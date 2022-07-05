More than 25 trillion tons of ice on Earth have melted since the 1990s: This rate will only increase in the coming years

Fareeha Arshad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0klu1g_0gUxmQzE00
Photo by Jeremy Bishop on Unsplash

With global warming and increasing temperatures, the ice caps have been melting drastically, especially at the poles. Since the end of the last century, more than twenty-five tons of ice have melted in the Arctic and Southern Oceans and Combined, about a hundred-meter thick ice sheet, has melted that amounts to the size of the UK.

Researchers are worried that with the increasing sea levels, the coastal regions will be the worst affected, and if immediate actions are not taken, this rate will continue to remain the same or worse: increase. In a recent review article published in the journal ‘The Cryosphere’, researchers analyzed the reasons behind the melting of ice sheets and how global warming has impacted the planet.

In a little over twenty years’ scientists have noted a 60% increase in the rate at which ice has been melting. In the past couple of years alone, researchers have recorded that the ice sheets in the Arctic Ocean have been the lowest since the 1970s.

With increasing global temperature, mountain ice caps and sea glaciers are going to decrease at a much faster pace. Though glaciers constitute only about one per cent of the total ice volume of the planet, these structures alone make up for twenty-five per cent of the total global ice loss.

Researchers have further recorded that there have been about 1.4 inches rise in the global sea levels from 1994 to 2017. As a result, the southern ice caps that are known to have survived for so long have also started to melt because of the increasing temperatures. With rising global sea levels, millions of people across the globe will become more threatened of being displaced. Researchers further predict that if things continue to remain persistent at the current rate, then the Arctic regions will lose all their ice by 2035.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 21

Published by

I am a scientist by profession and a historian by passion. I write about current affairs, history, science, and lifestyle.

Texas State
29804 followers

More from Fareeha Arshad

Researchers confirm that antidepressants like Prozac pill present in sewage water affect the behaviour of fishes

The life of the Prozac pill does not end with our consumption. A single Prozac pill is enough to continue its effect even after you flush it down the toilet bowl. Prozac is a medication that contains a psychoactive molecule, fluoxetine. Upon consumption of the drug, this molecule is only partially absorbed by the human body, and the remaining gets excreted from the body.

Read full story
39 comments

Weapons That Would Have Given Japan an Upper Hand in WWII but Were Deployed Too Late: I-401 Submarine, Kyushu J7W, Kikka

The Germans possessed some of the most sophisticated war weapons during the world war. Regardless, they overestimated themselves and ended up losing against the Allies. On the other hand, the Japanese were also in possession of some of the most technologically advanced weapons the world had ever seen. Unfortunately, however, they were deployed a bit late; or else their weapons could have changed the game for them.

Read full story
21 comments

Military Operations From the Last Century: Third Force Operation, Task Force Baum, Italy’s participation in World War II

The last century saw some of the most brutal wars in history that cost many lives of soldiers and civilians alike. Though some of these military operations were necessary and resulted in positive outcomes, there were times when the army commanders sent their brave soldiers on pointless missions that resulted in some of the most devastating events in history.

Read full story

Fishes ‘talk’ inside water: Researchers confirm that we can hear their voices

Until recently, most people assumed that fishes possibly communicated via colour or electrical signals to communicate with each other. However, according to a recent research published in the journal ‘Ichthyology & Herpetology’, scientists discovered that fishes ‘talk’ to communicate.

Read full story
3 comments

Researchers have discovered the largest crater on Earth in the past 100,000 years

Recently, researchers discovered an impact crater in northern China. This crescent-shaped crater is known to be the largest to be discovered in the past 100,000 years. According to the NASA Earth Observatory, another similar impact crater was once previously discovered in a Chinese coastal province. However, the recent crater discovered was formed when a space rock hit the Earth’s surface.

Read full story
71 comments

Mysterious Findings From the Ancient World: Statue of a Goddess, mummy with gold tongue, the strange land of Punt

Last year on New Year’s Day, while Mexican farmers were ploughing a grove on the Gulf Coast of Mexico, they discovered a strange hard object below the ground’s surface. Upon digging deeper to retrieve the item, they found a six feet tall statue of a Mesoamerican woman carved from limestone. According to archaeologists, the origins of the figure date back to 1450 and 1521 AD. Because there were no other similar findings in the same or neighbouring areas, historians believe the structure had Aztec influences. It could have possibly been moved from its original place.

Read full story
22 comments

Study: A strange effect is initiated when honeybees pass over a mirrored surface

In a study that dates back to 1963, researchers discovered that honeybees initiate a strange effect when they move in the air. According to the study, honeybees could cross a lake only when it showed signs of ripples over its surface. On the contrary, if the lake was smooth and did not have waves on the surface and instead appeared like a mirror, the bees would crash into the lake and not make it to the other side.

