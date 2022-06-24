Study: Consuming large quantities of fish every day can cause skin cancer

Photo by Sebastian Coman Photography on Unsplash

Fish is a staple diet for over three billion people across the world. They are the primary source of proteins in the Mediterranean diet and help maintain good cholesterol levels. In addition, fish is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and contain necessary vitamins like vitamin B2, vitamin D and minerals including calcium, phosphorus, zinc, and others. However, recent studies suggest that eating fish daily in large quantities can result in malignant melanoma (skin cancer).

In a recent study published in the journal ‘Cancer Causes & Control’, researchers recorded the results of a long-term study involving over half a million people. According to the research, people who consume fish equivalent to or more than half a can of tuna (43 grams) per day were 22% more likely to develop skin cancer. This form of cancer is the fifth most common form of cancer in the United States alone.

Researchers further argued that the study only showed a trend in the incidence of skin cancer with the amount of fish consumed in a given population, and consumption of fish alone cannot be taken as the reason behind the occurrence of malignant melanoma. Regardless, even if further research proves the link between the two, benefits from fish consumption are still far more significant than not eating fish at all. Therefore, the study needs further investigations to arrive at concrete conclusions.

Contaminants present in fishes like heavy metals, particularly mercury and arsenic, that accumulate in the food chain can also play a major role in developing tumours. Furthermore, other external factors like lifestyle choices and genetic factors also affect the development of skin cancers.