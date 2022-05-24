Scientists predict that earth's temperature will rise by 34 degrees compared to pre-industrial levels in next 5 years

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

According to a recent report by the United Nations, the global temperature will see a rise in the next half a decade. According to the warning issued by the UN's World Meteorological Organization (WMO) on Tuesday, the next five years will cross the 34 degrees Fahrenheit (1.5 degrees Celcius) threshold beyond the pre-industrial levels.

In the Paris Agreement held in 2015, several countries agreed to curb the increasing temperature at 35 degrees Fahrenheit below the global temperature measured between 1850 and 1900. However, the Paris agreement would remain void with the rapid temperature rise.

In addition, the WMO predicted that, with the increase in temperature, one of the years between 2022 and 2026 will be the warmest to be ever recorded. Also, as per the UN report, the average temperature for the next five years (that is, from 2022 to 2026) will be much warmer than the previous five years (that is, from 2017 to 2021).

With the increasing temperature, the harmful impact on the environment will also significantly increase. Also, as the temperature rises, the planet is expected to see more occurrences of more frequent global warming cases.

Last year, the La Nina events helped cool the planet to a large extent. However, this change was only temporary and did not reverse the harmful effect on the environment due to the rise in global temperature. However, as long as we do not change our ways and reduce the amount of greenhouse gases released every day, the temperatures will keep rising and harm the planet and the ecosystem.