Read full story
2 comments

Researchers finally uncovered the deadly pathway involved in the spreading of fungal meningitis in the brain

Several pathogens spread inside the body of a host organism, including human beings. However, the deadliest pathogens are the ones that affect the neural system, especially the brain, because these would then affect the sensory and motor functioning of the body.

Read full story
3 comments

Researchers have discovered that humans are the primary reason behind evolution on Earth

A recent scientific study has confirmed that human beings are responsible for evolutionary changes persistent on the planet. This study published in the journal ‘Science’ involved more than 250 researchers from over sixteen countries worldwide. Together they studied the influence of urbanization on evolution. For this study, they used the white clover plant Trifolium repensas the model found in most cities worldwide.

Read full story
255 comments

Study: Consuming large quantities of fish every day can cause skin cancer

Fish is a staple diet for over three billion people across the world. They are the primary source of proteins in the Mediterranean diet and help maintain good cholesterol levels. In addition, fish is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and contain necessary vitamins like vitamin B2, vitamin D and minerals including calcium, phosphorus, zinc, and others. However, recent studies suggest that eating fish daily in large quantities can result in malignant melanoma (skin cancer).

Read full story
9 comments

Researchers discover a new ‘world’ below the Antarctic ice

Recently, a new ‘hidden world’ has been discovered deep below the icy layers of Antarctica. Scientists discovered small creatures that appeared like shrimps and were hidden within the newly found habitat. This new ecosystem was present below the world’s largest iceberg, Larsen Ice Shelf, a massive layer of ice floating on the eastern coast of Antarctica.

Read full story
111 comments

NASA’s Perseverance on Mars has rock stuck to its wheel for over 120 days

NASA’s rover ‘Perseverance’ has been walking on the surface of Mars since February 2021. Recently, researchers have discovered that the rover has found a travel buddy: a rock that is now stuck to one of its wheels. Though it has not inflicted any harm to NASA’s Perseverance or the work it has to do, the rock may not be parting with the rover anytime soon.

Read full story
5 comments

Plants don't follow all rules during respiration: This could be a permanent solution to environmental problems after all

Usually, plants take in carbon dioxide and give out oxygen – in a process called photosynthesis. The byproducts of this reaction are then used during respiration in plants. However, recently, scientists have discovered an unknown metabolic pathway in plants that help them to ‘choose’ whether or not they want to release carbon dioxide back into the air instead of consuming it.

Read full story
1 comments

Researchers discover the global consequences of the Atlantic ocean’s current

Global warming has affected many environmental changes – on land and water alike. For example, researchers have recently discovered that the rate at which the warm water currents from the tropics would reach the Northern Atlantic has slowed down immensely with climate change. As a result, globalists have become increasingly worried over the consequences of such a sudden change in the water currents in the Atlantic.

Read full story
27 comments

Scientists discover the relatively unknown effects of catnip, the psychoactive cat treat

Cats and other feline family members enjoy catnip, a herb that causes short episodes of pawing, drooling, and squirming. When cats tear down the leaves of Nepeta cataria (catnip), the leaves release certain intoxicants that could have some medicinal value. Sometimes, cats not only tear down the leaves but also crush them beneath their paws and demonstrate hedonistic traits.

Read full story
5 comments

Study: Earth is moving through the remains of ancient supernovae

Scientists have discovered a massive cloud of radioactive dust below the oceanic waves: suggesting that the planet could be passing through the remains of an exploded star. For thousands of years, the Earth has been experiencing contact with the iron isotope, iron-60, that is usually created in supernovae. Researchers believe that this could be because we are passing through an interstellar cloud of dust that goes back to millions of old supernovas.

Read full story
37 comments

Scientists have predicted how the solar system is going to come to an end

The planet we live in and so lovingly call our home is destined to end one day. Researchers have been curious about the impending doom of the solar system for some time now. Astrophysicists since the past century have been working to predict how much more life is left in the solar system and how will it all end.

Read full story
14 comments

Study: We will now be able to undertake Interstellar-like travel without using spaceships

Researchers have predicted that in five billion years, the Sun may move away from the main sequence to become a red giant structure and swallow the nearby planets: Mercury, Venus and Earth. Will our future generations be able to survive the Sun? If not, then how will we migrate to another galaxy?

Read full story
28 comments

The human heart can heal itself: Scientists now know which muscles are involved in heart repair

When it comes to self-healing, our body takes care of itself independently. In the past few decades, scientists have been keen on understanding how the heart heals itself post heart attack and the cardiac muscles involved. This effort has been taken to develop treatment options that would help some major cardiovascular issues among most people.

Read full story
23 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy