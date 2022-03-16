Scientists develop a smart fabric, the ‘metafabric’ that can cool the human body by forty degrees

Photo by Ethan Bodnar on Unsplash

With global warming and daily increasing temperatures, the heat is becoming unbearable. Because of the deadly heatwaves, several parts of the world have extremely harsh living conditions. According to a 2019 report by Insider, many big cities will become unlivable by 2100. Researchers in China have developed a metafabric that cools the human body temperature by reflecting light and heat using personal thermal management technology to combat such intense temperatures. According to the scientists, this new technology will aid the user to overcome the extreme heat and cool the body.

The metafabric is derived from titanium oxide polylactic acid composite nanoparticles coated with polytetrafluoroethylene. Therefore, the resultant material reflects the electromagnetic radiation in the visible light, infrared, and ultraviolet ranges. In addition, because these radiations are reflected before being absorbed, much of the heat is also reflected away.

According to this recent research published in the journal Science, this meta fabric’s temperature was much lower than chiffon, spandex, cotton, linen and even bare skin stimulators. The metafabric was found to cool the body temperature by forty degrees Fahrenheit more than cotton. Not just the human body, but the metafabric also showed promising potential to cool objects like cars in the study.

More study remains to be done to understand better how this fabric would function or cool when dyed. Also, further research has to be done to understand how colours would affect the metafabric’s heat and light reflection capacity. On the contrary, researchers successfully demonstrated the durability of the material and showed that it was resistant to damage due to water.

Also, the metafabric was very compatible with sewing machines and therefore could be designed into comfortable yet trendy wear. Another plus point is that this fabric will be inexpensive and easily affordable to most people. The researchers hope that the metafabric will be commercially available in a few years.