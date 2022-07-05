More than 25 trillion tons of ice on Earth have melted since the 1990s: This rate will only increase in the coming years

Photo by Jeremy Bishop on Unsplash

With global warming and increasing temperatures, the ice caps have been melting drastically, especially at the poles. Since the end of the last century, more than twenty-five tons of ice have melted in the Arctic and Southern Oceans and Combined, about a hundred-meter thick ice sheet, has melted that amounts to the size of the UK.

Researchers are worried that with the increasing sea levels, the coastal regions will be the worst affected, and if immediate actions are not taken, this rate will continue to remain the same or worse: increase. In a recent review article published in the journal ‘The Cryosphere’, researchers analyzed the reasons behind the melting of ice sheets and how global warming has impacted the planet.

In a little over twenty years’ scientists have noted a 60% increase in the rate at which ice has been melting. In the past couple of years alone, researchers have recorded that the ice sheets in the Arctic Ocean have been the lowest since the 1970s.

With increasing global temperature, mountain ice caps and sea glaciers are going to decrease at a much faster pace. Though glaciers constitute only about one per cent of the total ice volume of the planet, these structures alone make up for twenty-five per cent of the total global ice loss.

Researchers have further recorded that there have been about 1.4 inches rise in the global sea levels from 1994 to 2017. As a result, the southern ice caps that are known to have survived for so long have also started to melt because of the increasing temperatures. With rising global sea levels, millions of people across the globe will become more threatened of being displaced. Researchers further predict that if things continue to remain persistent at the current rate, then the Arctic regions will lose all their ice by 2035.