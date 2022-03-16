One in three people dislike seeing others fidget, according to a new study: Misokinesia is a common condition

Photo by Ryan Snaadt on Unsplash

If you easily get distracted if someone else moves or fidgets, and you get easily annoyed because of their actions, then know that you are not alone. According to a recent study, this condition of disliking movements, called misokinesia, commonly affects every third person in general.

Misokinesia is closely similar to misophonia, another condition in which the affected individual gets easily affected by repetitive sounds. However, unlike in misophonia, people with misokinesia are affected by visual signals and generally, an emotional, or a strong negative response is generated.

As per the latest research published in the Scientific Reports that involved more than 4000 people, the occurrence and effects of misokinesia were studied; researchers observed that over one in three people had difficulties or inadvertent issues when people around them repeated actions like fidgeting. Also, it was noted that not all people recorded the same level of sensitivity to the same stimuli. Some people were mildly affected, while some found certain stimuli annoyingly intolerable. The researchers further added that such stimuli might bring in emotional responses like frustration, anger, anxiety in people who have the misokinesia condition. In addition, such individuals also experience reduced enjoyment in social settings.

Though the reasons behind this condition remain to be explored, scientists have a few theories about why some people have a heightened response to someone else’s repeated pattern of fidgeting. One of the reasons behind misokinesia is the activation of the ‘mirror neurons’. When someone fidgets when they are anxious, the chances are that the observer with misokinesia could be empathizing with the person fidgeting – but not in a good way.

Regardless, if you have issues with a repeated pattern of movements, they know that you are not alone and your condition is not uncommon. Misokinesia is a common condition, and more research remains to be done to explore this relatively new field of study.