Scientists develop a smart fabric, the ‘metafabric’ that can cool the human body by forty degrees

Fareeha Arshad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vuyG4_0efq3grY00
Photo by Ethan Bodnar on Unsplash

With global warming and daily increasing temperatures, the heat is becoming unbearable. Because of the deadly heatwaves, several parts of the world have extremely harsh living conditions. According to a 2019 report by Insider, many big cities will become unlivable by 2100. Researchers in China have developed a metafabric that cools the human body temperature by reflecting light and heat using personal thermal management technology to combat such intense temperatures. According to the scientists, this new technology will aid the user to overcome the extreme heat and cool the body.

The metafabric is derived from titanium oxide polylactic acid composite nanoparticles coated with polytetrafluoroethylene. Therefore, the resultant material reflects the electromagnetic radiation in the visible light, infrared, and ultraviolet ranges. In addition, because these radiations are reflected before being absorbed, much of the heat is also reflected away.

According to this recent research published in the journal Science, this meta fabric’s temperature was much lower than chiffon, spandex, cotton, linen and even bare skin stimulators. The metafabric was found to cool the body temperature by forty degrees Fahrenheit more than cotton. Not just the human body, but the metafabric also showed promising potential to cool objects like cars in the study.

More study remains to be done to understand better how this fabric would function or cool when dyed. Also, further research has to be done to understand how colours would affect the metafabric’s heat and light reflection capacity. On the contrary, researchers successfully demonstrated the durability of the material and showed that it was resistant to damage due to water.

Also, the metafabric was very compatible with sewing machines and therefore could be designed into comfortable yet trendy wear. Another plus point is that this fabric will be inexpensive and easily affordable to most people. The researchers hope that the metafabric will be commercially available in a few years.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 13

Published by

I am a scientist by profession and a historian by passion. I write about current affairs, history, science, and lifestyle. I am an 8x Top Writer with 40M+ views on NewsBreak, Medium and Quora. Open to writing gigs. Contact me at: arshadfareeha86@gmail.com

Texas State
23882 followers

More from Fareeha Arshad

Scientists revealed the year when the sea levels started increasing rapidly: It was during the Industrial Revolution

A recent study published in Nature Communicationsthat analyzed the sea levels from the past two millennia discovered that the first time the sea levels started accelerating was during the Industrial Revolution. However, by the late 1800s, scientists had found that the sea levels had risen beyond the previous years’ levels. This could have been because of increased human activity towards harming the environment. Therefore, the increase in global temperature directly influenced the rapid melting of the glaciers.

Read full story
51 comments

Study: Increasing just one more glass of booze a day can cause the brain to shrink and increase the ageing process

The fact that excessive alcohol intake is dangerous for health is well-known. But recent studies suggest that even a moderate amount of drinking can cause neurological and cardiovascular damage. For example, in a study published in Nature Communications, researchers concluded that adding just one extra drink a day causes the brain matter to reduce, leading to two years of ageing.

Read full story

One in three people dislike seeing others fidget, according to a new study: Misokinesia is a common condition

If you easily get distracted if someone else moves or fidgets, and you get easily annoyed because of their actions, then know that you are not alone. According to a recent study, this condition of disliking movements, called misokinesia, commonly affects every third person in general.

Read full story
1 comments

Study: Extinction of every species happens twice and the second time it happens, then it is forever

When we talk scientifically, a species may get extinct only once: once it is wiped out, then there is no return for that species. However, the worst happens when the details of the species are even wiped out from the written records as though it never existed – the societal extinction as mentioned in the recent paper published in the journal Trends in Ecology and Evolution.

Read full story
42 comments

For the first time, a pregnant mummy was discovered from an ancient Egyptian site

Every time a mummified body is discovered in the ancient valleys of Egypt, scientists assume the bodies belong to the Royals from ancient Egypt or someone who held high social reverence among the people of that time. So when a strange mummified body was discovered, the archaeologists concluded that it could have perhaps belonged to Hor-Djehuty, an Egyptian priest.

Read full story
9 comments

Scientists reveal that many humans are growing new blood vessels: The human body might be still evolving after all

When considering evolving species, we expect drastic changes – perhaps something like popping an extra arm or three eyes or something more practical like a bigger brain capacity. But that’s not how things happen: evolution can be a very unpredictable process and takes a long time to come into effect. For instance, recently, researchers discovered the presence of an artery in our forearms that was not present in our ancestors.

Read full story
301 comments

A new video from AsapSCIENCE reveals the likelihood of survival during a nuclear blast event

The Hiroshima and Nagasaki nuclear event remains one of the greatest tragedies in history that destroyed hundreds of thousands of lives at one go. Also, that was the only time when a nuclear weapon was used. But what was to happen in case a bigger nuclear war broke out tomorrow? As scary as it may sound, it is important to understand the science behind nuclear bombs and the chances of survival if something like that happens in the future.

