknown microorganisms present inside the glacier ice of the Tibetan Plateau. Upon further investigations, scientists confirmed that a few of the microbes trapped inside the ice have the potential to give rise to new pandemics in case the ice starts to melt. With increasing global warming, scientists now fear the drastic climate change more than ever: the impending pandemic these microbes can cause.

Read full story
341 comments

Researchers discover unique artefacts in China that hint at their connection with another realm

Among the ancient archaeological sites in Sichuan, China, is the Sanxingdui, where large sculptures of snakes carrying human heads made from gold and bronze were discovered. Also, a vast bronze box was discovered at the same site that held jade, masks made from gold, and a bronze altar.

Read full story
97 comments

Researchers discover mountains made up of sugar inside the ocean bodies

Scientists have recently uncovered large sugar reserves below large water bodies – something never seen before. Large meadows of seagrasses have been discovered far below the surface of land that holds bulky amounts of sugar: something that may seem harmless but may have an enormous impact on global warming, climate change, and carbon storage.

Read full story
37 comments

Researchers confirm that antidepressants like Prozac pill present in sewage water affect the behaviour of fishes

The life of the Prozac pill does not end with our consumption. A single Prozac pill is enough to continue its effect even after you flush it down the toilet bowl. Prozac is a medication that contains a psychoactive molecule, fluoxetine. Upon consumption of the drug, this molecule is only partially absorbed by the human body, and the remaining gets excreted from the body.

Read full story
134 comments

Weapons That Would Have Given Japan an Upper Hand in WWII but Were Deployed Too Late: I-401 Submarine, Kyushu J7W, Kikka

The Germans possessed some of the most sophisticated war weapons during the world war. Regardless, they overestimated themselves and ended up losing against the Allies. On the other hand, the Japanese were also in possession of some of the most technologically advanced weapons the world had ever seen. Unfortunately, however, they were deployed a bit late; or else their weapons could have changed the game for them.

Read full story
65 comments

Military Operations From the Last Century: Third Force Operation, Task Force Baum, Italy’s participation in World War II

The last century saw some of the most brutal wars in history that cost many lives of soldiers and civilians alike. Though some of these military operations were necessary and resulted in positive outcomes, there were times when the army commanders sent their brave soldiers on pointless missions that resulted in some of the most devastating events in history.

Read full story

Fishes ‘talk’ inside water: Researchers confirm that we can hear their voices

Until recently, most people assumed that fishes possibly communicated via colour or electrical signals to communicate with each other. However, according to a recent research published in the journal ‘Ichthyology & Herpetology’, scientists discovered that fishes ‘talk’ to communicate.

Read full story
7 comments

Researchers have discovered the largest crater on Earth in the past 100,000 years

Recently, researchers discovered an impact crater in northern China. This crescent-shaped crater is known to be the largest to be discovered in the past 100,000 years. According to the NASA Earth Observatory, another similar impact crater was once previously discovered in a Chinese coastal province. However, the recent crater discovered was formed when a space rock hit the Earth’s surface.

Read full story
89 comments

More than 25 trillion tons of ice on Earth have melted since the 1990s: This rate will only increase in the coming years

With global warming and increasing temperatures, the ice caps have been melting drastically, especially at the poles. Since the end of the last century, more than twenty-five tons of ice have melted in the Arctic and Southern Oceans and Combined, about a hundred-meter thick ice sheet, has melted that amounts to the size of the UK.

Read full story
21 comments

Mysterious Findings From the Ancient World: Statue of a Goddess, mummy with gold tongue, the strange land of Punt

Last year on New Year’s Day, while Mexican farmers were ploughing a grove on the Gulf Coast of Mexico, they discovered a strange hard object below the ground’s surface. Upon digging deeper to retrieve the item, they found a six feet tall statue of a Mesoamerican woman carved from limestone. According to archaeologists, the origins of the figure date back to 1450 and 1521 AD. Because there were no other similar findings in the same or neighbouring areas, historians believe the structure had Aztec influences. It could have possibly been moved from its original place.

Read full story
22 comments

Study: A strange effect is initiated when honeybees pass over a mirrored surface

In a study that dates back to 1963, researchers discovered that honeybees initiate a strange effect when they move in the air. According to the study, honeybees could cross a lake only when it showed signs of ripples over its surface. On the contrary, if the lake was smooth and did not have waves on the surface and instead appeared like a mirror, the bees would crash into the lake and not make it to the other side.

Read full story
2 comments

Researchers finally uncovered the deadly pathway involved in the spreading of fungal meningitis in the brain

Several pathogens spread inside the body of a host organism, including human beings. However, the deadliest pathogens are the ones that affect the neural system, especially the brain, because these would then affect the sensory and motor functioning of the body.

Read full story
4 comments

Researchers have discovered that humans are the primary reason behind evolution on Earth

A recent scientific study has confirmed that human beings are responsible for evolutionary changes persistent on the planet. This study published in the journal ‘Science’ involved more than 250 researchers from over sixteen countries worldwide. Together they studied the influence of urbanization on evolution. For this study, they used the white clover plant Trifolium repensas the model found in most cities worldwide.

Read full story
258 comments

Study: Consuming large quantities of fish every day can cause skin cancer

Fish is a staple diet for over three billion people across the world. They are the primary source of proteins in the Mediterranean diet and help maintain good cholesterol levels. In addition, fish is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and contain necessary vitamins like vitamin B2, vitamin D and minerals including calcium, phosphorus, zinc, and others. However, recent studies suggest that eating fish daily in large quantities can result in malignant melanoma (skin cancer).

Read full story
9 comments

Researchers discover a new ‘world’ below the Antarctic ice

Recently, a new ‘hidden world’ has been discovered deep below the icy layers of Antarctica. Scientists discovered small creatures that appeared like shrimps and were hidden within the newly found habitat. This new ecosystem was present below the world’s largest iceberg, Larsen Ice Shelf, a massive layer of ice floating on the eastern coast of Antarctica.

Read full story
112 comments

NASA’s Perseverance on Mars has rock stuck to its wheel for over 120 days

NASA’s rover ‘Perseverance’ has been walking on the surface of Mars since February 2021. Recently, researchers have discovered that the rover has found a travel buddy: a rock that is now stuck to one of its wheels. Though it has not inflicted any harm to NASA’s Perseverance or the work it has to do, the rock may not be parting with the rover anytime soon.

Read full story
5 comments

Plants don't follow all rules during respiration: This could be a permanent solution to environmental problems after all

Usually, plants take in carbon dioxide and give out oxygen – in a process called photosynthesis. The byproducts of this reaction are then used during respiration in plants. However, recently, scientists have discovered an unknown metabolic pathway in plants that help them to ‘choose’ whether or not they want to release carbon dioxide back into the air instead of consuming it.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy