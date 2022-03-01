Mental health matters: The key to mental wellbeing is 'interoception'

Photo by Marcel Strauß on Unsplash

Since middle elementary school, we have been taught that we have five primary sense organs: the eyes, the nose, the ears, the tongue and the skin. But nobody talks about the sixth sense organ of humans: the interoception, which matters the most. The interoception maintains the state of the internal body; that is, it helps convey the signals to the brain about whether the body is experiencing any discomfort or requires something.

For instance, interoception helps the body understand the feelings of hunger or thirst, heart rate, and other vital functions within the body. Thus, the sixth sense helps us know whether or not our body is getting enough care as needed and if the body is functionally optimally. This also means that interoception is the alert system naturally present that directs the body to work efficiently.

Also, by maintaining such systems within the body, interoception helps improve our overall mental wellbeing and indirectly aids in the decision making process and behaviour in social settings. Any disruption in interoception causes mental health issues, including depression and anxiety. Perhaps this is why any change in mental health also affects our eating habits ad sleep patterns.

In a recent study, scientists analyzed the effect of interoception in men and women and discovered that both genders perceived different things differently to a large extent. They recorded that when it came to heart-related tasks, women were relatively less accurate than men. Related studies also suggest that men use more interoception signals from their hearts while processing their emotions than women. Researchers have also concluded that women are more attentive to the interoception signals than most men.

Such analyses thus will help develop better treatment strategies to overcome mental health issues among the different groups of people and help the scientists understand the techniques to improve interoception to better mental health.