Read full story
112 comments

Study: Cats' love for boxes comes from their need to find comfort in closed spaces

If you have a cat, you must have noticed this habit in your feline friend: they tend to find comfort inside boxes. But why do they do so? Why do they love boxes so much?. It turns out cats love boxes because they feel comfortable inside closed areas. As per a 2019 research article published in the journal PLOS One, cats hide inside boxes because it helps them lower their stress levels. In addition, the researchers observed that homeless cats especially hide under flipped litter boxes.

Read full story
4 comments

Scientists discovered that the Mexico City is sinking rapidly, and the resultant damages are irreversible

The most populated city in North America, Mexico City, has been sinking rapidly in the past decades. However, recent research suggests that it has sunken too low to reverse the damage. The underground aquifers have been being drained quickly over the years and the lake bed below the city has dried over the years. This has caused the cracking of the clay sheets in the city at an unavoidable pace.

Read full story
123 comments

Study: Scientists have identified the number of daily steps needed for a longer life, and it is not 10,000

Thousands of blogs all around the internet swear on how walking 10,000 steps daily will drastically improve your health and give you a longer life. However, recent studies suggest that this fact is not entirely true. 10,000 steps daily may sound like an achievable goal to many and may perhaps be one of the most daunting tasks for others. Thankfully, scientists have discovered that the notion of ‘walking 10,000 steps daily for good health’ is not completely correct.

Read full story
31 comments

Deadly disasters from history and their even worse equivalents: The bridge collapses, explosions, fires

Whenever anything bad happens, or an unexpected calamity strikes, the human mind automatically assumes that the current situation is the worst — ‘this is the worst that ever happened’, ‘I don’t recall a time when anything was as fatal as this’ — even if worse things happened in the past.

Read full story
1 comments

Times in History When A Peasant Became the Monarch Of China: The story of Zhu Yuanzhang, Cixi, and Liu Bang

The Chinese civilization saw some of the greatest empires in history. However, what made these empires truly great were their rulers. Unsurprisingly, not all the emperors came from a well off family or were born into royalty. Many of them worked hard from the bottom to reach the top. Let’s look at some of such Chinese emperors who were once peasants.

Read full story
5 comments

Study: Strange glass spheres discovered on the moon's surface

The Chinese Yutu-2 mission discovered strange glass-like structures on the moon's surface. These structures were translucent and were found in the dry dust of the moon's surface as recorded by the lunar rover. These structures will help understand the history of the moon and its surface composition. Also, these spherules will provide the data like impact events on the moon and thus serve as crucial targets for research development.

Read full story
7 comments

Mental health matters: The key to mental wellbeing is 'interoception'

Since middle elementary school, we have been taught that we have five primary sense organs: the eyes, the nose, the ears, the tongue and the skin. But nobody talks about the sixth sense organ of humans: the interoception, which matters the most. The interoception maintains the state of the internal body; that is, it helps convey the signals to the brain about whether the body is experiencing any discomfort or requires something.

Read full story
2 comments

Study: Few words on a cookie label can affect how it is going to taste

Photo by Food Photographer | Jennifer Pallian on Unsplash. Researchers have recently discovered that the same sweet and mouthwatering cookie can taste very bitter and stale by changing a few words on the cookie label. It turns out the cookie label has a lot to tell.

Read full story

For the first time scientists record what goes inside the head of a dying person

Though there are many observations or experiences recorded about the near-death experiences of various people, very little is known about what actually goes inside the head of a person who is living his last moments. Most people describe their near-death experiences as a rapid recollection of some moments in life, a feeling of detachment from the body, or a sense of ease.

Read full story
109 comments

The third major cause of death is not what you think: Antimicrobial resistance is killing more people than expected

The resistance to antibiotics is not being taken seriously at the moment. Most people believe that resistance to microbes will become a bigger problem in the future. However, that’s not true: antimicrobial resistance is already taking more lives than expected.

Read full story
3 comments

Study: Our brain keeps us ‘in the past’ for 15 seconds to better adapt to our surroundings

Every second our eyes see hundreds of colours, shapes, and objects simultaneously, and our brain has to keep up with the eye movements to avoid any mix up with the different things, people, places, emotions. It is not easy for our brain, especially to continuously monitor every change in the surroundings rapidly.

Read full story
5 comments

Ancient Royals Who Had Weird Habits: King Adolf Frederick, King Charles VI, Louis XIV

Most royals from the past and the present are always associated with honour, heritage, and majesty. Yet, despite their respect, some aspects of their lives are not as they appear from the outside. Most of the time, their lives are an illusion when seen from outside. Several royals were addicted to insanely weird habits that were deeply ingrained into their lifestyle throughout history. Let’s have a look at some of such instances from the past.

Read full story
35 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy