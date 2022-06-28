Researchers have discovered that humans are the primary reason behind evolution on Earth

Photo by Eugene Zhyvchik on Unsplash

A recent scientific study has confirmed that human beings are responsible for evolutionary changes persistent on the planet. This study published in the journal ‘Science’ involved more than 250 researchers from over sixteen countries worldwide. Together they studied the influence of urbanization on evolution. For this study, they used the white clover plant Trifolium repens as the model found in most cities worldwide.

The researchers collected over 110,000 samples and discovered that clover found in cities resembles those found in any other study in the world. However, they differ from the ones found in farms or forests. Such differences stem because of parallel adaptive evolution. Evolutionary changes happen when different populations are influenced owing to similar conditions they experience, even if they present at different places. Researchers believe these changes have been influenced dramatically by human activities, like urbanization.

The authors of this recent paper explained that urbanization plays a fundamental role in parallel evolution. Furthermore, changes in the organism are influenced by environmental factors as well. In this particular study, the scientists noticed a difference in the synthesis process of hydrogen cyanide in the urban and rural clover plants. Clover plants in the urban areas were less likely to synthesize hydrogen cyanide than those found in rural areas. This could be because of the more grazing of the clover plants in the rural areas as compared to urban.

Similar changes have also been recorded among fishes and birds. For example, scientists have observed that various fishes are now 20% smaller in size with about 25% shorter lifespan. Thus, urbanization has contributed to evolutionary changes among many organisms. Researchers believe these evolutionary changes will help conserve and protect several life forms despite human activities, especially urbanization.