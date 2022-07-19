Researchers discover unique artefacts in China that hint at their connection with another realm

Photo by Chris Curry on Unsplash

Among the ancient archaeological sites in Sichuan, China, is the Sanxingdui, where large sculptures of snakes carrying human heads made from gold and bronze were discovered. Also, a vast bronze box was discovered at the same site that held jade, masks made from gold, and a bronze altar.

According to the archaeologists who discovered the precious artefacts, the sculptures are distinctive and are indicative of ancient Chinese history. They also explained that the discovered objects are creative and confirm the belief in the fairy world as imagined by the Chinese people at the time. Until recently, more than 13,000 unique objects have been unearthed in and around the same place in China.

Despite thousands of artefacts discovered in the same place, none of these shows evidence of human burial practices or ancient cremation rituals. Researchers thus concluded that the pits that homed the precious items are not a part of any funeral procedure or ancient practice. Regardless, the historians further added that the practice digging of large areas and placing several relics must have held special symbolism to the ancient Chinese people. Perhaps they truly believed in the existence of another realm or the fairy world.

Among the many artefacts unearthed, many display signs of being deliberately broken or burnt. Such signs are more prominent among the more expensive goods like the ones made from bronze or gold.

Critically analyzing these marks, researchers believe that they must have been a part of a sacred ritual that the ancient people must have participated in to connect with another ‘world’. Historians added that the ancient people must have carried out the practice to get help or guidance from people from ‘another realm’.